Shoppers Rave That This Lightweight, Wrinkle-free $34 Maxi Skirt Is 'Great for Traveling' in Summer

It already has more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Published on May 20, 2023 05:00AM EDT

One marker of a high-quality vacation wardrobe is that your clothing is as breezy and relaxed as the trip you have planned, and there are few pieces that speak to this more effectively than a flowy maxi skirt. Not only is this a timeless staple that never seems to go out of style, but these skirts are also incredibly easy to pack while instantly elevating your outfit from basic to eye-catching. 

Looking to revamp your closet before your upcoming vacation? You would be remiss not to include the best-selling Bluetime Long Chiffon Skirt in your suitcase, especially considering it’s only $34 at Amazon. That’s right, you can shop on a budget while still turning heads on vacation. 

Anything that’s being included in your suitcase for summer travel should be lightweight and supremely breathable, and this effortless chiffon skirt is an excellent way to check those boxes while still maintaining your personal style. Available in 21 stunning floral and solid patterns, this fashionable skirt is made with a polyester and spandex blend that doesn’t easily wrinkle with a stretchy elastic waistband that keeps you comfortable from sunup to sundown.

The universally flattering skirt comes in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and is one of the most versatile items you could include in your suitcase as it can be styled in a number of ways that are all flexible enough to wear while on the go. The floor-length design can be styled from day to night in order to optimize the contents of your luggage, and the pull-tie waist is adjustable for people of all sizes.

The chiffon skirt has secured its spot as a best-seller on Amazon which is in large part due to the more than 4,100 shoppers who have awarded it a perfect five-star rating. One shopper raved that it’s “great for traveling” and “very fashionable,” noting that they “received so many compliments” while wearing it. They also dubbed the piece a “must-have” for summer.

Meanwhile, another customer called this skirt a “great addition” to their spring and summer wardrobe, pointing to the “vibrant” color and “comfortable” fit as highlights of the design. And if you’re looking for a gorgeous skirt to accompany you on your next vacation, one shopper explained that they packed this option to stay cool, revealing that the material is “breezy, stretchy, and comfortable around the waist.” And rest assured, they also noted that it “wasn’t see-through at all,” and even “packs really easily.”

Your travel wardrobe should not only be stylish, but also versatile and comfortable to boot, and the Bluetime Women’s Long Chiffon Skirt is one piece that’s well-equipped to check all of these boxes. The breathable material will keep you cool on even the warmest travel days, and an adjustable elastic waistband is the icing on the cake of this effortless summer staple. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34. 

