Leonardo da Vinci Once Lived in This 15th-Century Home in Northern Italy — and Now It’s Up for Sale

A historic property in the northern Italian city of Bologna is on the market. The 3-story residence is said to have been Leonardo da Vinci's last home in Italy before he moved to France. And per the listing by Italy Sotheby's International Realty, the restored home is nothing short of stunning.

The 5-bedroom house sits inside a 15th-century building and sprawls over more than 6,500 square feet. “In the medieval heart of Bologna, a few steps from Piazza Maggiore, we find a residential property … within one of the best-known and best-preserved 15th-century buildings in the city,” the listing reads. (Bologna, which is considered one of the best Italian cities to live in, is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region and is known for its thriving food scene and UNESCO-recognized porticoes.)

The seller, according to the website Wanted in Rome, is former Italian football player Giuseppe "Beppe" Signori. It is listed for 3.2 million euros — about $3.5 million.

Courtesy of Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

Courtesy of Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

The home features frescoes “from the late school of Leonardo da Vinci” along with architectural elements from Italian Renaissance architect Aristotele Fioravanti. But it also has plenty of modern touches, too. The sweeping high ceilings — some coffered and some with exposed beams — make the space feel airy while heating and a courtyard parking space are convenient add-ons.

The building itself, which was built on a preexisting 13th-century structure, has a courtyard with stately arcades. The courtyard was home to one of the first private theaters in the city and is where other artists (like Bolognese painter Antonio Basoli) were known to work. It was during this Renaissance period that da Vinci was believed to have been a guest — he moved to Bologna with his patron Giuliano de’ Medici in 1515 before moving to Amboise, France in 1516.



Courtesy of Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

Courtesy of Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

Travelers who dream of owning a home in Italy — and don’t have an extra $3 million lying around — should consider buying one of the 1 euro homes in a smaller town. These homes tend to be in need of massive renovations, but those can start at around 20,000 euros.

