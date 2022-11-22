Top-selling Travel Pants Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 51 Favorites

Long gone are the days where Black Friday deals were limited to a single day. Now it feels like the second the calendar flips to November, retailers start rolling out early deals on everything from Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums to comfortable shoes and apparel. In fact, now is one of the best times to snag a discount on perfect traveling pants for you or someone else on your holiday shopping list.

There are thousands of markdowns on pants that are comfy enough for any travel happening this time of the year — whether you’re on the hunt for fleece-lined leggings for a trip to Alaska or lightweight joggers for hiking in South America — and we have combed through top retailers so you don’t have to. If you're looking for pull-on slacks for the office, check out Everlane with prices as low as $31. For those hitting the trails this holiday season, REI is giving shoppers 30 percent off outdoorsy brands like Athleta, Patagonia, and The North Face. Travelers jet setting somewhere warm know that the vacation wardrobe starts on the plane and can also find discounts on lightweight travel pants at Nordstrom and J. Crew.

The name of the game is being comfortable when traveling and whether you are flying, driving, or just walking from the family room to the kitchen this holiday season, we have rounded up the best savings. Keep scrolling for 51 early Black Friday deals on travel pants up to 70 percent off.

Best Amazon Travel Pant Deals

Amazon

Amazon is already advertising early Black Friday deals on their homepage. From standard joggers discounted to $15 that always come in handy for long car rides to a rare pair of Alo leggings for under $60 (that’s nearly a 50 percent discount) to the retailer’s best-selling jeans (yep, the tried and true Levi’s 501s are on sale), which are marked down to under $50, Amazon is a one stop shop for your travel wardrobe needs that do not break the bank.

Best Nordstrom Travel Pant Deals

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is the latest to kick off deep online sales prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday with its Holiday Deals Event. There are tons of jeans on sale from brands like Rag & Bone and AG or If you have also been watching The Kardashians on Hulu lately and are curious about Good American, Nordstrom is offering discounts on a wide range of their inclusive styles. There are also deals to be had for those looking for comfier, less constricting options, with Zella joggers for under $20 and Sweaty Betty leggings for under $50.

Best Nordstrom Rack Travel Pant Deals

Nordstrom Rack

From ribbed joggers from Barefoot Dreams marked down 36 percent to Girlfriend Collective leggings up to 70 percent off, there are some great lounge pant finds in the clearance section of Nordstrom Rack’s site. Looking for something you can dress up? There are also plenty of jeans from brands like Joe’s, Hudson, and Lucky Brand for under $75.

Best Zappos Travel Pant Deals

Zappos

Zappos kicked off their “Why Wait” Sale and we could not agree more. From highly rated men’s Levi’s 501s and Adidas sweatpants for as little as $32 to women’s joggers from brands like Beyond Yoga and Splendid for less than $100, the retailer has everything you need to stay comfy and cozy while getting to your destination. This way you do not even need to change into something soft when you get there.

Best Macy’s Travel Pant Deals

Macy's

Black Friday early access specials have been dropping at Macy’s, and now is the time to secure comfortable bottoms, including lounge pants, chinos, and trousers from name brands like Adidas, Columbia, Lacoste, and Polo Ralph Lauren starting at just $15.

Best REI Travel Pant Deals

Athleta

Everyone’s favorite outdoor retailer is offering up to 30 off during their Gear Up Get Out Sale. Whether you are traveling somewhere more rugged this season or are wanting to gift your favorite hiker a new pair of pants, REI is offering discounts on joggers, leggings, and trousers from brands like Athleta, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and Columbia — with prices starting at less than $50, which is a total steal, if we do say.

