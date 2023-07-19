You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Birkenstock Deal During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect “anytime” shoe that works for running errands, hanging with friends, or even in the office, there are plenty of options, but few are as beloved as Birkenstock sandals — although they can be pricey. Thankfully, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and open for everyone to shop now. The department store is cutting prices across tons of categories, including footwear. If you’ve always wanted a pair of Birkenstocks but felt that they were a little too deep into the splurge category, now’s the time to take advantage.

The heritage shoe brand has been creating comfy yet stylish sandals for decades, with fans from celebrities to busy moms chasing tiny tots, and even people just trying to enjoy a few lazy hours on the weekend. What they’re most well known for is how the signature cork and latex footbeds mold to the feet of the wearer, ensuring a perfect comfortable fit for years to come.

During the two-and-a-half-week sale, Nordstrom is featuring two timeless Birkenstock styles — the Arizona and Madrid sandals — to their endless list of major steals. If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the time to buy. Just make sure to hurry, because while the sale goes through Sunday, August 6, popular items tend to sell out long before that date.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Nordstrom

When you think of Birkenstock, the Arizona is the quintessential style that usually comes to mind. You’ll still get the comfy EVA sole with arch support, but this particular model features a double strap with oversized gold-tone adjustable buckles, making it dressier than the more understated Arizona variations you’re used to seeing around.

One shopper praised the sandals for being able to “easily be dressed up or down,” and another shared that they felt these Arizonas “elevate a look without compromising comfort.” As a practical breaking-in hack, one reviewer shared that they wore them around the house for a day after which “they molded” to their feet.

Whether you’ve already got some Arizonas as part of your collection, or are looking to finally get started on the Birkenstocks path, it’s hard to go wrong with a versatile pair like this one — especially when they’re on rare sale for $40 off.

Birkenstock Madrid Sandal

Nordstrom

The signature Birkenstock cork and latex footbed gets a revamp thanks to the leather single strap upper design on the Madrid sandal that also comes with an oversized gold-tone adjustable buckle. Meanwhile, the glossy finish creates a sleek effect. We think this is a versatile style that can work at the beach, during Sunday brunch, or even just to run errands around town.

We love that this sandal can be worn just as easily with dresses as it can with jeans, making it a fantastic travel shoe that can serve multiple purposes. According to one reviewer, “They can be paired with wide-leg linen pants, maxi skirt, cropped pants, and gathered-waist shorts,” while another raved that “the shoe is immediately comfy out of the box.” If the single strap was a concern, another shopper revealed that the “strap adjusts pretty wide” to ensure a comfortable fit for every foot.

Note that like the Arizona, it’s only available in the ecru shade for the Anniversary Sale — which, in our opinion, is a fantastic neutral that goes with anything.

Whichever Birkenstock style appeals to you the most, know that this is a brand that’s known for durability, so you’re sure to love them for years to come. More importantly, your feet, legs, and back will thank you for picking a shoe that provides proper support. Popular sizes are selling out fast, so don’t wait until it’s too late to snag this deal.

