People 'Don't Even Need Foundation' Since Switching to This Glowy, Tinted SPF — and It's on Sale

A good summer starts with a good SPF. And if you’re going to be traveling, you’ll need a reliable formula that can fit easily in your toiletry bag. It also won’t hurt if it can double as a foundation, right? Well, that’s why shoppers love the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen.

It’s a versatile, travel-friendly tinted SPF that hides redness, dark spots, and other sources of discoloration and uneven tone to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. In fact, some users say they "don't even need to wear foundation" when they use it. And, it just went on sale. Right now, Amazon is running a special deal on the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen for 23 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $20. There’s no telling how much longer it will stay at this price, so make sure to add it to your cart ASAP.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Boasting a 100 percent mineral formula, the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to offer SPF 30 protection, strengthening your skin's defense against the sun's UVA/UVB rays. These mineral sun filters are paired with a blend of antioxidants (blueberry, acai, and green tea extracts) to reverse and prevent damage caused by sun exposure, as well as environmental stressors like pollution.

In addition to its unwavering sun protection, the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen's formula is also designed to control oiliness and blur the look of pores (thanks to rosa canina fruit oil). So, not only is it an SPF and viable foundation option, but it's also a primer; wear it on its own as your daily sunscreen or under your favorite makeup products for a smoother, shine-free finish. Plus, the formula is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, and it has a velvety smooth texture to make it easy (and enjoyable) to apply — sans white cast!

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers praised the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen for providing adequate and long-lasting sun protection, as well as helping them simplify their beauty routines. One customer wrote, "I wear it every day (and rarely use foundation with it unless I'm really getting fancy). Also, since I live in Florida, I wear it to the beach and it provides amazing coverage." Chiming in, a traveler said, "I spent a week in Mexico (85-plus degrees Fahrenheit and full sun every day). I used this on my neck and face daily throughout the trip and never burned, plus the tint gives you a little extra coverage. Also, it didn’t cause breakouts." And, a third reviewer added, "On days when I’m in a rush and don’t have time for makeup, this sunscreen helps me to feel a little more put together while knowing I have some sun coverage."

If one thing is for sure, it's that the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen makes an excellent summer travel companion. Make sure to grab one at Amazon while it's 23 percent off, and prepare to be amazed with its versatile formula. Keep scrolling to explore the other tinted face sunscreens deals that you can score ahead of July Fourth weekend:

More Top-rated Tinted SPFs at Amazon:

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 30

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $16)

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $21)

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Fluid Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $22)

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $21)



Vichy Capital Soleil Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 60

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $35)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.