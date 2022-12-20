Today’s Your Last Chance to Get This 'Magic' Eye Cream That 'Instantly' Plumps Tired Dark Circles on Sale

When it comes to the best eye cream, finding a formula that’s equal parts hydrating and nourishing is essential. And, it doesn’t hurt if the eye cream is also packed with ingredients that target common concerns like discoloration, loss of firmness, and puffiness, too. That’s why shoppers are head over heels for the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream from Biossance, a brand with names like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and more on its celebrity fan roster.

As a matter of fact, today’s your last chance to get the best-selling eye cream for 25 percent off during a rare Biossance sale. All you need to do to score these savings is use the code GET25 at checkout. This special discount code helps you unlock 25 percent off in savings across the entire Biossance site and expires tonight at midnight PT, so hurry or you’ll miss your chance to get the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream for under $45.

Biossance

To buy: biossance.com, $42 with code GET25 (originally $56)

Massive savings aside, this product needs to be on your radar for its all-in-one formula, which caters to every major concern by leaving the under-eye area instantly more lifted, hydrated, and brighter — and, let’s be real, at this price point, there’s nothing better than a multitasking product that will work overtime for you. The Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream pulls all of this off with a marine algae peptide complex base; it promotes the production of collagen in the skin to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This revving up of the cells will also translate to reduced dark circles and puffiness with frequent usage.

The other key ingredient at work is squalane, which blankets the dryness-prone under-eye area in lasting hydration to prevent future moisture loss. If you’re someone that wears makeup, or wants to look more refreshed after a long flight or travel day, applying Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream before your makeup will boost the effectiveness of your go-to products and help you look more awake and rested. Speaking of a pick-me-up, paracress extract also plays an important role in improving the appearance of your skin by giving it an instant boost in firmness and smoothness.

But, the best part is that the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream comes in a compact, travel-friendly jar that can easily be stored in your toiletry bag, purse, or backpack – which is good news if you want to freshen up your under-eyes before you take off, land, arrive at the hotel, etc. To put it plainly, it makes the perfect travel companion.

“This eye cream is the one,” a Biossance shopper wrote. “It does magic for my under-eye circles and makes me look alive despite the fact this tired mom hasn't had a decent night of sleep in a long time.” Another reviewer said, “I bought this for fine lines and overall moisture. I've noticed improvements in my under-eye area in the first couple of weeks.” Chiming in, a third fan added, “Soon after I started using this, the skin around my eyes became smoother and firmer.”

With results like this, it’s no wonder that it’s been dubbed “the best eye cream I've ever tried” by one customer, who also shared, “I've purchased this eye cream again and again, and I use it down to the list drop.” Another buyer mentioned that it “works so well at plumping up the skin under my tired morning eyes,” and their review was followed by a shopper that was happy to report: “My eyes look much less tired when I use this. They’re bright and hydrated! It also helps with my puffiness a bit.”

But perhaps one of the best shopper testimonies is from this Biossance customer who exclaimed, “People think I look younger than I am, so I’m good with that!” Don’t miss your chance to get the Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream on sale for 25 percent off.

And, if you’re shopping for a avid traveler that happens to be a skin care enthusiast, you can give the gift of smoother under-eyes and brighter skin with the Rapid Radiance Set, a four-piece travel skin care set that’s equipped with everything you need to put your best skin first when you’re on the go.

Biossance

To buy: biossance.com, $27 with code GET25 (originally $35)

With the code GET25, the Rapid Radiance Set, which is an $85 value, is on sale for just $27 and it makes the perfect stocking stuffer or last-minute gift for anyone on your list. Included in the set is a mini version of the Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream, as well as travel-friendly minis of the celebrity-loved texture-smoothing Squalane + 10% Lactic Acid Resurfacing Serum, radiance-boosting Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, and ultra moisturizing and plumping Squalane + Omega Repair Cream.

And, if you’ve been itching to try these popular Biossance products, this set is a great way to sample the brand’s best-sellers without having to commit to the full-sized versions. Hurry, you don’t miss out on these amazing deals!

Shop More T+L Deals:

