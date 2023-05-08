You Can Live for Free in Aruba As This Hotel's In-house Social Media Creator — How to Apply

In 2022, Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba opened up the dream job of all dream jobs: Social Media Content Creator in Residence. After thousands of applications, the team hired Tess Gerdemann, aka @travelingxelmundo, to fill the role.

But don’t be too jealous — the hotel has decided to open the job once again for 2023.

“Boardwalk was my home away from home for over a month, where I really felt like a local grilling fish on the bbq on my patio, hanging out in my hammock while reading a good book or doing yoga and listening to the birds,” Gerdemann shared in a video about her experience.

Courtesy of Boardwalk Boutique Hotel

According to a statement provided to Travel+Leisure, the role will once again be open to content creators who want to stay at the hotel for a month-long residency, which comes with airfare, a rental car, and a stipend included.

In return, the hotel asks that the content creator capture photos and videos that showcase the brand’s “barefoot luxury” and all the “off-the-beaten-path” adventures visitors can have in Aruba.

The creator will get to live in several of the hotel’s rooms, including one of its casitas, which has a private patio that comes with a barbecue and hammock, and they’ll have access to the hotel’s two pools, its spa, its restaurant, The Coco Cafe, and its private beach

“We are thrilled to be offering this incredible opportunity once again,” Shari Sield, the sales and marketing manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba, said. “Last year’s collaboration with Tess was a huge success, and we received an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests and followers. We can't wait to see what this year's content creator will come up with to showcase our hotel and our island.”

To apply for the position, just fill out this form, and add in your best photos and videos to be considered. The application closes on June 30.