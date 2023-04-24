Blake Lively’s Flowy Pants Were the Star of Her Beach Vacation — Copy Her Look for As Little As $17

Your search for the perfect pair of travel pants for warm weather is officially a thing of the past because Blake Lively has just delivered the most stylish solution: patterned flare pants. Last week the actress posted an effortless photo carousel to Instagram showing off her envy-inducing vacation, but we couldn’t help but fixate on the patterned pants she can be seen rocking in the second slide.

The star tagged Free People in the photo, but unsurprisingly, that exact style is no longer available on the site. The good news is that we scoured the web for lookalikes and rounded up 10 similar pairs that can help you channel your inner celebrity while still shopping on a budget. From patterned flare pants to solid colored kick legs, keep reading to find the only styles you’re going to want to pack on your next vacation à la Blake Lively.

Free People Walker Relaxed Jacquard Pants

Nordstrom Rack

With a nearly identical pattern to Lively’s loose-fitting beach pants, these relaxed, straight-leg pants are a comfortable and stylish addition to your suitcase this spring. The cotton blend looks refined and effortlessly cool, and the paisley print adds a pop of intrigue to any basic top or bikini you might pair it with. Not to mention these pants are 55 percent off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $80 (originally $178)

Free People After Glow Balloon Pants

Free People

If you’re looking for a softer, more lounge-friendly style, these balloon pants from Free People are an excellent way to mimic Lively’s cool-girl look. The loose-fitting pants feature a drawstring waistband which makes for a customizable fit, and the 100 percent cotton material will keep you cool and comfortable during your trip. Plus, they come in five bright prints if you’re drawn to a more colorful option.

To buy: freepeople.com, $98

Free People Mokara Jacquard Pants

Free People

Featuring a bold combination of patterns and colors, this eye-catching pair of wide-leg pants works as both a beach cover-up or a casually stylish outfit when paired with a neutral top. The low-rise design is incredibly trendy at the moment, and a billowing, loose silhouette perfectly captures the energy of a relaxed oceanside outing.

To buy: freepeople.com, $98

Qianxizhan Harem Pants

Amazon

These comfortable joggers are taken to the next level with an adjustable drawstring waistband and deep pockets that make them the ideal pants to wear everywhere from the airport to the beach. The bottom of the pants are affixed with elastic so you can push them up your leg to shorten the inseam if need be, and a stretchy polyester and spandex material adds to the overall relaxed vibe of this look. With 19 different colors to choose from and sizes ranging from S to 3XL, these joggers have earned a spot in your summer wardrobe.



To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $29)

Athleta Studio Wide Leg Pant

Athleta

Athleta is known as a go-to retailer for high-quality, comfortable gear, and these wide-leg pants are no exception. A large, elastic waistband makes these pants well-suited for long travel days, and an ultra-soft Tencel Modal channels the feeling of wearing your pajamas while out in public. An added bonus? They’re on sale for just $55 right now in the color Eucalyptus Olive, but you’ll want to act fast because they’re selling out quickly.

To buy: athleta.gap.com, $55 (originally $79)

Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

These pants flawlessly encapsulate the effortless beauty of Lively’s vacation style, and for just $17 you can’t go wrong with grabbing several pairs ahead of your next trip. A lightweight and stretchy polyester and spandex material makes these pants a no-brainer on days when you want to look (and stay) cool without even trying, and they even come in 51 different patterns so you can take your pick on the colors that best suit your personal style.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $29)

Lululemon Groove Super High Rise Pant Nulu

Lululemon

If you’re ready to invest in a high-quality pair of wide-leg pants, this style from Lululemon may be everything you’ve been looking for. The stretchy, solid-colored pants come in 16 bright and neutral colors that easily pair with other basics in your wardrobe, and with sizes ranging from 0 to 20, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect fit. Since they’re made with a buttery-soft Nulu fabric, you’ll never regret slipping into these pants during your travels.

To buy: lululemon.com, $118

Satina Palazzo Pants

Amazon

After earning more than 19,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that these pants are a worthwhile purchase to pull off Lively’s style on a budget. In fact, the stretchy, wide-leg palazzo pants are currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $18, featuring a flattering high waistband and form-fitting design. From the beach to the boardwalk, these pants will be turning heads.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Joob Joob Flowy Boho Pants

Amazon

Straying from a tighter fit are these loose and flowy harem pants that are made with a smocked waistband and ankle cinch that help any outfit appear pulled together, whether you’re wearing a bikini or a sweater on top. On sale for just $20 and available in 17 different patterns, these comfortable lounge pants can even double as pajamas during your vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

Ueu Casual Loose Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

You can never have too many basic bottoms in your wardrobe, and this best-selling pair of casual yoga pants features a similar fit to the pair that Lively was seen rocking on vacation. It’s an excellent choice for those looking to lean into a more neutral take on the style. These pants are easily paired with anything from a bikini to a nicer blouse if you’re looking to dress it up, and with their polyester and spandex blend, you can rest assured you’re going to be comfortable throughout your entire travel or beach day without thinking about your waistband digging into your skin.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $43)

