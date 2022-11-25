Best Products The 71 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals for Black Friday From Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos Shop boot, sneaker, and running shoe deals up to 58 percent off this Black Friday. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 06:30AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon / Nordstrom / Target From supportive sneakers to sturdy winter boots, there are tons of Black Friday comfy shoe deals to shop today. Now is the best time to scoop a pair of sneakers or boots that allow you to be on your feet for hours with Black Friday deals from retailers like Zappos, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Target. On top of epic shoe discounts, we’re also tracking the best deals on luggage, hiking gear, golf gear, and more. Black Friday only lasts one day, so to save you time searching for the best deal, we’ve rounded up the top shoe deals offered by a variety of retailers. No matter where you shop, you’ll be able to find big savings. Looking for a pair of sneakers? Head to Amazon to get up to 43 percent off outdoor shoes for running, hiking, or golfing. Runners can get a pair of Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 running shoes for just $40 and golfers can score a pair of Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent hikers for as little as $45. Zappos also has a variety of running shoes marked down like the Brooks Women’s Ghost 14 for $90 or the Hoka Men’s Bondi 7 for $128. For boots and dress shoes, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack both have a huge selection of everyday and elevated shoe styles on sale like the dapper Cole Haan Men’s ZeroGrand StitchLite Oxford sneaker for $100. No matter the type of shoe you’re shopping for, these deals are proving to be some of the best of the year. Be sure to shop quickly, as there’s no telling how long the deals will last. Amazon Best Shoe Deals Amazon Head to Amazon to shop a wide selection of comfy boots, flats, sneakers, and more for up to 43 percent off today. Now that colder weather is here, consider picking up a pair of sturdy winter shoes like these snow boots from Columbia for $45. The high cut and bootie construction are sure to keep you warm. And if you prefer a more fashionable winter boot, snag a pair of Dr. Scholl's ankle boots for 25 percent off during Black Friday. That means these classic ankle booties in five different colors can be yours for just $68. Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $37 (originally $65) Dr. Scholl's Women's Madison Sneaker, $56 (originally $80) Gecko Man Men’s Orthopedic Slip-On Shoes, $40 (originally $66) Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat, $40 (originally $42) Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Lace-Up Loafers, $34 (originally $60) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe, $54 (originally $90) Dr. Scholl's Women's Rate Zip Ankle Boot, $68 (originally $90) Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $86 (originally $115) FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe, $130 (originally $160) Adidas Women's W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe, $51 (originally $65) Hoka One One Mach 4 Women's Shoes, $189 (originally $260) Soul Naturalizer Women's Natural Soul Tia Platform Sneaker, $42 (originally $80) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $59 (originally $110) Nordstrom Best Shoe Deals Nordstrom Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is proving to have some of the best discounts on a range of shoes from designer sneakers to sporty running shoes. You can scoop a pair of trendy Tory Burch sneakers for as little as $131. Plus, there are tons of running shoes marked down including the Nike Air Max style for prices as low as $97 and the Adidas Solar Glides for $65. Ugg Biltmore Waterproof Boot, $96 (originally $160) Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker, $72 (originally $140) Tory Burch Hank Sneaker, $167 (originally $238) Nike Air Max Bliss Sneaker, $97 (originally $130) Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe, $104 (originally $130) Adidas Men’s Retropy F2 Sneaker, $68 (originally $90) Cole Haan Men’s ZeroGrand Changepace Wingtip Sneaker, $68 (originally $150) Sorel Women’s Lennox Waterproof Hiker Boot, $146 (originally $200) Adidas Women’s Solar Glide 5 Running Shoe, $65 (originally $130) Nordstrom Rack Best Shoe Deals Nordstrom Rack Attending a holiday party this season? Elevate your shoe game with a pair of boots, flats, and dress shoes at a sweet discount during Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday sale. These flats from Baretraps usually cost $65, but with the Black Friday price cut, they can be yours for as little as $50. You won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with these Oxford sneakers from Cole Haan, and they’re on sale for $100 today at 50 percent off. Baretraps Piper Ruched Flat, $50 (originally $65) Cole Haan Men’s ZeroGrand StitchLite Oxford Sneaker, $100 (originally $200) Skechers