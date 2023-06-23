People Say You'll Love This Ruffled Jumpsuit From the Moment You Try It on — and It's Up to 65% Off

You can get one for as little as $21 during the early Prime Day sale

By Emily Belfiore
Published on June 23, 2023 12:00AM EDT

PD Early One-Off Deal: Jumpsuit Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Consider this your sign to start shopping for your next vacation — even if you haven’t planned it yet. Many travelers love to pack a breezy jumpsuit because of their easy-to-style, one-and-done nature, but tracking down the perfect one isn’t always as hassle-free. If you’re still looking for the best travel outfit, the Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit needs to be on your radar, especially while it’s on sale. 

Currently marked down up to 65 percent, thanks to a special early Prime Day deal, the women’s jumpsuit’s new price tag starts at a budget-friendly $21 ahead of the two-day shopping event, which takes place on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 this year. And, considering how many stylish hues it comes in (there are 12 to choose from if you’re a fan of the tank top version), you’d be missing out on some big savings by not grabbing it in more colors. 

Amazon PD BLENCOT Womens Ruffle Spaghetti Straps High Waisted Long Wide Leg Jumpsuits Navy

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $60) 

Massive deal aside, the Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit deserves a spot in your suitcase for its comfortable construction, which features a breathable and lightweight blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane. This trio also ensures that the fabric is soft and stretchy, which you'll be grateful for if you're sporting it for hours at a time during your vacation. 

It's also undeniably fashionable with its ruffled straps, which are adjustable and add romantic and elegant elements to the classic jumpsuit silhouette. The Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit's smocked bust provides another stylish texture moment while offering comfort and stretch. That combined with the high-rise waistband and flowy hem of the pants create a flattering, elevated, and memorable travel look that you'll never want to take off. Oh, and there are two side pockets for your smartphone, hotel room key, and other tiny essentials — and you don't have to zip anything up; just step right in and you're ready to go. 

Amazon PD BLENCOT Womens Ruffle Spaghetti Straps High Waisted Long Wide Leg Jumpsuits Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $60)  

What's more, the Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit has earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. One customer wrote, "I absolutely love this. I bought it for my honeymoon but I loved it so much, I wore it to my daughter's college graduation. It's perfect for summer vacation, brunch, or just a date night. You can dress it up or down." 

Chiming in, a second reviewer said, "I bought this to wear to a baby shower I was hosting and it was amazing. It is so comfortable and so flattering." They also added, "A few months later, the friend I hosted the shower for wore it to a wedding and felt so good in it postpartum. It's such a versatile outfit, I can't wait to wear it more." And, a third shopper exclaimed, "The cutest and most flattering jumper I’ve ever found!" They also admitted that "I loved it so much the first time I tried it on that I had to order it in multiple colors." 

Amazon PD BLENCOT Womens Ruffle Spaghetti Straps High Waisted Long Wide Leg Jumpsuits White

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $60)  

Stylish, flattering, versatile, and comfortable — the Blencot Ruffle Jumpsuit checks off all of the boxes for the perfect travel outfit. And, you don't want to miss this chance to get it for up to 65 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. 

If you're still on the hunt for the best jumpsuit, don't fret; Amazon is a goldmine for the trendy vacation-ready wardrobe staple, and most of their top-rated options are on sale. Keep scrolling to shop more shopper-loved Amazon jumpsuits that have been marked down during the early Prime Day sale. 

More Comfy Jumpsuits at Amazon:

Daily Ritual Terry Sleeveless Scoop Neck Jumpsuit

Amazon PD Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $35) 

Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon PD Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $37) 

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $58) 

Zesica Strapless Belted Jumpsuit

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $55) 

Angashion Off-Shoulder Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit

Amazon PD Angashion Womenâs Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50) 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21.

