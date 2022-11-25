The 51 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals of Black Friday 2022

Score up to 66 percent off on Samsonite carry-ons, Coolife luggage sets, Tumi backpacks, and more from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Macy’s.

Updated on November 25, 2022 06:24AM EST

Travel Accessories Deals Roundup
If you’re an avid traveler, frequently updating your collection of luggage, gear, and travel accessories is a must. Travel technology is always evolving to become sturdier, lighter, and more user-friendly — so if you haven’t refreshed your gear recently, now is the perfect time to do so. Why? Because Black Friday is here, which means luggage and accessories are up to 65 percent off at some of our favorite online stores. That’s good news for you, and for all the jet setting loved ones on your holiday shopping list, because these markdowns are the key to buying more for less. 

Starting today and continuing through the weekend, major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, eBags, and more are slashing prices on everything from luggage sets to travel cosmetic bags to to passport covers. Right now, you can score American Tourister's Disney Hardside Carry-On Spinner from Amazon for up to 66 percent off, as well as duffels and weekender bags from Puma for as much as 52 percent off. Nordstrom even put fan-favorite items from Tumi and Rag & Bone on sale, while travel sets from Barefoot Dreams are also on sale right now. But it’s not just the big players getting in on the Black Friday savings — smaller retailers, like Vacay, Glamlily, and Vetelli are boasting some pretty impressive markdowns, too.

Instead of looking through thousands of travel gear deals across the internet, take a look at the products below — they’re some of our favorite items, and some of the best deals. While markdowns will be live for the next few days, we suggest dropping your favorite items in your cart now, as there’s no telling which items will sell out entirely. 

Best Deals at Amazon

Duffel Bag Packable Duffle Bag

Amazon

It’s no surprise that Amazon boasts some of the best Black Friday deals across the board. Just in time for your holiday shopping, the retail giant has slashed prices on everything from spinner sets to backpacks to passport wallets. Some of the top deals are on brands we love like Samsonite, Swissgear, and Puma. Snag an American Tourister Disney carry-on for 66 percent off, a 3-piece hardshell Coollife set for 37 percent off, and a SwissGear laptop backpack for 16 percent off. If you’re really looking to save this holiday season, snag Puma’s Evercat Contender Duffel for just $19 right now. 

Best Deals at Nordstrom

Glisten Vibrant 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On

Nordstorm

You know Nordstrom is going to keep you stylish from the plane to the beach to the mountain. Among the store’s best Black Friday discounts are 29 percent off Tumi’s Madina Nylon Cosmetics Bag and 30 percent off Rag & Bone’s Commuter Overnighter Leather Bag. We’re also loving gear and accessories from brands like Ted Baker London, Dagne Dover, and Herschel Supply Co. that are up to 50 percent off right now. More so on the hunt for gift sets holiday this season? Nordstrom just put some from Barefoot Dreams on sale for $74. 

Best Deals at Target

SHANY The Game Changer Travel Cosmetics Bag
SHANY The Game Changer Travel Cosmetics Bag.

Target

Target has become a go-to for everything from affordable travel wallets to tote bags to comfy shoes in recent years. Some of the retailer’s best products are up to 38 percent off right now, including Vera Bradley’s Microfiber Large Travel Duffel Bag, Vetelli’s Foldable Hanging Leather Toiletry Bag, and Shany’s The Game Changer Travel Cosmetics Bag.

Best Deals at Walmart

3Pcs Luggage Travel Bag
3Pcs Luggage Travel Bag.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals have always impressed shoppers, and this year is no different. Starting today, you can snag discounts on brands like Reebok, American Tourister, and Dickies. Some of our favorite sale items include Zimtown Hardside Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set for 65 percent off, Hikolayae Dorado Collection Hardside Luggage Set for 51 percent off, and Genuine Dickies Varsity Backpack for 37 percent off. While you’re at it, drop Time and Tru’s Mesh Beach Tote 2-pack into your cart — it’s on sale for just $12 right now.

Best Deals at Macy’s

Brooklyn Large Backpack

Macy's

We could shop Macy’s all day everyday, but the department store’s Black Friday markdowns are truly next level. If you’re in the market for suitcases, check out Samsonite’s Spin Tech 5 20-inch Carry-On, Delsey’s Freestyle Expandable Spinner Carry-On Suitcase, and Travelers Club’s Austin 4-piece Hardside Luggage Set, which are all under $150 right now. More so on the hunt for backpacks? You can snag up to 65 percent off of top picks like DKNY’s Rapture Backpack and Michael Kors’ Brooklyn Large Backpack. Still, some of the best deals are on Miami CarryOn’s Neon Packing Cubes, which are up to 57 percent off through the weekend.

Black Friday Travel Gear Deals From Other Retailers

Belcourt Travel Set

ebags

The deals don’t end with major retailers — this Black Friday, brands like Samsonite, Ebags, Lo & Sons and more are slashing prices on some of their best-selling products for the first time all year. You can grab a Samsonite luggage set for 30 percent off, a travel set from Ebags, which includes three pouches (toiletry kit, makeup bag, and another pouch for travel essentials) for just $35, or a weekender bag from Lo & Sons that’s marked down right now by 50 percent. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

