This Meghan Markle-approved Shoe Brand Is Having a Major Sale Right Now — With Prices as Low as $65

Meghan Markle’s name is on the lips of millions of people around the world right now, amid dramatic revelations from her tell-all Netflix series with husband Prince Harry, as well as his bombshell book out this week.

But while controversy and drama swirls around the Duchess’ narrative, there’s one thing about her that remains distinctly uncontroversial: her impeccable style, especially when she’s traveling. And that’s why we’re paying attention when we see that one of the shoe brands she loves is having a huge sale on comfy shoes this weekend: Birdies is offering its fan-favorite footwear at discounts up to 55 percent right now.

Known for supremely comfortable construction, just about every shoe in Birdies’ collection is ideal for travel — with seriously stylish sneakers, flats, and slip-ons all made for extended standing and walking without pain.

The popular Swift slip-ons with hidden wedge heels are marked down now to $65 (originally $120), with a range of neutral, versatile colors in stock. And the Roadrunner sneakers, with a two-tone look and overall retro vibe — just perfect for sightseeing on foot — are on sale for $65, down from $140.

Trust us — or if you prefer, trust the Duchess of Sussex: These shoes are super stylish and built to last. Keep scrolling to shop 10 great $65-and-under deals on Birdies shoes, bound for go-to travel wardrobe status. But hurry, these shoes are selling out fast.

The Swift

Birdies

Yes, it has classic slip-on sneaker styling. But this shoe hides a secret feature that (ahem) elevates the whole look: A hidden wedge heel adds height to the comfortable, versatile shoe done in real leather. Colors on sale include black, white, and shell — all go-with-everything classics. Enamored shoppers who bought this style call it the “best all-day shoe ever” while another chimed in that they are “great to walk around in.” Sounds like a winner for walking tours and exploring new places to us.

To buy: birdies, $65 (originally $120)

The Cardinal

Birdies

Every traveler needs a sneaker this versatile. The classic low-top sneakers have a hidden wedge heel for a bit of lift and they’re made of premium suede and lined with faux shearling. Oh, and they also feature removable faux fur-lined insoles. One owner of the shoes says they are “literally like walking on pillows,” making them an ideal comfy option for long travel days. The versatile colors of dune and black are both part of the sale — and (whew!) a wide range of sizes are still available in both hues.

To buy: birdies, $70 (originally $155)

The Falcon

Birdies

Just perfect for winter travel, these comfy shoes are a little bit sneaker, a little bit boot. The faux-fur lining keeps your feet cozy and warm, while a water-resistant exterior keeps them protected from whatever weather you encounter on your journey. It’s the perfect combination of style and function, with one customer reporting they are “good for cold snowy days” and “chic as well.” Plus, a built-in wedge gives you a subtle boost.

To buy: birdies, $125 (originally $180)



The Roadrunner

Birdies

This lace-up shoe has a distinctly retro vibe complete with a plush suede material. The uppers stand out from the crowd thanks to bold contrasting panels: Sale options range from neutral rose tones like rosette, currently as low as $65 but selling out fast, to options with printed details this fun but versatile black cheetah print style. Removable memory foam insoles keep them comfy as can be. Take it from this shopper, who said these are the “most comfortable sneakers I have.” Another Birdies fan loved them so much, they bought three pairs.

To buy: birdies, $98 (originally $140)

The Heron

Birdies

This almond-toe shoe is actually inspired by the shoes worn by generations of Venetian gondoliers, so it’s a no-brainer for wanderlusters and travelers who stay chic when toting around town on foot. This shoe is made of vegan crushed velvet with floral-printed satin lining, and sale colors include olive green, amber, and garnet. One Birdies shopper said they “fit like a glove.”

To buy: birdies, $70 (originally $110)



The Starling

Birdies

This classic round-toe flat gets more than 15,000 five-star reviews. The sale includes a wide range of Starling options, with a standout style for every climate or occasion marked down. Sale versions include lipstick pink vegan raffia; ocean blue or black velvet with floral embroidery; raspberry velvet lined with plaid print satin; sapphire blue or moonstone crushed velvet; and a forest green cable knit that resembles a favorite sweater for your feet. Also included in the sale are the ultra luxurious velvet versions in maroon, blue, or black, each embellished with crystal stars — great for special occasion dressing, not in winter but any time of year.

To buy: birdies, $75 (originally $130)

The Dove

Birdies

Done in vegan leather, these slides have a woven design that evokes natural, organic materials. The pointed toe elongates legs and makes these slip-ons a bit dressier for evening wear. Layered comfort footbeds and a non-slip rubber sole make them practical for walking around town, and they’re lightweight and supremely packable, too. Sale colors include versatile ecru and cheery burnt orange, both dreamy hues for winter resort wear and for use into the warmer months. One Birdies customer who bought this pair for a winter cruise to the Caribbean said “they will be perfect” and are “super comfy.”

To buy: birdies, $75 (originally $130)

The Lark

Birdies

Super easy to wear, this pointed-toe slide comes in a pale pink hue, and its silhouette goes with just about everything. Made of supple suede with a stretch that conforms to your foot, this shoe has a quilted, cloud-like footbed and a non-slip rubber sole. It’s easy to see why one shopper who’s often on their feet for nine to 10 hours per day said they are “incredible.” But hurry — these are going fast: Only sizes 9.5 and 10 remain.

To buy: birdies, $98 (originally $120)

The Goldfinch

Birdies

This flat is divinely comfortable, despite its pointed toe and elegantly tailored silhouette. Made of vegan velvet and topped with a subtle tone-on-tone bow, these shoes have a pillowy, quilted insole. And here’s more good news: The seasonal green currently on sale has inventory available in every size.

To buy: birdies, $70 (originally $110)



The Swan

Birdies

These chic, comfy slides made of lightweight suede come in a super versatile and understated silhouette that dresses up any outfit. But the options offered as part of the current sale make a statement that is anything but minimalist: Choose from a dazzlingly bejeweled gunmetal, black with a beaded cuff, or fuschia with a multicolored woven cuff. Best of all, they can be slipped into a carry-on without taking up space. Happy shoppers call these shoes, the “most gorgeous and comfortable shoes I’ve ever had,” while another described them as a “showstopper.”

To buy: birdies, $120 (originally $165)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $65.

