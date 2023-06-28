People 'Don't Even Need Foundation' Since Switching to This Glowy, Tinted SPF — and It's on Sale

Restock your toiletry bag thanks to this early Fourth of July deal.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on June 28, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

July 4th One-Off Deal: Sunscreen tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

A good summer starts with a good SPF. And if you’re going to be traveling, you’ll need a reliable formula that can fit easily in your toiletry bag. It also won’t hurt if it can double as a foundation, right? Well, that’s why shoppers love the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen

It’s a versatile, travel-friendly tinted SPF that hides redness, dark spots, and other sources of discoloration and uneven tone to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. In fact, some users say they "don't even need to wear foundation" when they use it. And, it just went on sale. Right now, Amazon is running a special deal on the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen for 23 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $20. There’s no telling how much longer it will stay at this price, so make sure to add it to your cart ASAP. 

Amazon Prime Day Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 30-1.4 fl oz. - 100%

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25) 

Boasting a 100 percent mineral formula, the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to offer SPF 30 protection, strengthening your skin's defense against the sun's UVA/UVB rays. These mineral sun filters are paired with a blend of antioxidants (blueberry, acai, and green tea extracts) to reverse and prevent damage caused by sun exposure, as well as environmental stressors like pollution. 

In addition to its unwavering sun protection, the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen's formula is also designed to control oiliness and blur the look of pores (thanks to rosa canina fruit oil). So, not only is it an SPF and viable foundation option, but it's also a primer; wear it on its own as your daily sunscreen or under your favorite makeup products for a smoother, shine-free finish. Plus, the formula is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, and it has a velvety smooth texture to make it easy (and enjoyable) to apply — sans white cast! 

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers praised the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen for providing adequate and long-lasting sun protection, as well as helping them simplify their beauty routines. One customer wrote, "I wear it every day (and rarely use foundation with it unless I'm really getting fancy). Also, since I live in Florida, I wear it to the beach and it provides amazing coverage." Chiming in, a traveler said, "I spent a week in Mexico (85-plus degrees Fahrenheit and full sun every day). I used this on my neck and face daily throughout the trip and never burned, plus the tint gives you a little extra coverage. Also, it didn’t cause breakouts." And, a third reviewer added, "On days when I’m in a rush and don’t have time for makeup, this sunscreen helps me to feel a little more put together while knowing I have some sun coverage." 

If one thing is for sure, it's that the Bliss Block Star Tinted Face Sunscreen makes an excellent summer travel companion. Make sure to grab one at Amazon while it's 23 percent off, and prepare to be amazed with its versatile formula. Keep scrolling to explore the other tinted face sunscreens deals that you can score ahead of July Fourth weekend: 

More Top-rated Tinted SPFs at Amazon:

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 30

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 | Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $16) 

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen

Amazon Prime Day Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion | Vegan and Hawaii

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $21) 

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Fluid Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Amazon Prime Day Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Fluid Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $22) 

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20

Amazon Prime Day Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $21) 

Vichy Capital Soleil Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 60

Amazon Prime Day Vichy Capital Soleil Tinted Mineral Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $35) 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

July 4th Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Picks for the Long Weekend tout
The 12 Huge Fourth of July Deals You Need to Know About, According to a Shopping Writer
Birkenstocks Sale on Gilt/Rue La La Tout
Birkenstocks Just Went on Sale for the Summer With Prices Starting at Just $36
BOMBAS SOCKS SALE TOUT
Shoppers Have Owned These Cushioned Socks That Offer ‘All-day’ Arch Support and Prevent Blisters for 10+ Years
Related Articles
Amazon I Live at the Beach, and This Rash Guard Saves Me From Getting Too Much Sun Tout
I Live by the Beach, and This $20 Amazon Gem Is My Secret to Staying Sunburn-free All Summer
PD Early One-Off Deal: Sun Hat Tout
Travelers Swear This Packable Sun Hat Keeps Them Cooler Than Any Other — and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
July 4th One-Off Deal: Weekender Bag For The 4th Weekend Tout
This Spacious, Traveler-loved Carry-on Bag Is 'Perfect for Long Weekends' and 63% Off at Amazon
APD July 4th One-Off Deal: Cover Up Tout
This $24 Bathing Cover-up Is ‘So Soft’ and Perfect for ‘Every Beach Trip’ This Summer
July 4th Ostrich Beach Chair Tout
This TikTok-famous Beach Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' One Amazon Shoppers Have Tried — and It's 25% Off
Naked Sundays Primer Review Tout
I'm a Shopping Editor and This 'Glowy' 4-in-1 Primer Lotion Just Replaced So Many Steps in My Makeup Routine
Amazon Prime Day Beach Tents Tout
The Lightweight, Easy-to-use Beach Tent T+L Editors Have Given a Perfect Score Is 55% Off at Amazon
PD Early One-Off Deal: Jumpsuit Tout
People Say You'll Love This Ruffled Jumpsuit From the Moment You Try It on — and It's Up to 65% Off
PD Early One-Off Deal: Backyard Resort Umbrella Tout
This ‘Luxurious,’ Resort-like Patio Umbrella Creates a ‘Nice Atmosphere’ in Any Backyard — and It’s on Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Call This Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's 56% Off
Iâm an LA Native, and These Are the 15 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Look Like a Local Tout
I’m an LA Local, and These Are the 14 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Fit Right In
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
Best Sunscreens
The 16 Best Sunscreens of 2023
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off
Nordstrom Vacation Storefront Tout
This Secret Nordstrom Vacation Storefront Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip — Under $100