A thorough packing list will ensure you're prepared for a multi-day bike trip. You’ll need to consider the local climate, duration of the trip, and potential bike contingencies to be ready for on your adventure. At the same time, you should travel light and narrow your list to just the essential apparel, gear, and accessories so you’re not pulling unnecessary weight.

Whether venturing abroad or trying a new route at home, traveling on two wheels is a fun way to explore at your own pace.

Apparel and Shoes When and where you’ll be cycling are key factors that should guide your packing list for a bike trip. “There isn’t much difference between a short trip and a long trip,” says adventure YouTuber Ryan Van Duzer. “The weather is what makes the difference on what clothing to pack, whether it be base layers for warmth or waterproof protection,” adds Van Duzer. Besides the riding conditions, it’s also important to consider comfort, performance, and durability in your cycling apparel. “Look for clothing and apparel with merino wool to prevent odor, especially on longer trips and if you’ll be repeating outfits,” advises Van Duzer. Other items, like padded bike shorts and cycling shoes, should balance lasting comfort with performance to enhance your pedaling power, efficiency, and stamina. Choosing high-quality, durable apparel will help ensure you get plenty of miles out of your purchases.

Best Men’s Cycling Shorts Giordana Men's FR-C Pro Cycling Shorts 5 Competitive Cyclist View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Competitivecyclist.com If you’re planning on longer rides and multiple days in the saddle, padded bike shorts are essential to stay comfortable. The Giordana FR-C Pros excel when it comes to comfort and performance. The shorts’ Cirro OmniForm chamois is designed with multiple layers that form to the shape of the rider while providing ventilation and relief channels in sensitive areas. The chamois also incorporates aloe vera into the fabric to soothe skin and prevent odor. While the FR-C Pro’s tight fit takes some getting used to, the elastic leg bands and waist panel manage to achieve security without being overly compressive. After regularly wearing these for months, we love that the high-quality, anti-abrasion fabric offers soft supportive compression that make you want to ride all day. Price at time of publish: $190

Best Women’s Cycling Shorts Pearl iZUMi Women’s Expedition Shorts 5 Pearl iZUMi View On REI View On Pearlizumi.com The Pearl iZUMI women’s expedition shorts impressed us for their high-quality construction and long-lasting comfort. The brand’s Elite Transfer fabric provides a flexible, yet supportive fit and wicks away moisture. We love the padding’s barely-there feeling and ability to stay in place during long rides. The wide waistband design prevents chafing and an overly restrictive fit so you can mix up riding positions and pedal comfortably for hours. Pearl iZUMI incorporated three pockets in the expedition shorts — two cargo pockets and a center-back pocket — allowing easier access to snacks or an extra layer. With a competitive retail price, these shorts are a great value, too. For an even more aerodynamic fit, consider the bibbed version of these shorts. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Riding Jersey Showers Pass Apex Merino Tech T-shirt Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Showerspass.com The Showers Pass Apex Merino Tech T-shirt is designed with cyclists in mind. Made with an 87 percent merino wool and 13 percent nylon blend, the shirt is breathable and odor-resistant. “I like wearing natural fibers like merino wools — they don’t stink compared to polyester materials,” notes Van Duzer, who has ridden across the continental United States and other countries around the world. The Apex Merino Tech shirt features a relaxed fit and lengthier back in both the men’s and women’s versions for optimal coverage, especially when hunched forward in an aggressive riding position. It also boasts UPF 40 sun protection and a reflective label to enhance visibility on the road. Price at time of publish: $71 The 13 Best Bike Shorts for Women of 2023

Best Gloves Giro La DND Mountain Cycling Gloves Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com The Giro LA DND Mountain Cycling Gloves offer tactile handling and durable protection for the hands. While they’re popular with mountain bikers, these rugged gloves are well-suited for road cycling too, not to mention boasting the benefit of avoiding knuckle tan lines. The DND gloves use a three-panel construction and an AX Suede palm that enhances the grip and prevents bunching. They’re made with breathable, four-way stretch fabric and reinforced fingertips that are touchscreen compatible. To lessen the impact of vibrations and bumps, the gloves include thin gel padding. Price at time of publish: $22

Best Socks Giro Seasonal Merino Wool Sock Giro View On Backcountry.com View On Giro.com The Giro Seasonal Merino Wool Sock achieves an ideal balance between comfort and durability. Made with 70 percent merino wool, the socks are breathable, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. The heel and toes are reinforced with nylon to extend the life of the socks. The Giro socks feature six-inch cuffs, shielding the lower legs from sun and anything the road throws at you. They’re available in four sizes (S-XL) and come in a variety of colors and patterns. Note that this is a mid-weight sock, which may be a bit excessive for road cycling in hotter climates. Price at time of publish: $12

Best Cycling Shoes Fi'zi:k Vento Infinito Carbon 2 Cycling Shoe Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Mikesbikes.com The Fi’zi:k Vento Infinito Carbon 2 Cycling Shoes deliver top-notch road cycling performance. The Infinito shoe is incredibly stiff and places the cleat towards the center of the foot, providing efficient power transfer to the pedals. Despite their stiffness, the shoe avoids pressure points and hotspots by creating a snug wraparound fit for comfort and support. This fit comes courtesy of the BOA Li2 closure system, which consists of two dials that carry out two-way adjustments to the finest degree. While you’re pedaling away, the shoe’s Microtex upper facilitates airflow to regulate moisture and temperature. Though the Infinito fetches a premium price, it delivers exceptional performance and durable, lightweight construction that’s a worthwhile investment for avid road cyclists. Price at time of publish: $370 The Best Electric Bikes for Every Type of Rider

