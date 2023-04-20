What does a 40-year-old mom, 10-year-old tween, and a slew of celebrities — Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and Gigi Hadid, among them — have in common? We’re all obsessed with Birkenstock sandals.

Even as a teenager, I wore sandals as much of the year as I could get away with it, and Birkenstocks have long been my preferred brand, at home or on the road. Unlike the vast majority of sandals, Birks have a contoured footbed for orthotic support, and the suede-lined cork that the bed is made of wears to the shape of your own foot with time, which I love. I’ve worn my Arizonas from Malibu to Manhattan, and they have never failed to keep my feet happy, even if I’m walking miles.

They’re the perfect warm-weather travel shoe, too, taking you from the playground to the museums — no sweaty feet in sight. I felt particularly cool when my daughter asked for a pair, then looked around and realized that lots of young people are embracing this iconic German shoe. And they’re now on sale at Gilt and sister site Rue La La, with styles starting at just $40.

To access the sale, you have to sign up on either site to become a free member, and the whole process takes less than a minute. With deals like these, sizes are sure to go fast, so don’t wait.

Here are our top picks from the sales – comfortable, versatile, and literally cool, just what every traveler needs for summer vacation.

Arizona Leather Sandal in White Leather

Rue La La

This two-strap Birkenstock is an iconic style from the brand. Buy them in white and they’ll go with just about any outfit, from a summer dress to jeans.

To buy: ruelala.com, $106 (originally $130)

Arizona Narrow Suede Sandal in Earth Red Suede (pink)

Gilt

This version of the Arizona style is made with a suede upper. The pinkish hue is a feminine touch we love for spring and summer, and the matching buckles give it a cool monotone look, too.

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $125)





Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Python Red

Gilt

Spice it up with faux snakeskin Birks, made with a trademarked “birko-flor” synthetic leather upper, that’s durable and unique to the brand. We imagine these looking fantastic with that requisite black dress that’s in our luggage no matter where we’re headed.



To buy: gilt.com, $90 (originally $110)

Arizona Soft Footbed Leather Sandal in Silver Leather

Rue La La

When Birkenstock first offered metallic sandals, we spotted them everywhere and on wearers of all ages – it’s hard to resist the playfulness of a shiny shoe. Pair these with denim or a dress for an easy yet on-trend look.

To buy: ruelala.com, $110 (originally $140)

Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal

Gilt

The criss-cross straps on the Siena II offer a fresh take on the traditional Arizonas. The faded aqua leather and silver-tone buckle give it major summer vibes that are perfect for sunny days in some warm-weather locale.

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $125)

Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal

Rue La La

This simple one-strap style is a wonderful alternative to traditionally unsupportive flip-flops and matches pretty much any outfit.

To buy: ruelala.com, $60 (originally $80)

Florida Fresh Birko-Flor Sandal in Brushed Vanilla

Gilt

If you’re ready to stray from the classic two-strap Birk, consider this three-strap version. We love their buttery yellow hue for summer, just right for the season.



To buy: gilt.com, $80 (originally $100)



Mayari Birkibuc Birko-Flor Sandal in Mocha

Rue La La

Another popular Birkenstock style, this thong sandal is both hippie chic enough to pair with flowy dresses and comfy enough to wear sightseeing all day.

To buy: ruelala.com, $70 (originally $100)

Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Pearl White

Gilt

For the sandal wearer who prefers the in-between-your-toes strap, this one’s for you. Again, these will keep your feet cool-yet-stylish, on the beach or out to dinner. Snag a pair while you can.

To buy: gilt.com, $80 (originally $100)

Women's Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal in Mink Suede

Gilt

Okay, these don’t really scream “summer,” but if you happen to want your feet to be super duper warm, here are the Birks for you. The leather upper and the footbed are lined with shearling that’s sure to keep your feet cozy. Pick these up if your vacation plans include a break destination that will be below 60 degrees.

To buy: gilt.com, $127 (originally $160)

