This New Glamping Retreat in New York's Catskills Has 5 Restored Vintage Campers and Wants to Make the Outdoors More Inclusive

Boheme Retreats in New York’s Catskills is owned by a Black woman who wants to ensure every traveler feels welcome in the great outdoors.

By
Kristine Hansen
Kristine Hansen headshot
Kristine Hansen
Kristine Hansen is a design, food and drink, and travel writer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She often seeks out wine bars, coffee roasters, cheesemongers' shops, art museums, antiques and vintage stores, yarn shops, and sprawling parks when she travels.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 5, 2023
Exterior of the Rosa glamping trailer at Boheme Retreats
Photo:

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver didn’t grow up camping. It wasn’t until college that she fell in love with pitching a tent outdoors and hiking.

“I always wanted to own a vintage camper,” she says, an interest that emerged after visiting car-restoration shows in her home state of Florida.

Her passion for old cars and the outdoors led to opening Boheme Retreats in New York’s Catskills in 2022 with her husband, Rudel Felicien. Guests bunk in one of five restored vintage campers.

On their own camping trips, the Black couple rarely saw people who looked like them at campgrounds and RV parks. “Ninety-five percent of the time, we were the only people of color there,” she says. “Our parents are not into camping. We didn’t come from this background to know how to be in those spaces.”

A woman in a waterfall at Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats

Their goal is to provide an inclusive environment for camping, hiking, and fly fishing — only 2.5 hours from Brooklyn, New York, where they partner with hiking clubs to host weekend retreats. Guests can also book a stay on their own. Reaching Boheme Retreats without a car is possible via a ShortLine bus from the Port Authority to Monticello, followed by a 20-minute Uber ride.

“I’ve set up Boheme Retreats to be an escape,” Niver says. “We wanted to create this vibe where people can relax and do nothing. It’s a vibe of disconnecting.”

Exterior of the Fannie glamping trailer at Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats

Last year, the couple launched with three restored vintage campers dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. This year, they added two more. “I buy these on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. I like to find them in stages where I can do a full-gut restoration,” Niver says.

Each camper is named after an inspiring Black woman in history. For example, there’s one named Rosa for Rosa Parks, and another called Fannie for Fannie Lou Hamer. 

Interior of the Fannie glamping trailer at Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats
The bed inside of the Rosa glamping trailer at Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats

Inside each camper — which sleeps two to four people — is a stove, refrigerator and coffee maker, along with a shower, toilet, and full-size bed. Access to an outdoor fire pit with a grill top is also available. Within a 20-minute drive, in Livingston Manor, are two craft breweries (one with a food menu), The Walk In (for breakfast), and a barbecue restaurant, as well as a general store selling groceries.

Chairs and a fire pit outside of the Fannie glamping trailer and the interior dinette at Boheme Retreats

Keva Niver/Courtesy of Boheme Retreats

Niver prioritizes hiring guides of color for her guests who may want to try a guided hike or a day of fly fishing. It’s all part of her goal to make the outdoors more inclusive and ensure that non-white travelers feel safe and welcome in the greater camping community.

“This is the way I like to camp,” Niver says about the no-fuss campers. “I started with one [camper] and took it around. You don’t have to go to a hotel. It just opens up so many more options.”

Even though the vintage car-homes are permanently parked at Boheme Retreats, she hopes guests who stay at the glamping retreat will leave inspired to camp across the country — with or without a camper van.

You can book your stay at Boheme Retreats at bohemeretreats.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of a resort complex in the mountains of Italy
This Italian Resort in the Mountains of Tuscany Has 28 Miles of Trails, 16 Wooden Lodges, and Unforgettable Fresh Pasta
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over water during sunrise/sunset
United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code
The pool facing the ocean
This City on Florida's Emerald Coast Has a New Hotel With 800 Feet of Gorgeous Beach, a Private Dock, and a Super-chic Pool
A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Spirit's Latest Sale Has $34 Flights to Miami, Myrtle Beach, and More — but You Have to Book ASAP
Exterior of York Beach Surf Club
This New Oceanfront Maine Resort Has 10 Chic Bungalows, a Heated Saltwater Pool, and an Oyster Bar
Colorful home facades and palm trees in Fort Myers, Florida
This Florida County With 590 Miles of Shoreline Is One of the Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home, According to Real Estate Experts
Best REI MDW Deals Tout
REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year So Far Is Now Underway — Here Are the 13 Outdoor Deals We're Shopping
A small log cabin in the woods along the Neversink river
This Campground in New York's Hudson Valley Just Reopened — With a Hammock Village, Yurts, and Nightly Rates Starting at $40
Modern hotel exterior in Brisbane, Australia
These Hotels Are Making Remarkable Contributions to Their Local Communities — and Travelers Are Taking Notice
An airplane flying above downtown Los Angeles
Breeze Airways' $39 Flight Sale Has Tickets to Los Angeles, Charleston, Fort Myers, and More
The exterior facade of the InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace
This New Hotel in Rome Is Breathing New Life Into One of the City's Most Iconic Streets
Best Summer Camping Gear Deals Tout
I’m an Avid Camper, and These Are the 16 Gear Picks I’m Shopping at Amazon Now While They’re Up to 52% Off
A bed in a tented dome
14 Glamping Spots in Texas — With Luxury Safari Tents, Modern Tree Houses, and Vintage Trailers
The Gulfport Lighthouse in Gulfport, Mississippi
This 'Secret Coast' City in Mississippi Has Some of the Most Affordable Beachfront Real Estate in the U.S., According to an Expert