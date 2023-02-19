I Wore These Chelsea Boots for 10 Hours Without Breaking Them in — and Never Got One Blister

Walking hours in any destination means you need comfortable shoes, especially when you're traveling or commuting as often as I do. When I'm in New York City to run errands or attend press events, I love a good pair of boots so I can look stylish and put together — but many of the ones I’ve tried have left my feet blistered just from breaking them in. That is, until the Blundstone 510 Boots came in and changed the game for me.

And, I must admit that I came across them rather unexpectedly. It wasn't until a simple search through Amazon's footwear offerings that I found my dream boots (you can also get them at REI); the unisex Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boots impressed me with their appearance, quality, and fabric right away.

Boasting premium black leather and increased traction, these Blundstone boots can handle any environment. They're made in Australia with high-quality water-resistant leather, compression technology for maximum comfort, and a rubber sole that is durable enough to withstand harsh weather conditions. Though they're not insulated, I've found that with the appropriate apparel, they keep you warm and dry no matter what the forecast throws at you (note: if you'll be wearing thicker socks with them, I recommend going a half-size up to allow for more space in the toe box).

Like me, you'll quickly see that these boots are not only perfect for the early winter months, but are also great for traversing melting snow. Overall, these boots are perfect for cold-weather outings, whether you're going on a snowy road trip or just shoveling your driveway. Sizes range from 6 women's / 4 men's to 15 women's / men's 13, and for a pair of warm, comfortable, easy-to-wear leather boots, the Blundstone 510s sure can fit seamlessly into your wardrobe or make a bold statement while traveling. From bootcut jeans to high-waisted pants (my latest obsession), these Chelsea boots work with everything and deserve the title of most versatile shoes. Plus, their slip-on construction makes it easy to put them on and take them off.

I bet you're wondering how they held up on their first wear. To put their comfort to the test, I decided to see how these shoes would hold up on my commute trip to New York City. I knew I would be standing and walking in the Chelsea boots for hours without stopping and I had to brace myself for a winter day in New York City in February. Full disclosure: I even made sure I had tennis shoes and Tylenol with me before I left my apartment just in case. But, I was shocked and astonished when my ankles felt completely fine 10 hours later. I even walked around behemoth stores like TJ Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Marshalls in them without feeling anything. It was like walking on cloud nine when I was commuting back home to my apartment in these boots.

But, after reading their 2,200-plus five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, I knew that my feet wouldn't be betrayed by the Blundstone 510 Chelsea Boots. In fact, one customer raved that "these boots are very comfortable right out of the box," and another shopper said that they were “more comfortable than my sneakers.” They also added that there's "plenty of room so my toes don’t get crowded and go numb, and they were very comfortable on a short day hike."

As for their durability, a third reviewer shared, "I've worn these boots in all conditions, year 'round. Commuting by bicycle through sweltering summer heat and blistering winter freeze, hiking in the foothills carrying a pack and a toddler, cutting and processing cord after cord of firewood in feet of snow." They continued, "Miles and miles walked on pavement, dirt and rock, and endless hours on the concrete floor at work I've never cleaned, waxed or polished them. They are worn but not worse for wear."

And, there's more glowing praise where that came from. Years ago, I'd never believe you if you'd told me I'd find boots that won't hurt my feet when I walk in them. But here we are, and thanks to the Blundstone 510 Chelsea Boots, my feet have never been happier. Grab a pair at REI or Amazon before your next cold-weather adventure.

At $151, these Chelsea boots are an investment worth making, but if you’re on the hunt for an even more affordable pair, Amazon has plenty of lookalikes for far less. Read on for a few more comfy Chelsea boots I swear could pass for my favorite new pair.

More Comfortable Chelsea Boots

Dr. Scholl’s Levine Mid-Calf Boots

Dr. Martens Unisex Chelsea Boots

Vepose Chelsea Ankle Boots

Dream Pairs Ankle Booties

Dunes Dalya Memory Foam Chelsea Boots

