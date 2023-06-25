This ‘Luxurious,’ Resort-like Patio Umbrella Creates a ‘Nice Atmosphere’ in Any Backyard — and It’s on Sale

Grab it ahead of Prime Day for just $65.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on June 25, 2023

PD Early One-Off Deal: Backyard Resort Umbrella Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

A summer of adventures may be thrilling for some, but if you get the most enjoyment out of curling up in your backyard with a good book or entertaining friends in the evenings, it may be worth investing in an umbrella that will turn your space into the lawn of a five-star resort in a flash. Since outdoor furniture can skew on the pricier side, taking advantage of early Amazon Prime Day deals is the best way to score top of the line gear at budget-friendly price tags.

As Prime Day looms on the horizon — July 11 and July 12 to be exact — the Blissun Solar LED Lighted Umbrella has already been discounted to just $65 to help you ring in the summer backyard season. And with free Amazon Prime delivery, you can receive the umbrella in less than a week, meaning you won’t have to wait long to experience the joys of a relaxing hotel stay at home. 

Amazon Prime Day Blissun 9 ft Solar Umbrella, 32 LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $72)

Made of a durable yet breathable waterproof polyester material, this sun-blocking backyard umbrella can completely transform your outdoor space while protecting you from harsh rays and rain. The umbrella is designed with a button that allows you to tilt it depending on the direction of the sun, and it also features a hand-crank lift that makes it easy to set up and take down throughout the season.

The highlight, however, is the solar LED-light system attached to the underside of the umbrella, providing mood lighting to any evening spent outside enjoying the weather. Coming in at nine feet in diameter, this spacious umbrella will provide ample coverage to several guests enjoying your outdoor space, and when the sun begins to set, simply flick on the LED lights that are powered by a convenient attached solar panel to set a soothing (and cordless) backyard experience all summer long. 

Amazon Prime Day Blissun 9 ft Solar Umbrella, 32 LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $67 (originally $97)

Shoppers even raved that this high-quality umbrella practically transformed their backyard space into a five-star hotel, with one customer noting that it gave their deck a “luxurious look,” adding that they liked it so much they “bought four more.” Plus, the “LED lights are bright enough at night,” with the same shopper sharing that it provides “all the light we need.”

One shopper shared that they’ve been using this umbrella for an entire year and it’s “still in great shape,” adding that they “love the light at night,” and “despite being under some trees,” the LED light “still gets charged up.” Another customer agreed, citing the lights for adding a “nice atmosphere” to their patio, and marveling that they “never run out of charge.” 

Amazon Prime Day Blissun 9 ft Solar Umbrella, 32 LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $95)

With warm weather cookouts and afternoons spent lounging just within your reach, now is the best time to pick up the Blissun Solar LED Lighted Umbrella while it’s on sale for just $65 ahead of Prime Day. Not only will it keep you cool, covered, and protected from the sun, but the high-quality design has the capability to transform your backyard to luxury status within minutes of setting it up. This is one deal you won’t want to miss.

