Comfy Flats and Sneakers From This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Up to 56% Off — but They’re Selling Out Fast

While wild rumors continue to make headlines for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one thing is undeniable: the Duchess of Sussex’s travel style. Whether she’s popping out to a California farmer’s market in casual, comfy clothes, or glamming up for a red carpet in New York City, her stylish looks are always inspiring. As for her footwear? Meghan Markle has been wearing Birdies’ shoes for years.

If you don’t know this comfy shoe brand yet, take note. It’s a favorite of travelers for its cloud-like soles layered with seven (yes, seven!) layers of quilted cushioning — hey, if I had to attend hours-long events on my feet like the Duchess, I’d choose them too. And lucky for all of us jet-setters, Birdies is having a rare sale with styles up to 56 percent off!

I combed through the sale and found everything from comfy lifestyle sneakers with removable soles to versatile black flats to the perfect summer sandals, starting at $65. Note that many of these shoes are final sale, but with their glowing reviews and extraordinary popularity (I’m constantly seeing waitlists for their top styles), I doubt you’ll have any regrets. But you’ll want to get a move on if you’re hoping to score Markle’s look for less — sizes are quickly selling out. Read on for my favorite picks from the sale, and grab them while they’re still in stock.

The Cardinal Sneakers

Birdies

I have no doubt these classic low-top sneakers will go with everything in your travel wardrobe, especially in this versatile black with a neutral bouclé pattern that adds a kick of personality. Wear them to the airport with your favorite travel pants or even a sundress; these are everyday go-to shoes. They have a non-slip rubber sole as well as a removable insole for ultimate comfort. I also love that they come in a stunning navy shimmer.

The Kiwi Sandal

Birdies

It’s just not summer without a quality pair of slide sandals in tow, and I could imagine these on the Duchess at a California beach in a heartbeat. These sandals are so coveted a New York fashion editor named them one of her wardrobe essentials thanks to how sleek and lightweight they are, making them the perfect pair of sandals to throw into a bag to change into no matter what the itinerary holds. A buckle and slight heel add to the impeccably sleek style.

The Starling Flats

Birdies

Every traveler needs a pair of black flats to throw into their carry-on — they take up minimal space and go with everything, whether you need to dress up for a nice dinner out or walk all day long. And you can bet they’ll go the distance: These Birdies flats are not only super comfortable (with seven layers of cushion!) but they also have more than 15,000 five-star reviews from shoppers to back them up. The knit outer adds that extra something to the style, and they come in other cool colors like the olive-hued cypress raffia — but you’ll want to hurry before they’re gone for good.

The Blackbird Flats

Birdies

Where have these light and airy loafer flats been all summer? The herringbone raffia material is perfect for warm weather, giving major Caribbean vacation vibes, and they’re sure to match any neutral linen flowy pants or even the beach tote you packed for vacation. They have a pointed toe and Birdies’ signature seven-layer, cloud-like quilted footbed so you can rock them for hours on end. And best of all, this is one of the few sale styles that’s returnable if you change your mind.

The Roadrunner Sneaker

Birdies

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your travel sneaker game, look no further. This is the beyond-cushioned pair with memory foam insoles Birdies customers claim “make my feet sing” and are “worth every penny” for their unrivaled comfort. Though there are more neutral colors like gray and black, I’m in this retro peach hue for a pop of color that nails that trendy ’70s revival look (plus the biggest discount and stock). Pair them with everything from a tennis dress to your favorite joggers.

The Swan Flat

Birdies

Fit for royalty, these jeweled, gold sparkle slide-on flats are stunning with their pointed toe and embellishments that are just what your dress needs for a night out. Or, wear them with jeans — the sky’s the limit! This style comes with the brand’s classic seven-layer comfort sole; it also comes in a more muted but just as lovely snow velvet.

The Swift Slip-ons

Birdies

The perfect airport shoe, these slip-ons easily slide on and off the foot for the ultimate efficiency and ease at security, with no laces required. But they’re also sleek enough to wear to dinners out with dresses and pants, too; plus, they’ve got a removable outsole and a hidden wedge for a little 20-millimeter height boost.

The Goldfinch Ballet Flat

Birdies

Barbie herself would approve of these hot pink ballet flats that come in the color of the summer. Whether you’re sporting them to the highly anticipated movie with a rosy ensemble or pairing them with a printed floral maxi dress for a pop of color, this pair is a winner for its pillowy seven layers of cushioned comfort.

The Heron Flat

Birdies

It does not get more vacation-ready than this sleek flat with a fun tropical print, which would go brilliantly with a white sundress or flowy linen pants. They have an almond-shaped toe, what the brand calls a “Venetian silhouette,” a no-slip rubber sole, and — you guessed it — Birdies’ signature seven layers of cushioning. If you’re less into the statement-making palm leaf, opt for a more classic navy suede.

The Phoebe Slide

Birdies

A woven leather smoking slipper with tons of personality, this ultra-comfy slide is sure to be a summer staple whether you’re headed to the beach, shopping, or grabbing lunch with friends. The sorbet color adds a summery vibe to any outfit, though you can’t go wrong with the best-selling neutral toffee color, either. Shoppers say this style is “amazing for durability” and “the pillow sole is a dream.”

