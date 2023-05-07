Travelers Are Using This Genius Waterproof Bag to Keep Their Smartphones Close — Even While Snorkeling

Solo travel is one of the most thrilling adventures you can embark on, but it also means you have to be cognizant of the location of your valuables at all times. Particularly if you’re taking a beach vacation, this can be easier said than done if you plan to hit the water by yourself and your idea of a good time isn’t looking anxiously at your spot on the sand while you’re trying to enjoy a relaxing soak.

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found the solution to your travel concerns of keeping your belongings safe from theft and water damage — the Bo Kai Lun Waterproof Pouch 2-pack, and right now it’s on sale for as little as $14, bringing the price of one pouch down to just $7. All things considered, that’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 for two-pack with on-site coupon (originally $20)

These sleek, waterproof fanny packs are the perfect addition to any warm-weather vacation where you’ll be spending time by a pool, ocean, or even a water park. Each set comes in a pack of two slim, PVC pouches that are triple sealed to keep your most valuable possessions protected and dry, even if you happen to be submerged underwater. For snorkeling or swimming adventures they’re perfect for storing a waterproof camera and anything else you may want to keep safe, plus, each pack is designed to float if it does become unclipped.

The smooth material will also be comfortable against your skin, and each fanny pack sits at 9 inches by 6.7 inches, with ample space for your phone, passport, keys, and more. A durable nylon strap is easy to adjust so you can wear it around your waist or across your body, and these bags are made with such high-quality that they have even earned the badge of “Amazon’s Choice.”

From canoeing to rafting and anything in between, these waterproof packs are one of the most functional bags you can bring on your next vacation — especially if you’re worried about taking your phone out on a boat or losing your valuables while traveling alone. Because the material is designed to float, having your belongings sink into the sea is one consideration you’ll never have to make again, nor will you have to choose between taking a dip in the ocean or getting your phone stolen. Because of this, shoppers have given this pouch rave reviews, with one person noting that they “took [it] on a trip to a Caribbean island to snorkel” and after swimming “for hours upon hours for five out of seven days,” this bag remained “completely dry.”

It’s also excellent if you’re embarking on a solo trip and are concerned about leaving your belongings on the beach unprotected when you want to go for a swim. In fact, one shopper explained that they took a “solo trip to Waikiki” and this bag “worked great” for holding their “credit cards, cash, hotel room key, and cell phone” while they were in the water. Another customer concurred, noting that they bought the pack for traveling alone since they “don’t like the idea of leaving items unattended on the beach.” With that in mind, the pouch kept everything “nice and dry,” and was also “small and lightweight.”

Travel should be as carefree and effortless as possible, and if you’re journeying to any seaside locations this spring and summer, the Bo Kai Lun Waterproof Pouch 2-pack makes protecting your valuables one less thing to worry about. Whether you’re taking a beach trip alone and want to keep an eye on your essentials, or are embarking on a rafting adventure and aren’t sure where to store your phone, this waterproof, sleek, and adjustable fanny pack set is the solution you’ve been looking for — and it’s currently on sale starting at just $14 at Amazon.

