This Tree House Hotel in Tennessee Just Added Gorgeous New Cliffside Suites — With Private Terraces and Hot Tubs

The TV-famous Bolt Farm Treehouse hotel in Whitwell, Tennessee, is almost always sold out — which is why it's opening four new tree houses next year.

Published on November 30, 2022
Honeymoon Treehouse at Bolt Farm Treehouses
Photo:

Chad Dyar

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a honeymoon at Bolt Farm Treehouse

Bolt Farm, a tree house hotel in Whitwell, Tennessee, was made famous thanks to its appearance on the Netflix series World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. And it just unveiled four new Honeymoon Treehouses, which travelers can now book for stays beginning in March 2023.

Large bathtub in Honeymoon Treehouse at Bolt Farm Treehouses

Chad Dyar

“Inspired by our own honeymoon, our original Honeymoon Treehouse has always been our most popular accommodation. But unfortunately, it’s rarely available because it stays booked throughout the year,” Tori Bolt, who founded the tree house hotel with her husband, Seth, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “After acquiring another 37 mountaintop acres, our first goal included replicating that original experience while also adding next-level touches from what we’ve learned over the years.”

In addition to the signature Bolt Farm outdoor shower, Bolt’s latest tree houses include hand-hammered, freestanding copper tubs for indoor bathing and alfresco hot tubs provided with every unit, which are well-positioned for taking in the exquisite view.

Hot tub at Honeymoon Treehouse at Bolt Farm Treehouses

Chad Dyar

Each tree house floor plan also includes a private area for relaxing, quaint furnishings to heighten the romantic vibes, and a terrace complete with a canopy bed, a.k.a. the perfect spot to watch the sunset with your newly betrothed. 

At the same time, Seth Bolt noted, “Our Honeymoon Treehouses aren’t just for newlyweds. They’re for anyone who wants to go big by investing in their relationship. Every detail is purposely designed around togetherness, providing couples with a sense of alignment. We want our visitors to leave feeling not only refreshed and renewed but closer and more bonded than ever. That feeling is what we received from our original Honeymoon Treehouse, and it brings us so much joy knowing that we can recreate that experience for more of our visitors.”

Reservations are now open for all of 2023. Learn more and make reservations at www.boltfarmtreehouse.com.

