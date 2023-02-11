I’m Never Flying Without This Ultra-plush Travel Blanket That Zips Up Into a Pillow

The two-in-one blanket-pillow hybrid makes any flight more comfortable — even red-eyes.

Rachel Simon
Published on February 11, 2023

Despite being a fairly frequent traveler, I’ve never been the kind of person to bring my own blanket and pillow on a plane ride. It always felt like too much hassle trying to squeeze two large, fluffy items into my bag — that is, until I was sent the Blue Hills Premium Travel Blanket-Pillow. Promised to be super easy to pack and carry, it was the perfect item to try out on a recent eight-hour flight to Paris — and it made me a believer.

Measuring 11.5 inches by 10 inches when closed up and weighing just over 1 pound, the blanket-pillow hybrid is smaller than many other travel accessories of its kind, and extremely lightweight. The soft, plush carrying case for the blanket itself acts as the pillow, and all you have to do is unzip the pouch to snuggle up with it. The same comfy material for the pillow case is used for the blanket, which measures 60 inches by 43 inches when unfolded, making it incredibly cozy and warm.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow Airplane Blanket tout

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $29) 

What's more, the BlueHills Premium Travel Blanket-Pillow is designed to be as comfortable as it is convenient, even containing an attached elastic belt you can use to easily strap it onto a suitcase or backpack for hands-free carrying, as well as a carabiner backpack clip. Plus, it’s genuinely stylish, coming in eight exciting colors, including purple, teal, and aqua blue.

For my flight to Europe, I managed to fit the travel blanket-pillow in my carry-on backpack with ease since it’s so soft and malleable. During the flight, I first used it as a blanket, and found that it was plenty long enough to keep me covered and warm while I watched a movie. When it was time for me to sleep and change it into a pillow, I was skeptical that I’d be able to store the blanket back in its case without hassle, but I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was; really, it took only a few seconds to complete the transformation. As for the resulting pillow, I found it sturdy enough to keep my head supported, yet still soft enough to bring me comfort and prevent any aches.

bluehills travel blanket/pillow first-person review

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Simon

I was truly impressed by how well the BlueHills two-in-one travel blanket and pillow worked during the flight, and when I tried it out again on a five-hour overnight plane ride to Los Angeles a few weeks later, I was just as satisfied. Since I was in an aisle seat and didn’t have a window to lean on, I used the pillow’s attached belt to hold it in place around the headrest of my seat, which worked perfectly. I managed to sleep for a few hours, more than usual for a flight of that length, and my neck and back felt totally fine. With that kind of experience, I knew it was bound to be my new go-to.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow Airplane Blanket tout

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $29) 

Like me, plenty of other travelers consider the BlueHills combo blanket-pillow an in-flight essential. In fact, it's earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, “I love that [the blanket] is full length and width. I was able to snuggle up in it and ended up taking a nap." They also added, "When the pilot announced that we were about to arrive at our destination, I was able to easily fold it back up and zip it up in the pouch before landing.”

bluehills travel blanket/pillow first-person review

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Simon

Another customer called it a "perfect travel blanket for kids and adults,” noting that “it’s a great size and very compact once you have it in the pouch it came with.” Chiming in, a third person said that it “saved our trip” during a 15-hour layover, as the “soft, comfortable” item “helped me rest a little bit in an otherwise very, very uncomfortable and cold place to be.”

Plus, several customers mentioned that the BlueHills Premium Travel Blanket-Pillow also comes in handy on long road trips, camping adventures, and other activities outside of flying.  

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow Airplane Blanket tout

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $29) 

And, since it’s just $29, I have to admit that the two-in-one travel pillow-blanket is a seriously good deal, and I know I'll be taking it on many trips to come. It's worth noting that it's actually on sale for 11 percent off right now thanks to a special on-site coupon, which brings it down to an even budget-friendlier $26.  

Well, what are you waiting for? Make every flight instantly more comfy with the BlueHills Premium Travel Blanket-Pillow. Grab one at Amazon today while it's marked down. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $26. 

