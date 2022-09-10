The weather might still feel like summer in many places, but fall is fast approaching. And that means it’s time to give your wardrobe a seasonal update, including adding a new pair of weather-ready boots to your closet. Whether you’ll be staying close to home this season or embarking on a trip, boots that seamlessly combine fashion and function are a necessity. Blondo is known for its trendy footwear that you’d never guess is waterproof based on how stylish it is. And luckily, a pair of shopper-loved boots from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom right now for 33 percent off, but only until September 12.

The Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boots are made with sleek waterproof suede or nubuck leather (depending on the colorway) that’s designed to stand up to rain, snow, and slush. They also have stretchy, ribbed shaft panels that make them easy to slip on and off, as well as a stylish top zipper. The boots feature 2-inch heels and 1-inch platforms that give just a bit of height while remaining easy to walk in, according to shoppers. Plus, thick lug soles with plenty of traction will keep you stable on wet, slippery, or uneven terrain.

The boots come in three colors: black nubuck, cognac nubuck, and sand suede. They run in sizes 5.5 to 12, with half sizes available. It’s important to note that some shoppers mention that the boots are narrow and recommend going up half a size for a more comfortable fit. Most size and color combinations are still in stock, but since the sale only lasts for a few more days, we expect these fall-ready boots might start to sell out — meaning, we recommend shopping sooner rather than later to make sure you get your hands on a pair.

Shoppers rave about the comfort and style of these boots. One reviewer said, “The sole and heel gives a good amount of height without the feel of a heel.” They added, “I also really like how close the top of the shaft hugs my ankle — this allows me to put my jeans over the top of the boot without the boot popping out or my ankles looking large.” Another wearer even went as far as to say that they are “hands down [the] most comfortable winter boots I now own.”

The boots are also, unsurprisingly, a great option for travel, in part because they are “very comfortable and not heavy,” so they won’t add too much extra bulk to your suitcase. As for the sizing, one buyer, who called the boots “so comfy and cute,” mentioned that they “sized up half a size. I usually wear a 7.5 but the 8 felt better and allows room for comfy socks.”

If you’re looking for a pair of stylish yet durable boots that you can wear just about everywhere this fall and winter, don’t miss out on this pick from Blondo, especially while it’s on sale for 33 percent off at Nordstrom until September 12.

