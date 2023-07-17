Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Park Ticket Pricing Is ‘Not an Issue’ in New Interview

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger thinks park prices are just right and is not concerned with rising ticket costs.

Iger, who reprised his role as CEO of the company last year after initially stepping down in 2021, told CNBC in a recent interview that the ticket pricing was “not an issue” and he was “not at all” concerned about attendance in the parks.

“One of the things that we addressed as soon as I came back was whether our pricing was right or not and whether our pricing reflected value,” Iger said during the interview, adding “Disney World [is] where the Disney brand lives in its most sublime form. I still believe that. It's an incredible experience. It's a very, very popular business and product. It's very successful… pricing is not an issue.”

He added: “We do not have long term concerns about that business.”

Disney World raised prices during the holiday season last December, operating ticket costs on a variable pricing model based on the park, date, and demand. With that new model, prices jumped as high as $189 for a ticket to Magic Kingdom during the peak Christmas and New Year’s season.

The company has also updated its Genie+ reservation system, which it first introduced as a paid option in 2019, to allow travelers to purchase a single park (it was previously only available on a multi-park basis). Prices for the reservation system vary by park and date.

Deals do still exist and travelers can save on multi-day trips, like the company’s 4-day, “4-Park Magic Ticket” in Florida for a total price of $396 plus tax. That amounts to just about $100 per day. Local Florida residents can also save with resident-specific passes like a 3-day ticket for $70 per day or a 4-day ticket for $58 per day.

The company is also making it easier and more affordable for guests visiting next year with plans to bring back the Disney Dining Plan and relax its theme park reservation system, which was first implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.