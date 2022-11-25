Best Products Amazon Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen This Black Friday — Shop the 79 Best Travel Deals Save up to 57 percent on everything from Samsonite suitcases and Apple AirPods to Adidas sneakers and cozy winter sweaters. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 05:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While there are plenty of sales throughout the year, none compare to the epic savings on Black Friday. We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals for weeks, and now that the event has officially started, we’re searching Amazon around the clock to round up the lowest prices on tons of travel gear. There are thousands of products on sale, but we’re using our product and deals expertise to put together a list of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals on everything from a T+L-tested and approved carry-on suitcase to a game-changing travel pillow that will make your next trip much more comfortable. And that’s just the beginning. We’re already seeing savings as high as 57 percent off suitcases, travel accessories, and apparel on Amazon. Looking to upgrade your luggage? This Coolife luggage set that includes a carry-on and a checked bag normally costs $200, but is currently marked down to $168. There are tons of pieces of luggage on sale too, including the Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack. While the highly-rated backpack is usually $80, this Black Friday deal brings the cost down to $36 for 55 percent savings. If you’re on the hunt for stocking stuffers for the travel lover in your life, the T+L-tested and approved Cabeau Evolution Classic neck pillow is on sale for 25 percent off, bringing the total price down to $22. Or consider gifting this cozy turtleneck knit sweater for $42. Amazon also has a massive selection of comfortable shoe deals, like these men’s running shoes for $50 or this pair of comfy women’s slip-ons for $48. No matter the type of traveler you’re shopping for (yourself included), we’re confident that these Black Friday Amazon deals will blow you away. To shop the lowest prices at Amazon and get free shipping and returns, make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime membership. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No problem. You can sign-up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial to access the epic Black Friday deals now. Best Overall Amazon Deals Shopping in a hurry? We rounded up the top five deals to shop on Amazon during today’s Black Friday savings event. Upgrade your luggage with the Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On, tested and loved by our T+L product testing team. The carry-on typically costs $370, but it’s on sale for just $296 right now. These space-saving packing cubes are also marked down to $20. Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $192 (originally $310) Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On, $296 (originally $370) Veken Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $29) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $36 (originally $80) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $75 (originally $150) Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat, $25 (originally $42) Best T+L Editor-tested Deals Our product testing team here at T+L has tested hundreds of travel products to find the very best ones on the market. From suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, you won’t want to miss out on scooping up these editor-favorite travel products. Our favorite heated gloves are currently on sale for $150, or you can nab the best piece of checked luggage we’ve tried for $192. Veken Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $29) Ororo Heated Gloves, $150 (originally $200) Coolife Luggage Suitcase 2-Piece Set, $168 (originally $200) Bond Manufacturing Propane Gas Fire Pit, $148 (originally $160) Heininger Smokeless Outdoor Gas Fire Pit, $100 (originally $200) Apple AirPods Max, $450 (originally $550) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (originally $249) Beats Fit Pro, $160 (originally $200) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $100 (originally $200) J-Pillow Chin Supporting Travel Pillow, $35 (originally $50) Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On, $296 (originally $370) Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Checked Spinner, $296 (originally $470) Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Checked Suitcase, $376 (originally, $470) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $36 (originally $80) Pacsafe Metrosafe Anti-Theft Laptop Daypack, $100 (originally $140) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $192 (originally $310) Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Carry-On Underseat Tote, $80 (originally $100) Best Luggage Deals If you have any upcoming trips in the new year, now is the time to upgrade your luggage for the lowest prices of the year. From carry-ons to luggage sets, the savings are as high as 55 percent off for today’s Black Friday sale. This 2-Piece Coolife luggage set costs $200, but with the Black Friday savings, it can be yours for $180. Or you can scoop this stylish Vera Bradley weekender bag for $106 thanks to the 22 percent off deal. Coolife Luggage Suitcase 2-Piece Set, $168 (originally $200) Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-On, $296 (originally $370) Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Checked Spinner, $296 (originally $470) Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Checked Suitcase, $376 (originally, $470) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $192 (originally $310) Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 Carry-On Under Seat Tote, $80 (originally $100) Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Weekender Travel Bag, $95 (originally $135) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 20-inch Carry-On, $119 (originally $160) HCY00 Travel Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $27) Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Set, $113 (originally $250) Best Travel Accessory Deals Travel accessories make for great stocking stuffers that are game-changers for organization, comfort, and safety. For example, compression packing cubes are the gift that keeps on giving thanks to their ability to cut down space in your suitcase. This set of four Bagail compression packing cubes is 33 percent off, meaning it can be yours