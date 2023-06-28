Shoppers Have Owned These Cushioned Socks That Offer ‘All-day’ Arch Support and Prevent Blisters for 10+ Years

They have over 45,000 five-star reviews and are on sale.

Published on June 28, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Socks are a closet must-have one can never own enough of. Whether your washing machine “eats them up” never to be seen again, you wear them repeatedly until there are holes in the toes, or they get stretched out after countless uses — it’s always an opportune time to add new pairs to your dresser drawers. Even more so when they’re ultra-comfortable styles for a trip that involves all-day walking.

If you’re tired of blowing through socks and are looking for styles with arch support and cushioned thickness for athletic activities that will stay in place, consider the on-sale Tri-Block Marl Ankle Socks by Bombas. Over 45,000 shoppers gave the six-pack of socks loads of five-star reviews, calling them “the best and most comfortable socks” they own.

BOMBAS Women's Tri-Block Marl Ankle Sock 6-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $75 (originally $78) 

This ankle-height style is designed to last through long days of physical activity. It features a cushioned footbed, a honeycomb arch support that acts like a cradle for your midfoot, and a seamless toe that eliminates irritating bumps that lay across that area. Aside from being comfortable and long-lasting, the socks not only feel good, but they do good. For each pair sold, Bombas donates a pair to those in need through homeless shelters, street outreach teams, medical service professionals, schools, and more. 

Although supportive shoes can make a huge impact on your comfort level during physical activities or travels that include a lot of walking, so can a proper-fitting pair of socks. One shopper praised the fit of the socks and mentioned that they “stay in place” and don’t “cause blisters like other socks.” Athletic shoppers said they provide “great support and comfort” for sports like golf and pickleball, according to one review. After struggling to find supportive pairs for physical activities in the past, they shared that these “fit the bill.” Another shopper who is “on [their] feet all day” agreed that the socks “added some nice cushioning and support.” 

Another reviewer owns several pairs of ankle socks that are over 10 years old but noted that they’re “still soft and comfortable” and fit “exactly the same way” they did when they first got them. An additional shopper who’s had pairs for over five years said they have “minimum wear and tear.” Plus, the brand’s 100% Happiness Guarantee ensures they’ll replace or refund any Bombas items that get lost, torn up, are the wrong size, or develop holes. 

If you want to bulk up your sock drawer with long-lasting, comfy pairs, be sure to check out the Bombas Tri-Block Marl Ankle Socks and keep scrolling for even more shopper-loved sock styles

BOMBAS Women's All-Purpose Performance Quarter Sock 3-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $54

BOMBAS Women's Lightweight No Shows 8-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $94 (originally $104) 

BOMBAS Women's Running Ankle Sock 3-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $50

BOMBAS Women's Originals Calf Sock 4-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $54 (originally $56)

BOMBAS Women's Ankle Sock 12-Pack

BOMBAS

To buy: bombas.com, $133 (originally $156)

