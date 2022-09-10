These Stylish, Waterproof Boots Are a Must-have for Fall Travel — and They’re 33% Off Right Now

Don’t wait to score this stellar deal on a fall wardrobe staple

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boot Tout

The weather might still feel like summer in many places, but fall is fast approaching. And that means it’s time to give your wardrobe a seasonal update, including adding a new pair of weather-ready boots to your closet. Whether you’ll be staying close to home this season or embarking on a trip, boots that seamlessly combine fashion and function are a necessity. Blondo is known for its trendy footwear that you’d never guess is waterproof based on how stylish it is. And luckily, a pair of shopper-loved boots from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom right now for 33 percent off, but only until September 12. 

The Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boots are made with sleek waterproof suede or nubuck leather (depending on the colorway) that’s designed to stand up to rain, snow, and slush. They also have stretchy, ribbed shaft panels that make them easy to slip on and off, as well as a stylish top zipper. The boots feature 2-inch heels and 1-inch platforms that give just a bit of height while remaining easy to walk in, according to shoppers. Plus, thick lug soles with plenty of traction will keep you stable on wet, slippery, or uneven terrain.

The boots come in three colors: black nubuck, cognac nubuck, and sand suede. They run in sizes 5.5 to 12, with half sizes available. It’s important to note that some shoppers mention that the boots are narrow and recommend going up half a size for a more comfortable fit. Most size and color combinations are still in stock, but since the sale only lasts for a few more days, we expect these fall-ready boots might start to sell out — meaning, we recommend shopping sooner rather than later to make sure you get your hands on a pair.

Related: The 18 Best Snow Boots to Shop This Winter, According to Thousands of Customers

Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $180)

Shoppers rave about the comfort and style of these boots. One reviewer said, “The sole and heel gives a good amount of height without the feel of a heel.” They added, “I also really like how close the top of the shaft hugs my ankle — this allows me to put my jeans over the top of the boot without the boot popping out or my ankles looking large.” Another wearer even went as far as to say that they are “hands down [the] most comfortable winter boots I now own.”

The boots are also, unsurprisingly, a great option for travel, in part because they are “very comfortable and not heavy,” so they won’t add too much extra bulk to your suitcase. As for the sizing, one buyer, who called the boots “so comfy and cute,” mentioned that they “sized up half a size. I usually wear a 7.5 but the 8 felt better and allows room for comfy socks.”

Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $180)

Blondo Dixie Waterproof Boot

To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $180)

If you’re looking for a pair of stylish yet durable boots that you can wear just about everywhere this fall and winter, don’t miss out on this pick from Blondo, especially while it’s on sale for 33 percent off at Nordstrom until September 12.

At the time of publishing, the price was $120.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
boots
You'd Never Guess These Stylish Leather Boots Are Waterproof — and They're on Sale Right Now
McKay Water Resistant Bootie UGG
These Shopper-loved Ugg Boots Are Over 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Here — Shop the 30 Best Deals for Travelers
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Here — Shop the 30 Best Deals for Travelers
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot
Shoppers Say These Waterproof Boots Are So Comfortable — With No Break-in Time Needed
Sarah Flint Flats
This Celeb- and Editor-loved Brand Makes Cute and Comfy Ballet Flats That Are Perfect for Travelers
Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress
More Than 1,000 Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Comfortable and Flattering Slip Dress
ALTRA Women's AL0A4VRA Lone Peak All-WTHR Mid Trail Running Shoe
I’m an Avid Hiker, and These Are My Favorite Boots With Absolutely No Break-in Period
Vionic Women's Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals
These Travel Editor-tested Flip-flops Are Just ‘As Comfy As Sneakers’ — and They’re Up to 58% Off Right Now
Hoka Sale Tout
Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These Comfy Running Shoes From a Popular, Celeb-loved Brand — and They’re on Sale
Tory Burch Sandals Sale
These Elegant, Supportive Sandals Come in 13 Different Colors — and They're Up to 30% Off Right Now
Most Comfortable Women’s Boots
These Are the Most Comfortable Women's Boots to Walk In, According to Thousands of Customers
Best Waterproof Boots
The Best Waterproof Boots for Women to Stay Stylish and Dry on Every Trip
best-rain-boots-for-women-tout-AMZN-BOOTS0722.jpg
The Best Rain Boots for Women
Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe
These Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Just $65 for Amazon Prime Day
shoes
The Best Waterproof Walking Shoes for Women
WOMEN'S SOREL EXPLORER JOAN
Shoppers Say Wearing This Stylish Snow Boot-sneaker Hybrid Is Like 'Walking on a Toasty Cloud'