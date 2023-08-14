Celebrities Love These Comfy $50 Birkenstocks That Are Waterproof, Easy to Clean, and Perfect for Summer

If there’s one piece of footwear that should be a staple in every traveler's closet, it’s a comfortable and sturdy pair of sandals. Birkenstock has long been a go-to brand for celebs and active shoppers alike, but while its traditional slides are great for everyday wear, suede and leather are not really designed to get wet. However, there’s one shoe from the brand that is about to become your new favorite summer sandal for vacation and everyday wear: the Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals.

These waterproof, easy-to-clean sandals are lightweight and packable for your travels while simultaneously offering marshmallow-like support and impressive arch support with every step. The best part? They’re available at Zappos for $50 — a fraction of the cost of other popular Birkenstocks.

Zappos

Retaining the features of the classic suede Birkenstocks that shoppers love, these flexible, EVA sandals are some of the most comfortable, travel-friendly shoes you could own — plus they’re stylish enough to be worn in the day to day as well. The shoes are designed to be incredibly lightweight and thus packable, while also providing essential support to your feet for long days of walking. The deep heel cup helps to evenly distribute your body weight with every step, and the two straps at the top of the shoe are adjustable for your perfect fit.

The EVA material of this sandal also allows you to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, as the shoe comes in nine eye-catching colors from basic black to a vibrant sky blue. Plus, sizes range from 5 to 15.5, with narrow and regular options so you can achieve the best support for the unique needs of your feet. They’re even especially well-suited for travel as the rubbery material is easy to wipe down and pack away, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally storing dirt inside your clean suitcase at the end of your trip. Better yet, they can also double as water shoes in a pinch.

Zappos

Not only are Birkenstock sandals loved by celebs such as Cameron Diaz, Katie Holmes, and Hilary Duff, but out of their more than 1,200 total reviews at Zappos, Of those, 70 percent were a glowing five-star rating. One shopper confirmed that these sandals are “great for travel” and “very lightweight,” adding that they “wore them in Hawaii with capris, [a] dress, [and] skirts,” solidifying their function as a cute and versatile footwear staple. Another customer referred to them as their “new travel shoes,” raving that they not only “look stylish,” but are also “so light.”

No matter what activities you have planned during the final weeks of summer, shoppers have confirmed that these are the shoes for the job. One customer raved that it’s “great to have a waterproof version of my favorite summer sandals,” adding that they use their Birkenstocks for the “beach [and] kayak,” as well as a “quick garden watering.” Another shopper agreed, calling them their “favorite shoe for summers at the lake and gardening.” Best of all, these stylish summer sandals also offer “great arch support,” according to a multitude of happy customers.

Zappos

Birkenstocks have long been lauded as some of the best sandals in durability and style, and for water activities, busy vacations, and everything in between, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals are the perfect packable shoe to fulfill your every need. These sandals are certainly the most affordable of the brand’s offerings at just $50, and whether you prefer more vibrant footwear or neutral shades, there’s something for everyone amongst these highly supportive, travel-ready shoes.

Zappos is also stocked with a wide range of Birkenstocks in their more traditional suede and cork styles, so keep reading to find your new favorite celeb-approved sandal to add to your lineup.

More Birkenstocks Available at Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Corduroy

Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Suede

Zappos

Birkenstock Boston

Zappos

Birkenstock Gizeh Braided

Zappos

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.