Women’s Summits Slip-On Sneaker, $45 (originally $60) Skechers Women’s Bobs Skipper Slip-on Shoe, $42 (originally $50) Sperry Men’s Captain's Moc Sneaker, $40 (originally $60) Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $45 (originally $75) Sorel Kezar Tall Waterproof Boot, $133 (originally $215) Cole Haan Grand Atlantic Derby, $100 (originally $210) Cole Haan Menlo Skimmer Slingback Flat, $90 (originally $150) Zappos Best Shoe Deals Zappos Go-to shoe retailer Zappos comes through in full force this Black Friday with deals on brands like Hoka, Naturalizer, Clarks, and Skechers and discounts up to 58 percent off. Runners can get a pair of ultra plush running shoes from Hoka marked down to $128 or a more minimal, yet stable pair of Brooks for just $90. Plus, there are price slashes on comfy slip-on shoes for lounging around the house or running errands like these all-black slides for $54. And don’t miss out on the very classic Stan Smiths, which are currently on sale for 30 percent off. Brooks Women’s Ghost 14, $90 (originally $140) Clarks Women’s Breeze Bali, $54 (originally $75) Merrell Men’s Nova Sneaker Moc, $42 (originally $100) Hoka Men’s Bondi 7, $128 (originally $160) Bogs Vista Rugged Zip Boot, $105 (originally $140) Clarks Airabell Zip Boot, $84 (originally $130) Timberland Atwells Ave Waterproof Boot, $127 (originally $160) Adidas Original Stan Smith, $63 (originally $95) Skechers Classic Fit Delson Camben, $53 (originally $73) Target Best Shoe Deals Target Target’s Black Friday sale is in full swing. Check out these savings on walking and athletic sneakers like the booties from Journee for $63 and this pair of Reeboks for $37. Looking for a casual slip-on sneaker? These flexible slip-ons from Deer Stags are extremely comfortable and machine washable, plus they’re 40 percent off. Timberland Women's Ellendale Hiking Boots, $56 (originally $100) Reebok Princess Women’s Sneakers, $37 (originally $50) Dockers Men’s Searose Outdoor Sport Fisherman Sandal Shoe, $40 (originally $70) Dockers Men’s Ferris Loafer Shoe, $30 (originally $70) Deer Stags Eddy Nosox Slip-On Sneaker, $60 (originally $100) Journee Collection Women's Tru Comfort Foam Kolbee Sneakers, $63 (originally $90) Macy’s Best Shoe Deals Macy's From Clarks to Skechers, Macy’s is offering major markdowns on all your favorite brands for men and women this Black Friday. The Clarks Women's Raisie Jump flats are the perfect shoe for the office, and they’re on sale for $57. We’re also seeing discounts on heavy-duty winter shoes like these Timberland Chukkas for 25 percent off or these Clarks lace-up shoes that are great for the office. Adidas Men's Originals NMD R1 Primeblue Sneakers, $85 (originally $140) Timberland Men’s 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots, $168 (originally $210) Clarks Women's Raisie Jump Slip-On Loafer Flats, $57 (originally $95) Naturalizer Women’s Morrison Sneakers, $59 (originally $100) Timberland Richmond Men's Waterproof Chukka Boot, $105 (originally $140) Adidas Women's Swift Run Sneakers, $70 (originally $90) Franco Sarto Bocca Slip-On Loafers, $60 (originally $99) Easy Spirit Women's Traveltime Mules, $41 (originally $69) Clarks Men's Bradley Vibe Lace-Up Shoes, $60 (originally $100) Skechers Men's Arch Fit Paradyme Walking Sneakers, $55 (originally $85) Vionic Best Shoe Deals Vionic Shop at Vionic during its Black Friday sale to score a variety of shoe styles for up to 30 percent off. The footwear brand has trendy styles marked down for both men and women, including the Zinah slip-ons for $80 and the Sellah loafer on sale for $95. You can’t go wrong wearing a pair of these to work or while running errands. There are plenty of athletic sneakers discounted like the Walker Classic for 30 percent off which brings the price down to $76 (from $110). Women’s Walker Classic, $76 (originally $110) Women’s Athena Sneaker, $100 (originally $150) Women’s Carrol Ballet Flat, $83 (originally $120) Women’s Zinah Slip-On Sneaker, $80 (originally $120) Women’s Oasis Sneaker, $70 (originally $100) Men’s Charlie Slide Sandal, $80 (originally $120) Women’s Sellah Loafer, $95 (originally $140) Women’s Sienna Boot, $125 (originally $180) Women’s Nalia Slip-On Sneaker, $59 (originally $100) DSW Best Shoe Deals DSW DSW is a hub for finding a variety of comfortable and sleek shoes for any occasion and its Black Friday sale rivals the best of the best shoe retailers. Snag a pair of practical and stylish Skechers Bobs Sneakers for as little as $40 or scoop timeless shoe styles like the Reebok Men’s Classic Leather Legacy AZ sneaker for $50. Shoppers can also get winter boots like these Timberland winter boots for nearly 30 percent off today, which brings the price down to $120 from $170. Skechers Bobs Women's B Cute-Natural Wonder Slip-On Sneaker, $40 (originally $45) Reebok Men's Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker, $50 (originally $85) Timberland Men's Greenstride Originals Ultra Boot, $120 (originally $170) Steve Madden Women's Maxima Sneaker, $60 (originally $100) Adidas Women's EQ21 Running Shoe, $65 (originally $80) Adidas Men's Duramo SL 2.0 Running Shoe, $45 (originally $65) 