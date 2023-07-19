You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Birkenstock Deal During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The famous sandals that mold themselves to your feet are finally on sale, but they’re selling out fast.

By
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-Garcia is a New York-based commerce, health, travel, and parenting writer who often focuses on beauty, tech, health and wellness, and life as a Millennial parent. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 02:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

birks sale at nordstrom tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect “anytime” shoe that works for running errands, hanging with friends, or even in the office, there are plenty of options, but few are as beloved as Birkenstock sandals — although they can be pricey. Thankfully, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and open for everyone to shop now. The department store is cutting prices across tons of categories, including footwear. If you’ve always wanted a pair of Birkenstocks but felt that they were a little too deep into the splurge category, now’s the time to take advantage. 

The heritage shoe brand has been creating comfy yet stylish sandals for decades, with fans from celebrities to busy moms chasing tiny tots, and even people just trying to enjoy a few lazy hours on the weekend. What they’re most well known for is how the signature cork and latex footbeds mold to the feet of the wearer, ensuring a perfect comfortable fit for years to come. 

During the two-and-a-half-week sale, Nordstrom is featuring two timeless Birkenstock styles — the Arizona and Madrid sandals — to their endless list of major steals. If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the time to buy. Just make sure to hurry, because while the sale goes through Sunday, August 6, popular items tend to sell out long before that date.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Nordstrom BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

When you think of Birkenstock, the Arizona is the quintessential style that usually comes to mind. You’ll still get the comfy EVA sole with arch support, but this particular model features a double strap with oversized gold-tone adjustable buckles, making it dressier than the more understated Arizona variations you’re used to seeing around. 

One shopper praised the sandals for being able to “easily be dressed up or down,” and another shared that they felt these Arizonas “elevate a look without compromising comfort.” As a practical breaking-in hack, one reviewer shared that they wore them around the house for a day after which “they molded” to their feet.

Whether you’ve already got some Arizonas as part of your collection, or are looking to finally get started on the Birkenstocks path, it’s hard to go wrong with a versatile pair like this one — especially when they’re on rare sale for $40 off. 

Birkenstock Madrid Sandal

Nordstrom BIRKENSTOCK Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Nordstrom

The signature Birkenstock cork and latex footbed gets a revamp thanks to the leather single strap upper design on the Madrid sandal that also comes with an oversized gold-tone adjustable buckle. Meanwhile, the glossy finish creates a sleek effect. We think this is a versatile style that can work at the beach, during Sunday brunch, or even just to run errands around town. 

We love that this sandal can be worn just as easily with dresses as it can with jeans, making it a fantastic travel shoe that can serve multiple purposes. According to one reviewer, “They can be paired with wide-leg linen pants, maxi skirt, cropped pants, and gathered-waist shorts,” while another raved that “the shoe is immediately comfy out of the box.” If the single strap was a concern, another shopper revealed that the “strap adjusts pretty wide” to ensure a comfortable fit for every foot.

Note that like the Arizona, it’s only available in the ecru shade for the Anniversary Sale — which, in our opinion, is a fantastic neutral that goes with anything. 

Whichever Birkenstock style appeals to you the most, know that this is a brand that’s known for durability, so you’re sure to love them for years to come. More importantly, your feet, legs, and back will thank you for picking a shoe that provides proper support. Popular sizes are selling out fast, so don’t wait until it’s too late to snag this deal.  

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off
Amazon Slip On Sneakers Shopper Review Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers That Go With Everything — and They’re Up to 44% Off
Nordstrom anniversary sale travel bag round up tout
We Found Plenty of Spacious Travel Bag Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Prices Start at $35
Related Articles
Birkenstocks Sale on Gilt/Rue La La Tout
Birkenstocks Just Went on Sale for the Summer With Prices Starting at Just $36
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Birkenstock Loyalists Say These Amazon Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on a Marshmallow' — and They're $25 Right Now
PD Early Deal Roundup: Cute and Comfy Walking Sandals on Sale Tout
Amazon Has Slashed Prices Up to 46% on Its Most Comfortable Sandals in Anticipation of Prime Day Tomorrow
Pain-Free Cloud-Like Sandals Under $50 Tout
Travelers and Nurses Swear by These 13 Pain-free, Cloud-like Sandals Under $50
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
Cariuma Van Gogh Museum
This Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Just Released a Van Gogh-inspired Collection — and It’s Selling Out Fast
Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off
PD Early One-Off Deal: Comfy Flip Flops or Sandals Tout
The Comfy, Supportive Sandals Shoppers Say They ‘Could Walk All Day in’ Are Under $25 Right Now
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Comfy Walking Sandals Tout
These Comfy, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals From the Brand Oprah Loves Are Now 53% Off
Nordstrom 4th of July Sale Roundup Tout
Nordstrom’s Surprise Fourth of July Sale Will Have You Seeing Fireworks — Shop Deals From Just $16
Lululemon Compete Roundup Tout
14 Lululemon Finds From the 'We Made Too Much' Section That Made This Former Employee Even Do a Double Take
Best Waterproof Sandals of 2023
The 10 Best Waterproof Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
Amazon Slip On Sneakers Shopper Review Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers That Go With Everything — and They’re Up to 44% Off
prime day mobile
The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 We're Scooping Up in the Final Hours of the Annual Sale