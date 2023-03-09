This Comfy Sweatshirt Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Travel Top — and It’s Less Than $25 Right Now

Its super soft construction and relaxed fit makes it the perfect travel companion — especially at this price.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on March 9, 2023

Everyone has their own unique style when traveling, but it’s safe to say that a common theme for every travel outfit is comfort. And, there’s nothing cozier than a sweatshirt. If you’ve been on the hunt for the ultimate travel sweater that will keep you warm, comfy, and looking put together, you need to check out the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt from Amazon.

Now is actually the best time to add the best-selling women’s sweatshirt to your cart since it just went on sale. You can get one for 17 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to $24. At this rate, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up on multiple colors; it comes in 14 different options — but we’ll get to all that in a little. 

Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Crew Neck Cute Pullover Relaxed Fit Tops

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $29) 

With its soft polyester-cotton fabric and relaxed fit, there's no doubt in our minds that you'll be reaching for the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt before every flight. Its oversized silhouette, which falls slightly below the waistline, instantly wraps you in a blanket of coziness and ensures that you're covered during your travel day. 

For added comfort, the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt is warm but still incredibly lightweight and breathable, so you won't ever get too toasty while wearing it. The pullover sweater is also made with just the right amount of spandex to keep it stretchy, which means you'll have full mobility when you're taking off your shoes at TSA security, lifting your suitcase into the overhead bin, etc.

Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Crew Neck Cute Pullover Relaxed Fit Tops

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $29) 

Cuffed sleeves and hem simultaneously give the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt a structured look while helping it achieve that perfect, already-lived-in vintage feel. The sweater's v-shaped stitching at the neckline also contributes to that coveted (and oh-so comfy) retro look. And, despite being a loose-fitting sweatshirt, you'll quickly find that you can dress it up or down depending on your itinerary. For laidback days, you can pair it with leggings, joggers, shorts, or jeans. If the occasion calls for something a bit fancy, spruce it up with a skirt, tights, and leather booties. Or, you can wear it over your favorite dress and tuck into a dressy pair of trousers. 

As we mentioned before, you can get the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt in 14 different colors, and there's something to suit every travel style. Fans of neutral colors will want to opt for versatile hues like black, white, gray, and navy. But, if you want to add a fun pop to your go-to travel outfits, check out the brightly colored options like light pink, bright yellow, green, and purple. It also comes in earthy tones like army green, burgundy, and brown, which are equal parts versatile and eye-catching. Sizes range from S to 2XL. 

Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Crew Neck Cute Pullover Relaxed Fit Tops

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $29) 

Currently, the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt has racked up more than 5,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with the consensus being that it's the "perfect casual sweatshirt." In fact, one reviewer said, "I have four of these sweatshirts in four different colors, and they all fit perfectly; they are not too heavy and not too thin." Chiming in, another customer wrote, "This is my new favorite sweatshirt: super soft, very flattering, and the fit is spot on." 

Vouching for the quality, a third shopper added, "Amazon clothing can be hit or miss, but this top is definitely a hit." And, a final buyer commented, "It's really comfortable to wear all day long." 

Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Crew Neck Cute Pullover Relaxed Fit Tops

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $29) 

If you ask us, no travel wardrobe is complete without the Bingerlily Crewneck Sweatshirt. Get one while it's on sale for $24 at Amazon, and don't hesitate to stock up on multiple colors while it's at this price. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

