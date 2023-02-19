Amazon’s ‘Super Bright’ $11 Rechargeable Flashlight Is a Must-have for All Travelers

Flashlights come in handy in all kinds of situations: during power outages caused by the latest winter storm, finding your way back to the tent while camping, or even just walking the dog at night. In fact, it’s pretty impossible to do certain outdoor tasks without a good flashlight — and certain indoor ones, too. If your options always seem to be a heavy, bulky flashlight or a rinky-dink junk drawer gadget, take heed: the perfect happy medium does exist.

The Blukar Rechargeable Flashlight is proof that the best (and brightest) things do come in small packages. This handheld device is little more than five inches long — that’s less than most iPhones — and weighs less than three ounces, but it packs enough punch to act as a strobe light or even an SOS light, emitting up to 2,000 lumens for up to 16 hours on one charge. Suffice to say it’s not only great for things like camping and hiking, but also great to keep in your purse or glove compartment and the perfect little tool for a survival kit. This wee warrior is usually $16, but right now Amazon has it on sale for just $11.

This handy LED device actually comes with four light settings, so you can opt for low or high in addition to the super bright strobe and SOS. The Blukar portable flashlight even lets you zoom in and out, giving you full visibility up to 590 feet in even the darkest conditions. But the best part is that there’s no need to fumble around for lithium batteries, either: this brilliant little travel buddy has a rechargeable battery built-in (and it comes with a USB cable to charge it with, too).

And of course, the Blukar Rechargeable Flashlight is small enough to slip in your pocket, so you can carry it with you while walking the dog or just enjoying an evening stroll. One reviewer even uses it for “fussing with cables and rescuing cat toys from behind and under furniture.” It’s absolute convenience in an $11 package. You can also opt for a two-pack at $22, so you can throw one in your car and one in your junk drawer or hiking backpack.

Even though it’s relatively new to Amazon, it hasn’t taken long for people to catch on to what a gem the Blukar portable flashlight is. Amazon customers are a sharp bunch, and they’ve already given this flashlight more than 2,900 five-star ratings. One discerning customer who was looking for an inexpensive light to keep in their car for emergencies said they “like it so much, I got a second one after it went on sale the day after I bought the first one. [The] second one I may keep in my bag for hikes, trips, or whenever I’m out late.”

Another is very impressed with the endurance of this “exceptional” little character. “This flashlight exceeded my expectations,” they raved, continuing to say it’s “very lightweight, handy, and super bright.” They’re also impressed with how long the light can last, saying, “I have been using it for a few days and I still don’t have to charge it.”

Still not convinced that such a small flashlight can emit such a bright beam? One customer joked, “This thing could blind a charging bear,” and added that they like it because they work nights and can now walk to and from their business with their pathway brightly illuminated. Another joked it could even be “powerful enough to light the surface of Mars.” Yet another who was incredibly serious called it “genius” for its SOS Morse Code flashing capability and said it’s potentially a “lifesaver.”

So, if your life is in need of a little light, the Blukar Rechargeable Flashlight is the perfect choice for a delightfully low price: just $11 on sale at Amazon. It’s a splash in the bucket for a pocket-sized must-have that’ll bring you clarity and safety for many nights to come.

