This Overlooked Colorado National Park Has a Gorge That Rivals the Grand Canyon and Trails With Dramatic Views

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is one of Colorado’s last hidden gems. The national park sits outside Montrose, Colorado in the lesser-known southwestern corner of the state. The five-hour drive from Denver deters most tourists, who head to Rocky Mountain National Park instead — a park that saw 4.2 million visitors in 2022, while Black Canyon had just 297,257. And don't let the lower visitor numbers fool you — the park boasts natural wonders that can wow even the most skeptical. The park is marked by 2,700-foot cliffs that plunge to the Gunnison River and hiking trails that wind along the canyon rim.

“It is a gem, one of the steepest, deepest, and narrowest combined canyons in the country. It's a small park with a big view! The canyon is very dramatic with easily accessible views into the abyss,” said Lori Rome, chief of interpretation and public information for the park, in an email interview with Travel + Leisure. She’s backed up by T+L Travel Advisor Mike Augustine, who is a national park specialist and works with Mt. Sobek. “What I think makes the canyon unique and beautiful is that it is more narrow than other canyons (like Grand Canyon National Park). Because of this, it’s more like a giant chasm, and it somehow manages to feel deeper than the Grand Canyon.”

Like the Grand Canyon, the Black Canyon has two main areas: the more popular and easy-to-access South Rim and the quiet and remote North Rim. There is no bridge connecting the two canyon sides, so visitors who want to visit both parts of the park need to account for two to three hours of drive time to make the trip.

Here's what you need to know to plan a trip to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Where to Stay Near Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

There are no hotels inside the park, but campers and RVers will find two campgrounds — one on each rim of the canyon — as well as a campground at the bottom of the canyon that sits within the neighboring Curecanti National Recreation Area but is accessed via the park.

The most accessible of the three is the South Rim Campground, which is located one mile from the South Rim Visitor Center and has 88 campsites, including 23 with electric hookups. The North Rim Campground is more remote, with 13 campsites with no hookups. East Portal Campground — located within Curecanti National Recreation Area but only accessible via Black Canyon — has 15 hookup-free campsites.

If camping under the stars doesn’t appeal to you — even though Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park has been an International Dark Sky Park since 2015 — you’ll find hotels in Montrose, Colorado, the closest community to the park. Augustine suggests the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, which is an easy 20-minute drive from the park and has all the overnight basics — free parking, an indoor pool, and a gym.

The Canyon Creek Bed & Breakfast in historic downtown Montrose is another option. The family-operated bed-and-breakfast is set in a home owned by a born-and-raised local. The B&B is just 15 minutes from the park and boasts a garden hot tub, daily breakfast, and nightly wine.

Best Things to Do in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

South Rim Road

According to Rome, “driving the South Rim Drive and stopping at the viewpoints is the primary activity at Black Canyon.” The drive itself is short, at seven miles, but there are 12 viewpoints along the way and many of them require a short hike. If you’re short on time, don’t miss the big four: Gunnison Point, Chasm View, Painted Wall, and Sunset View.

Warner Point Nature Trail

Both Rome and Augustine recommend hiking the Warner Point Nature Trail. The moderate route is a great way to get acquainted with the South Rim and the views vary from glimpses into the canyon to sprawling views of the San Juan Mountains.

“At the end of the South Rim Road, you’ll reach the final viewpoint called High Point, where you can find the trailhead for Warner Point Nature Trail. It’s a moderate 1.5-mile hike that rewards you with some stunning views of the canyon and is very much worth the effort,” said Augustine.



East Portal Road

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is managed alongside the neighboring Curecanti National Recreation Area, which is known for its ample on-water activity. One of Augustine’s top picks is driving the East Portal Road, which is extremely steep and ends at the river at the bottom of the canyon.

“You get a much different perspective of the canyon from down below as you peer up, and it’s a perfect place to relax with a picnic before heading back to Montrose. I would expect to spend around 5-7 hours or so with this visit, depending on the amount of hiking you decide to do,” explained Augustine.

Best Restaurants Near Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

There are no restaurants inside the park, so if you’re planning to be in the park over mealtime, you’ll want to pack a picnic. (There are hiking snacks in the bookstore at the South Rim Visitor Center.)

Once you exit the park, head to Montrose for the best and closest selection of eats.

Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile

This breakfast and lunch spot serves coffee and cocktails along with a selection of locally sourced soups, salads, and sandwiches, including the popular breakfast sammie. The best part? You can nosh while watching people dip candles at their adjacent candle factory and shop in the gift shop.

Colorado Boy Pizzeria & Brewery

Colorado Boy is a staple in this part of Colorado. Their Neapolitan-style pizzas are only topped by their award-winning craft beer. The popular restaurant, which started in the neighboring town of Ridgway, also has a great selection of salads and sandwiches.

Camp Robber

When the owners of Camp Robber moved to Colorado from New Mexico, they brought their Southwestern style of cooking along with them. And since they opened up shop in 1994, they’ve built a loyal following of locals and repeat visitors who come to Camp Robber for a slightly more upscale dining experience built around quality eats.

Tacos & Beer Montrose

There are several great Mexican restaurants in Montrose, but one of the best is Tacos & Beer. The casual restaurant on the south end of town has a great taco menu and outdoor seating.

Backstreet Bagel Company

The original goal of Backstreet Bagel was to bring genuine East Coast-style bagels to the Colorado mountains, and over 25 years later, they’ve become the go-to spot for locals in search of breakfast and lunch — best served on a bagel.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is in early fall, when Rome says “the crowds are starting to become lighter, the temperature is often pleasant, and the Gambel Oak trees are turning fall colors.” Augustine agrees, noting that “my favorite season to visit the park is after Labor Day in mid-September, as it is much less crowded, and the temperatures are still warm and good for hiking.”

Augustine notes that the afternoons in early fall can be rainy and suggests “having an early start to the day, and then departing the park in the afternoon.”

How to Get There

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is fairly remote, which is part of what makes it such a special destination. The South Rim entrance is the primary entry point, but those looking for trails void of hikers will want to visit the North Rim as well.

The South Rim is just over five hours from Denver, but the drive — especially if you take the slightly-longer and less-traveled U.S. 285 route — passes over and around some of the state’s most beautiful mountain ranges.

If you can, flying into Montrose (MTJ) will cut your drive to just 20 minutes. The slightly larger Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) in Grand Junction, Colorado is 1.5 hours from the park.

How to Get Around

You’ll need a car to visit the park, so if you aren’t driving your personal vehicle, make sure to budget for a rental car. There are reliable local ride services — we recommend TelluRides — but if you want to visit the park multiple days and explore the area surrounding the park, renting a car is the way to go.

Traveling between the main South Rim side of the park and the more remote North Rim requires a two or three-hour drive, some of which is on rough dirt roads. The North Rim is closed to vehicles in the winter.