for $20. Other accessory deals include this RFID-blocking money bag for $15 and this handy J-shaped travel neck pillow for $35. Veken Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $29) Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $25) Travelon RFID-Blocking Undergarment Waist Pouch, $15 (originally $17) Longang Digital Hanging Luggage Scale, $8 (originally $20) Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Case, $14 (originally $20) Vorspack Toiletry Bag, $13 (originally $20) BeeVines Silk Sleep Mask 2 -Pack, $8 (originally $19) AsperX 2-Pack 10000mAh USB C Output Portable Charger, $25 (originally $30) J-Pillow Chin Supporting Travel Pillow, $35 (originally $50) Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow, $30 (originally $40) Healthy Human Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $25 (originally $39) Best Travel Backpack Deals A durable travel backpack is a must for traveling and luckily there are tons on sale for up to 48 percent off. The Pacsafe Metrosafe Anti-theft Laptop Daypack is perfect for air travel or commuting to work thanks to its lockable zippers and plethora of pockets for organization. And if you’re not sold yet, it’s currently on sale for $100. For a more sporty backpack, this Adidas bag is also on sale for 10 percent off, and it even has a cooling pouch to keep your snacks cold. Pacsafe Metrosafe Anti-Theft Laptop Daypack, $100 (originally $140) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack, $36 (originally $80) Adidas Classic 3S Backpack, $32 (originally $35) Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $24 (originally $42) Supacool Lightweight Casual Laptop Backpack, $22 (originally $36) Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack, $24 (originally $40) Osprey Hikelite 18 Hiking Backpack, $66 (originally $95) CamelBak HydroBak Light Bike Hydration Backpack, $40 (originally $60) Kroser Laptop Backpack, $20 (originally $43) Best Travel Tech Deals Amazon Whether you’re at the gym or flying on an airplane, there are tons of earbuds and headphones marked down for Black Friday. Apple’s newest generation of AirPods Pros are normally $250, but you can snag a pair of the noise-canceling earbuds for just $200 today. Instead of lugging books with you while traveling, consider picking up a handy Kindle Paperwhite for 32 percent off. Kindle Paperwhite, $95 (originally $140) 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $700 (originally $800) 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad, $270 (originally $330) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $1,600 (originally $2,000) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $75 (originally $150) Apple AirPods Max, $449 (originally $550) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (originally $249) Beats Fit Pro, $160 (originally $200) JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $25 (originally, $50) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals for Men and Women Shop discounts of up to 43 percent off with these comfy shoe deals at Amazon to ring in Black Friday. We don’t have to tell you how important it is to have comfy shoes while traveling, so if you’re in the market for a new pair, consider picking up these stylish Dr. Scholl’s women’s slip-on shoes for $56 or these lightweight men’s Adidas running shoes for $37. Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $37 (originally $65) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker, $56 (originally $80) Gecko Man Men’s Orthopedic Slip-On Shoes, $50 (originally $66) Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat, $25 (originally $42) Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Lace Up Loafers, $34 (originally $60) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe, $45 (originally $85) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Rate Zip Ankle Boot, $68 (originally $90) Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $85 (originally $115) FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe, $129 (originally $160) Adidas Women's W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe, $46 (originally $65) Hoka Mach 4 Women's Shoes, $189 (originally $260) Soul Naturalizer Women's Natural Soul Tia Platform Sneaker, $47 (originally $80) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $66 (originally $110) Best Fashion Deals for Men and Women Give your winter wardrobe a budget-friendly refresh with clothing deals up to 70 percent off at Amazon. This cozy Columbia women’s parka normally costs $230, but during Black Friday you can scoop it for $140. Looking for a gift for him this year? Pick up this pair of Unionbay Men's Rainier Travel Tech Chino Pants for 57 percent off. Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket, $140 (originally $230) Goodthreads Men's Soft Cotton Cable Stitch Crewneck Sweater, $17 (originally $30) Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Sweater, $42 (originally $50) Unionbay Men's Rainier Travel Tech Chino Pants, $30 (originally $70) Daily Ritual Women's Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit, $24 (originally $35) Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $21 (originally $27) Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket, $52 (originally $90) Prettyygarden Women's Lantern Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $30 (originally $43) Huhot Womens Wrap Long Sleeve Split Wrap Velvet Midi Dress, $46 (originally $60) Paul Jones Men's Long Sleeves Button Down Dress Shirts, $30 (originally $37) Tnnzeet High Waisted Pattern Leggings, $10 (originally $15) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Hosting a holiday meal this year? We’re seeing massive markdowns on tons of home and kitchen products to help you level up your hosting this season. This Lodge Dutch oven is perfect for cooking homemade meals and it’s on sale for 38 percent off, or you can pick up this balsam and cedar-scented candle for $20 right now, too. Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set, $31 (originally $40) Lodge 7-quart Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $112) Illume Noble Holiday Collection Balsam & Cedar 9-ounce Candle, $20 (originally $40) SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $100 (originally $160) Landici Small Jewelry Box, $14 (originally $25) Vintage National Parks Poster Set, $8 (originally $14) Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $100 (originally $130) American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set, $34 (originally $73) Craft & Kin Smoke and Vanilla Scented Candle, $17 (originally $30) 