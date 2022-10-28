Packing for an upcoming trip? Nothing says vacation quite like a flowy, floral maxi dress. But, how does one make the popular dress trend more fall appropriate? How about a maxi with sleeves? Well, there’s one that’s generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers, and it just went on sale. Say hello to the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress.

For a limited time, the long-sleeve maxi dress’ price tag has been marked down 36 percent. And, you can use a special on-site coupon to score an additional five percent off — so technically, the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress is 41 percent off. Now that’s a good deal.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $49 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

With its long-sleeve silhouette, plunging neckline, and whimsical construction, the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress is a perfect choice for the fancier items on your trip itinerary. But, according to shoppers, it's incredibly versatile and easy to style for casual outings and events as well. Plus, its polyester material makes it incredibly soft, breathable, and lightweight — in addition to offering the perfect amount of stretch, especially if you’ll be wearing it for a long period of time.

The Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress' ruffled cuffs also create a fashionable juxtaposition against its billowing long-sleeves. Its tiered floor-length skirt gives the dress shape, while its romantic floral pattern catches your eye and sets it apart from its counterparts (Note: the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress also comes in solid hues if that’s more your style). Shoppers have their choice of 27 colors and patterns, and sizes range from small to XL.

Outside of traveling, the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress also makes a great option for everything from work and grabbing brunch with friends to baby showers and weddings — in fact, one bride actually wore it as their wedding dress!

“This dress is gorgeous, flowy, light, and comfortable,” a customer who brought the dress on vacation said in their review, adding that “it seems like it could fit most body types well and be flattering with its A-line fit.” They concluded with: “It is my favorite dress that I own and I can’t wait to wear it again.” Another reviewer added, “This is super lightweight and great to travel with because it doesn’t really winkle. You can also dress it up or dress it down.”

Chiming in, a third shopper wrote, “I am absolutely in love with this dress. It [lies] in all the right places.” Echoing their excitement, another buyer commented, “I feel like a goddess. The print is beautiful and the dress fits me perfectly.” Highlighting its price point, a reviewer added, “This dress offers a lot of bang for the buck.”

Vouching for the quality, another customer noted that “this dress is long and not see through. I did not need to wear a slip,” and one reviewer even dubbed it “the best dress purchase I have ever made on Amazon. The style is so flattering and the colors are great.”

Fan of layering? It’s also worth mentioning that you can opt for a short-sleeve version, which is equally stylish and pairs well with shakets, cardigans, blazers, leather jackets, and more. It’s also on sale for 39 percent off, which brings the dress’ price tag down to $49 as well.

Whichever you choose, you can expect to receive lots of compliments. Grab the Blencot Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress at Amazon today while it’s on sale for up to 41 percent off — just be sure to check the box to apply the additional discount at checkout!

At the time of publishing, the price was $49.