This Pretty Polka Dot Blouse Goes With Everything — and It Comes in 31 Different Colors

Cooler weather may be on the way, but there is still plenty of time to wear lightweight pieces at home and while traveling. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an airy blouse that's just as cute as it is comfy, and it can easily transition from summer to fall, making it one piece you definitely need in your end-of-summer wardrobe. Thousands of customers have given the Blooming Jelly Polka Dot Top their seal of approval, with one saying it was “perfect in every way.” And better yet, it’s just $31.

The chiffon top is made from a soft polyester material that allows you to easily dress it up or down. It features short sleeves and a simple v-neck silhouette. Its boxy design looks good on all shapes and sizes, while the swiss dot embroidery pattern gives the simple shirt an elevated feel.



Customers say the versatile piece makes picking out outfits a breeze since it can be styled in a variety of different ways. While it’s still warm out, pair the blouse with a cute skirt and sandals, and once temperatures start to dip, wear it with a cozy cardigan, jeans, and boots. “You can dress it up or down, it's perfect any way you style it,” one shopper wrote.”

To buy: amazon.com, $31

Customers also rave about the top’s flattering fit. One said, “Oh my goodness, this feels wonderful, looks wonderful, and drapes beautifully.” Others say they get compliments practically every time they wear the pretty blouse. “I’ve had more compliments on this blouse than anything ever,” one noted.

Even better, owners say it doesn’t wrinkle, making it a great option to pack for any upcoming trips. Many reviewers say they love it so much that they are buying multiple colors at a time — luckily, there are a whopping 31 styles to choose from. Designed for many different body types, the top ranges in size from small to 3XL.

Perhaps best of all is the affordable price point. You can score the pretty polka dot top for just $31. But don’t let the affordable price point fool you, shoppers say the blouse looks “way more expensive than it is.” Ready to see what all the hype is about? Shop the Blooming Jelly Polka Dot Top for yourself below.

