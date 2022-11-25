Comfortable Travel Pants Are Up to 60% Off for Black Friday — Shop the 72 Best Deals

We can all agree that joggers are the most comfortable bottoms to wear when traveling. Whether you’re catching a long flight, embarking on a road trip, or headed out to explore your favorite trail, you’ll need something that’s made with high-performing fabric designed to move with your body without sacrificing support and coverage. Of course, having a soft exterior, a sleek look, and ample sweat-wicking capabilities are welcome features, too. If your travel wardrobe is lacking in the comfy pants department, don’t fret; Cyber Week is the perfect time to upgrade your closet.

Top retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, and more are piling on the savings with massive Black Friday sales, each offering up to 60 percent off men’s and women’s clothing. For travelers, this means discounts on everything from sweatpants and joggers to hiking pants and snow pants, so you can enjoy all of your favorite outdoor activities in style.

Some of the best deals we’ve seen are on reviewer-loved styles like the G Gradual Women's Tapered Joggers, which dropped down to $24 at Amazon and come in tons of colors. You can also get the Outdoor Voices Women’s Relay Drawcord Jogger Pants for 30 percent off at Nordstrom, which also has deals on Adidas loungewear, Zella activewear, and more. Over at Zappos, you can get super soft bottoms like the Free People Women’s C.O.Z.Y. Pants for more than half off (60 percent off, to be exact!).

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you’ll want to check out the savings at REI, where you can find pants for hiking, snowboarding, skiing, and more from Columbia, Marmot, and Athleta for as little as $44. Eddie Bauer fans will be delighted to know that the popular outdoor brand is offering 50 percent off sitewide, and there are tons of incredible deals on fan favorites like the Women’s Polar Fleece-Lined Pull-On Pants and Men’s Easy River Joggers; prices start at $45.

If you’re looking for travel pants that are comfy and stylish, check out the deals at Spanx, where you can get the celebrity-loved Faux Leather Leggings for 20 percent off. Over at Target, you can find fashionable items like the Allegra K Women's High-Rise Satin Cargo Joggers for $42. And Nordstrom has the ultra-comfy, relaxed-fitting Madewell Women’s The Perfect Vintage Jeans for 40 percent off.

There’s no telling how long these deals will last, or how long these reviewer-loved options will stay in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the 72 best Black Friday travel pants deals before they’re gone for good. And if your closet is already fully stocked with comfy choices, we’re sure the jetsetter in your life would appreciate a new pair of travel pants.

Amazon Travel Pants

Amazon

During Amazon’s Black Friday sale, shoppers can shop comfy travel pants starting as little as $11 from top-rated, reviewer-loved activewear and outdoor brands. The G Gradual Women's Tapered Joggers make a cozy everyday pair and they’re marked down 20 percent off. There’s also the Iuga High-Waisted Compression Workout Leggings, which are starting at $26, come equipped with pockets, and have nearly 47,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. You can score the popular Baleaf Men's Fleece Warm Joggers for $27 if you're a Prime member, and we noticed that the fan-favorite Columbia Silver Ridge Cargo Pants are as little as $45.

Nordstrom Travel Pants

Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, you can restock your travel wardrobe with discounted and comfy finds from Adidas, Outdoor Voices, and more starting at $30. Some of the biggest discounts are on lounge-worthy joggers, sweatpants, and leggings — like the Zella Men’s Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers that are just $18 — but we also spotted reviewer-loved options like the relaxed-fitting and stylish Madewell Women’s The Perfect Vintage Jeans and Treasure & Bond Men’s Elastic Waist Twill Cargo Pants on sale for up to 40 percent off.

Target Travel Pants

Target

The Target Black Friday sale is filled with comfy travel-ready bottoms for men and women, and shoppers can expect up to 40 percent on select styles. We think the All In Motion Men’s Fleece Joggers and Reebok Classics Natural Dye Fleece Women’s Plus Size Sweatpants will be particularly cozy on long flights, and they’re on sale for as little as $21. If you’re looking for something that bridges style and comfort, try the Allegra K Women's High-Rise Satin Cargo Joggers, which are just $42. And if you sign up for a Target Circle membership, you can score an exclusive 30 percent off on even more clothing items.

Zappos Travel Pants

Zappos

Zappos is our best-kept secret for name-brand activewear and outerwear deals, and its Black Friday sale is nothing short of amazing. Among the thousands of deals, we found these ultra-comfy Adidas Women’s All SZN Fleece Pants on sale for $37, as well as the Adidas Essentials Men’s Single Jersey Tapered Pants, which start at $29. If you’re headed to the trails, there are big savings on The North Face Men’s M66 Cargo Pants. And if you enjoy cold-weather running, the Brooks Women’s Momentum Thermal Tights need to be on your radar; prices start at $57.

Spanx Travel Pants

Spanx

Spanx fans, this is your time to shine. During the brand’s Black Friday sale, shoppers can score 20 percent off sitewide. This discount brings most of Spanx’s travel-ready sweatpants, joggers, workout leggings, trousers, and jeggings under $100, including the Oprah-approved AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants that are just $95. You can also grab a pair of the celebrity-loved Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings and Faux Leather Leggings starting at $79; Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the A-listers that have them in their closets. And if you have to look put-together the moment you touchdown, the entire “Perfect Pant” collection is on sale. Pro tip: You can also score an additional 20 percent off on stylish sale items like the Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers, which are just $64 right now.

REI Travel Pants

Rei

Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice; REI is treating shoppers to up to 40 percent off on its most popular travel pants for men and women. Prices start at $70 for name-brand options from Columbia, Marmot, and The North Face, and they’re options for the trails, the slopes, and everything between. If you’re looking for something cozy to sport on your flight, there’s the Athleta Women’s Salutation Jogger Pants, which are 50 percent off, and the REI Co-op Men’s Trailsmith Jogger Pants that start at $40 and can also be worn for hikes.

Eddie Bauer Travel Pants

Eddie Bauer

Whether you’re heading somewhere cold, shopping for a winter sports enthusiast, or just need some cold-weather loungewear, Eddie Bauer has everything you need. Right now, the brand is having a massive Black Friday sale with savings up to 50 percent off sitewide. We found the Women’s 2.0 Polar Fleece-Lined Pull-on Pants on sale for $45, as well as the snuggle-approved Women’s Cozy Camp Fleece Jogger Pants, which dropped to $25. For men, there’s the First Ascent Guide Pro Lined Pants, which provide the perfect amount of warmth, durability, and stretch for winter adventures at just $75. Plus, the Men's Horizon Guide Chino Pants are trail-ready and on sale for $40. For extra savings, select clearance items are 50 percent off; just use the code THANKFUL50 at checkout to take advantage of this amazing deal.

Black Friday Travel Pants Deals From Other Retailers

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

