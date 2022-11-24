Best Products The 40 Best Golf Deals for Black Friday 2022 Score up to 60 percent off on golf bags, clubs, apparel, and more from top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Mizuno. By Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin Instagram Twitter Hillary Maglin is an associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure who’s been covering travel products since 2018. Her work has also been featured in publications such as People, InStyle, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Updated on November 24, 2022 09:26PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Nordstrom Black Friday has arrived, and if you’re a bargain hunter, you know today is the day to crack down on your holiday shopping to partake in major savings. If you’ve got an avid golfer on your list, you’re in luck — retailers across the web have slashed prices by up to 60 percent on golf gear, apparel, and accessories. You can start taking advantage of discounted golf deals today, but many of them actually last through the weekend, too. Whether your go-to shopping destination is Amazon or you prefer the offerings of Nordstrom, you’ll be able to find thousands of items on sale over the next few days. Some of the best deals include shoes marked down by 59 percent and golf bags knocked down by 52 percent. You can also score up to 50 percent off at Walmart, and all the clothing you could need at Target right now. But it’s not just gear that’s majorly on sale right now. You can also find plenty of deals on accessories that’ll make your time on the green even more enjoyable. Snag everything from gloves to hats to sunglasses designed specifically for golfers at all of the retailers below. Once you’re all kitted up, the toughest decision you’ll have to make is what course to try out first. You could spend all day and night searching for the best golf deals online — or, you could scroll through our list below. We took the guesswork out of Black Friday and included the biggest sales and discounts on popular golf items below. While most of these prices will be slashed all weekend, we recommend checking out with your must-have golf accessories as soon as possible, as some may sell out. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season Best Amazon Golf Deals Amazon In case you weren’t aware, Amazon has everything — not to mention, the retailer boasts plenty of affordable items. And because it’s Black Friday, those items are even more economical than usual. Today and through the weekend, you can snag golf essentials like gloves, bags, and shoes for up to 59 percent off. You can even get your hands on popular products from Adidas and Wilson discounted by up to 59 percent. Whether you’re an avid golfer searching for just the right tee or glove, or are a newbie who wants to put up a net in your backyard and practice until you find your swing, these deals are for you. Orlimar Pitch and Putt Lightweight Stand/Carry Golf Bag, $49 (originally $90) SuperStroke Pistol GTR Tour Putter Grip, $23 (originally $25) Adidas Men’s Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes, $61 (originally $150) Mythinglogic Golf Garage Organizer, $112 (originally $160) FootJoy Men’s WeatherSof Golf Gloves, $16 (originally $20) M Maelreg Men’s Moisture-Wicking Golf Shirt, $22 (originally $70) Club Champ Deluxe Stand Golf Bag, $66 (originally $140) Pride Professional Tee System Golf Tees, $14 (originally $15) Yoport Golf Club Brush and Club Cleaner, $7 (originally $13) WhiteFang Golf Practice Net, $84 (originally $130) Wilson Duo Soft Golf Ball, $20 (originally $28) Adidas Women's Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes, $33 (originally $90) Best Walmart Golf Deals Amazon Walmart has historically had some of the best Black Friday deals around, so you can expect to score major savings from the retailer this year. The store’s best golf deals include 50 percent off gear like this rangefinder, which helps you navigate the green, and don’t forget a pair of sunglasses like these aviator-style ones to help keep the sun out of your eyes while you’re putting. You’ll find golf club sets marked down by $50 for both men and women, and if you’re shopping for kids, you’re in luck — prices on a set of clubs for juniors are slashed by up to 50 percent. Wilson Tour Velocity Men’s Golf Club Set, $229 (originally $297) Callaway LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder With Pulse Confirmation, $139 ($250) Nitro Men’s Blaster 13-Piece Golf Set,, $179 (originally $219) Nitro Women’s Golf Club Complete 13-Piece Set, $179 (originally $219) Callaway HX Practice Foam Golf Balls 9-Pack, $9 (originally $15) PGA Tour G1 Series Junior Golf Club 5-Piece Set, $49 (originally $98) Phigolf Golf Simulator, $189 (originally $249) Pride Sports White Wood Golf Tees, $5 (originally $7) Jtckarpu Men’s Polo Shirt, $16 (originally $20) MoFiz Women’s Golf Polo Sleeveless Top, $19 (originally $23) Le Specs Men’s Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $33 (originally $39) Best Target Golf Deals Target In recent years, Target has become seemingly everyone’s favorite place, and for good reason: the store has good-quality products for every type of shopper, and they’re usually reasonably priced. This Black Friday, golfers are sure to love deals on necessary items like tees and balls with 36 percent off and larger ticket items like this net to practice with for up to 52 percent off. Whether you like to wear dresses, shorts, or pants to the green, Target has tons of discounted apparel that’ll help you feel and look good. All in Motion Women’s Lined Knit Dress, $28 (originally $35) Juvale 300-Pack Bamboo Golf Tees, $16 (originally $25) Mizuno Rb Tour Golf Ball, $35 (originally $43) All in Motion Men’s Striped Polo Shirt, $19 (originally $22) Cimarron Sports Masters UV-treated 10-Inch Golf Net, $198 (originally $413) Jack Nicklaus Men’s Golf Shorts, $24 (originally $30) Costway 25-Inch x 16-Inch Golf Hitting Mat 3-in-1, $40 (originally $90) All in Motion Women’s Tapered Stretch Mid-Rise Pants, $26 (originally $32) Best Nordstrom Golf Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom is known as a one-stop shop for designer items and other great fashion finds, but did you know you can also get your fix of golf goods at the department store? Get a jump on holiday shopping for the links-lover in your life with polos and golf shoes for up to 60 percent off You’ll be glad to know that even basics like socks and workout tops are also heavily discounted — from your head to your toes you’ll look good in this golf gear. Nike Dri-Fit Victory Blade Collar Polo, $36 (originally $58) Cole Haan Men's Original Grand Waterproof Spikeless Golf Shoe, $72 (originally $180) Nike Women's Ace Summerlite Golf Shoe, $60 (originally $100) Zella Men's Avid Coolmax Pocket Golf Polo, $39 (originally $59) Peter Millar Drum Stripe Performance Polo, $49 (originally $98) Sweaty Betty Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top, $47 (originally $78) Zella Studio Light Court Tennis Dress, $48 (originally $79) BP Assorted 4-Pack Cotton Ankle Socks, $9 (originally $14) Rhone Session Quarter-Zip Pullover, $76 (originally $108) 