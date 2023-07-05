Travelers Say This $24 Skort Is ‘Hard to Pickpocket’ and Will Keep You ‘Cool Like a Summer Breeze'

It’s on sale at Amazon right now as an early Prime Day deal.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds.
Published on July 5, 2023 05:30AM EDT

PD Early One-Off Deal: Exercise Skort Tout
Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Every summer, the challenge arises to create comfortable yet stylish outfits that don’t require you to squeeze into a stiff pair of jean shorts in order to keep cool. Skirts and dresses are always an option, but when you have a day of perpetual activity planned, it can be useful to have a little more security without worrying about the wind taking your fate into its hands.

For this, the Blevonh Tennis Skort is a breathable — and fashionable — option that will keep you covered and comfy all day long without having to sacrifice your personal flair. The best part? This cooling, quick-dry skort is currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $18 to usher in the early Prime Day savings.

Amazon PD BLEVONH Women Tennis Skirts Blue Green

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $38)

From a leisurely hike to a long day of travel, this skort is perfectly equipped to keep you cool throughout all of your summertime activities this year. It’s made with a polyester and spandex blend that provides impressive stretch and movement without ever leaving your feeling restricted, and the longer inseam of the built-in shorts is highly effective at limiting chafing — even on the sweatiest days.

A side pocket on the inside of the mesh shorts is great if you’re taking the skirt to the tennis court, but it also doubles as the ideal place to store your phone for maximum security while you’re on the go. Plus, an elastic waistband is endlessly comfortable and will never dig in or roll down, no matter if you’re running through the airport to catch a flight or enjoying a leisurely day of sightseeing in a new city. 

This skort is even made with a quick-dry material so if you do find the temperatures soaring, you can rest assured that sweat doesn’t stand a chance. Not to mention it’s available in 18 summer-ready colors and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, making it an excellent choice for a variety of body types.

Amazon PD BLEVONH Women Tennis Skirts Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $38)

Whether you’re wearing this skort for an afternoon of athletic activities or styling it as a fashionable yet comfortable outfit for your travel days, shoppers can confirm that it’s a must-have for summertime. One shopper called it a “super cute, versatile skirt,” noting that it’s “great for traveling” because it’s “hard to pickpocket” with the interior pocket, as well as “good for hiking and going out.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that the skort is “so comfortable” and “goes with everything.”

If you’re struggling to pack for an upcoming vacation, this skort is an ultra-versatile piece that can be dressed up or down depending on your plans. One shopper confirmed that they often wear this piece “on the boat” over their bathing suits, and “even run errands” in it. They also raved that the fabric made this skort feel “cool like a summer breeze.” And yet another customer explained that it can be “dressed up for a night out or dressed down,” adding that they “love the pocket on the side for easy access to your small wallet.”

Amazon PD BLEVONH Women Tennis Skirts Purple

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $38)

Hot summer weather calls for dressing with comfort in mind, and the lightweight Blevonh Tennis Skort is prepared to help you show off your personal style while remaining cool and ready to move. Right now, this vacation essential is on sale at Amazon starting at just $18 as an early Prime Day deal, so you can start shopping the best discounts of the season before the major retailer sale on July 11 and 12. And if you’re looking for more breathable pieces to add to your wardrobe, keep reading to find the other skorts you can shop for a discount right now.

More Skorts on Sale at Amazon

LouKeith Tennis Skort

Amazon Prime Day LouKeith Tennis Skirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $30)

Arctix Active Skort

Amazon Prime Day Arctix Active Skort

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

Columbia Anytime Casual Skort

Amazon Prime Day Columbia Anytime Casual Skort

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)

Baleaf Tennis Skort

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Tennis Golf Skort

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $40)

Fulbelle Tennis Skort

Amazon Prime Day Fulbelle Tennis Skirt

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $37)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18. 

