Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed Up to 75% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 70 Top Picks

Amazon Early Black Friday Hiking Deals
Photo:

Photo credit: Land's End, Amazon, REI, and Dick's

Whether you sleep under the stars regularly or you’re still learning the difference between an oak and an elm, it’s a great time to stock up on gear for all your hiking and camping adventures. Amazon and outdoor retailers aren’t waiting until Black Friday to rollout major discounts on everything from boots and apparel to sleeping bags and tents.

Need a new set of trekking poles? How about saving 53 percent on these best-selling TrailBuddy Trekking Poles with more than 39,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon. Not every hiker uses poles, but every hiker needs high quality footwear, even if they’re not trekking at high elevations. Fortunately, some of the best hiking shoes and boots of 2022 are super marked down right now.

For example, these Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots that one travel writer says have lasted her 14 years are currently 40 percent  off at REI. However, if you prefer low-top shoes, you’re in luck, too. Backcountry has dropped the price of these Salomon X Crest GTX Hiking Shoes from $120 to just $72 — that’s a 40 percent savings. And don’t forget to scoop up apparel that can stand up to cold-weather hikes and the elements, such as this Eddie Bauer Women’s fleece quarter-zip layer for $30 (it’s half price!) or a Lands End Men’s Waterproof Rain Jacket for 50 percent off with code CAKE.

These early Black Friday deals also include serious savings on must-have camping essentials, whether you’re pitching a tent in the backyard or setting off to a national park. You can score  this Coleman Dome Tent with a screened-in porch, which is currently nearly half off and marked down to just $117 at Amazon. This North Face sleeping bag is discounted to $50 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, while this camp chair and gas fire pit from REI are 50 percent off.

With all the money you’ll save on new gear, why not use the extra cash, or at least $80 of it, to invest in a National Parks Annual Pass? It’s the gift to yourself that keeps on giving. Still, that purchase can wait. The deals below, sorted by retailer, aren’t guaranteed to last, and as usual, supplies are limited. Make a list of what you need — or wing it — just make sure you check out these sales. Oh yeah, and happy trails! 

Amazon

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 4-Person Tent

Amazon

Much like the savings we saw in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon’s Early Black Friday specials are definitely eye-catching. Save 65 percent on the Teton Sports Celsius XXL Sleeping Bag or grab the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx while it’s currently 50 percent off and $124. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is bound to go fast, considering it’s marked down 70 percent. It has nearly 86,000 five-star ratings and at just $15, makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Osprey Skarab 22 Men's Hiking Hydration Backpack

To buy: amazon.com, $96 (originally $120)

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock - Portable Hammock Single or Double Hammock

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

REI

Parks Project Camp Chair

REI made headlines last year when it announced it was closing all of its stores on Black Friday and giving employees the day off. While its stores won’t be open this year either, the online deals are already coming in hot. Save 50 percent on best-sellers like the Camp Chef Redwood Gas Fire Pit and the Parks Project Camp Chair, and get more than $100 off on this backpacking bundle, which includes a tent, sleeping bag, and pad. And if you’re in the market for one of the best water bottles that can keep hot drinks hot for up to 11 hours, check out this Klean Kanteen that’s marked down to a cool $13.

Camp Chef Redwood Gas Fire Pit with Lid and Heat-Dispersing Lava Rocks

To buy: rei.com, $110 (originally $220) 

Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle

REI

To buy: rei.com, $38 (originally $72)

Backcountry

Terrex Swift R3 Hiking Shoe - Men's

If you’re looking for footwear, shop Backcountry where you can currently save big on name brands like Keen, which has a great waterproof hiking boot for women for 32 percent off, and Adidas, whose Men’s Terrex Swift R2 Hiking Shoe is 45 percent off. There are also plenty of savings to be had on hiking apparel. The Backcountry Women’s Ripstop Trail Pant, a lightweight hiking pant made of recycled material, is currently marked down to just $38 (that’s a savings of 55 percent), and the Men’s Chockstone/2 Pant, which has a removable belt and UPF 50 protection, from Mountain Hardwear is an even better deal. It’s just $42 (that’s a savings of 65% percent). 

Lightweight Poly Crew Baselayer - Women's

Backcountry

To buy: backcountry.com, $30 (originally $59)

Ripstop Trail Pant - Women's

Backcountry

To buy: backcountry.com, $38 (originally $84)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

CamelBak Octane 18 Hydration Pack

So far Dick’s Sporting Goods has been mum about its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but it does boast dozens of early Black Friday deals on its website. Highlights include the Alpine Design Men’s Trekker Hiker Boots (66 percent off) and for women, the Free Hiker Hiking Boots from Adidas (56 percent off). Of course, it’s important to stay hydrated on the trail, so why not save $50 and invest in this hydration pack from CamelBack? Dick’s Sporting Goods also has some of the best camping tents money can buy including the Quest Switchback 8-Person Cross Vent Dome Tent, currently 40 percent off. 

Lands’ End

Women's Fleece Full Zip Jacket

Land’s End is keeping it simple this year. Pretty much every full price item on its website is currently 50 percent off with the code CLOUD. Spend at least $99, and you’ll get free shipping. So far, some of the best half-off deals include this full zip fleece for women which comes in seven colors and this men’s fleece quarter-zip pullover which comes in six colors (and sizes regular and tall). Ladies, treat yourself to these cozy lace up boots, available in rich leather or suede, or get yourself something practical like a rain jacket which is windproof, too. Gentleman, if you’re a fan of country music, take advantage of the sale to get Blake Shelton x Lands' End Men's Suede Leather Trekker Hiking Boots for just $65. 

Men's Waterproof Rain Jacket

Landsend

 To buy: Landsend.com, $50 (originally $100)

Eddie Bauer

K-6 Boot

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer honored Veterans Day with a weekend sale of 40% off pretty much everything except clearance items. While its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still TBD, the early Black Friday deals are definitely worth checking out. Shop this stretchy, and warm, down vest for just $120 (normally it’s $199) and these stylish waterproof hiking boots, that Eddie Bauer first debuted in 1964, for just $154 (normally they’re $220). For the guy in your life, you can’t go wrong with this weather-resistant jacket currently 39 percent off and this ultra-soft  fleece number marked down from $119 to just $72. 

Eddie Bauer High-rise Trail Tight Leggings

Eddie Bauer

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $70 (originally $90)

Chilali Faux Shearling-Fleece Full-Zip Mock

Eddie Bauer

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $72 (originally $119)

Hydro Flask

24 oz Mug

Hydro Flask

The Tesla of water bottles, Hydro Flasks aren’t discounted all that often. But this Black Friday (November 24 through December 5), take 25 percent off pretty much everything including this classy camp-friendly wine bundle  and its best-selling classic water bottles. Of course, while you wait for those deals to go live, you can score early Black Friday specials of 25 percent off essentials like this stainless steel mug and this insulated lunch box, which has two layers of insulation so it keeps food cold for twice as long. 