Best Jacket Rapha Trail Lightweight Jacket Rapha View On REI View On Rapha.cc The Rapha Lightweight Trail Jacket was made for cycling. The fit delivers freedom of movement and the entire jacket can be stuffed into the chest pocket and strapped to the bike frame for convenient transport. The ripstop nylon fabric construction is lightweight, breathable, and windproof. Cyclists can easily adjust the drawstring hood, which nearly fits over a helmet, while riding. Meanwhile, elastic cuffs provide a no-fuss method for keeping sleeves in place. The Trail Jacket is available in both men’s and women’s versions and in six different sizes. Price at time of publish: $90

Essential Gear Whether you’ll be hauling your own gear on a bikepacking trip or cycling on a multi-day tour, there are some essential items you’ll need to stay safe, comfortable, and prepared for the unexpected on the road. Besides upgrading your bike pedals and seat, you’ll want to think about integrating storage and safety features on your ride, too. It’s also important to be prepared for flat tires and roadside fixes.

Best Helmet Bontrager Velocis MIPS Road Bike Helmet REI View On REI View On Trekbikesflorida.com The Bontrager Velocis MIPS Road Bike Helmet is designed to help cyclists reach top speeds while staying cool. The polycarbonate helmet opted for fewer, but larger vents (10 total) to balance ventilation and aerodynamics. The vents and internal channels keep air flowing through the helmet, while the pads wick away moisture for long-lasting comfort. The Velocis MIPS helmet comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large), and the BOA closure system makes it easy to adjust and dial in the right fit with a single hand. The helmet features a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) developed by doctors and scientists to reduce rotational motion to the head and brain during impact. Price at time of publish: $225

Best Pedals Shimano EH500 SPD Dual Sided Bike Pedal Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Whether you choose to ride in cycling cleats or other active footwear, the Shimano EH500 PSD bike pedals have you covered. One side of the hybrid pedal is compatible with SPD clips, while the other is equipped with eight traction pins for reliable grip, rain or shine. SPD, which stands for Shimano Pedaling Dynamics, is the brand’s clipless pedal that delivers a secure foot-to-pedal connection and easy multi-release system. While some pedals only release by kicking your heel out horizontally, the EH500 SPD pedal will unclip if you move your heel in multiple directions — a safety perk for newer cyclists. If you’re on a multi-day cycling tour, having the option to swap out your cycling shoes for regular footwear is incredibly convenient when taking shorter sightseeing rides or running errands. And then when it’s time to complete another leg of your journey, you can switch back to riding clipped-in. Price at time of publish: $85

Best Bike Mirror CatEye BM-45 Bar End Mirror Amazon View On Amazon View On Target The CatEye BM-45 Bar End Mirror is small but effective at keeping an eye on traffic behind you to stay vigilant on the road. It’s made from aluminum and glass, adding durability and providing a virtually distortion-free view, respectively. The BM-45 mirror’s compact design means it hardly protrudes from the handlebars and won’t compromise a bike’s sleek aesthetics. Weighing just over an ounce, this ultralight mirror won’t slow you down. Price at time of publish: $18 The Best Sport Sunglasses to Take You to the Top of Your Game

Best Hydration Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3L Competitive Cyclist View On Amazon View On Competitivecyclist.com The Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3L is adeptly designed for keeping cyclists hydrated, fitting comfortably around the waists. The hip pack features two water bottle holders and space for a 1.5-liter hydration bladder, giving riders multiple choices for their hydration method. It’s secured via two broad elastic straps that attach via velcro and a quick-release buckle. The Airo Flex material used in the straps plus the wide design prevents chafing and tightness on the hips and stomach. Riders can tighten or loosen the straps with a single pull — allowing easy adjustments to prepare for inclines and descents. Ventilated padding along the back helps maintain airflow and comfort during longer rides. Aside from the water storage, the pack is equipped with a zippered hip pocket and an organizer pocket for tools, but the capacity is limited. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Pannier Bag Ortlieb Back-Roller Classic Pannier REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com The Ortlieb Back-roller Classic Panniers are well-suited for weekend trips and cross-country rides alike. The panniers offer 40 liters of storage space and are compatible with rack diameters of 8, 10, 12, or 16 millimeters. Between the waterproof polyester exterior and the roll-top closure system, your belongings and gear will stay protected from the elements. Where the back-roller panniers truly excel is their mounting hardware — Ortlieb’s QL2.1 system. Securing the panniers to your bike is as straightforward as grabbing the handles to open the lower latches and fastening the adjustable hooks to the rack, then letting go of the handle to lock it in place. To remove, simply lift the pannier by the handle, and the latches will automatically release. Price at time of publish: $200 The 12 Best Bike Lights of 2023

Best Men’s-specific Bike Seat Ergon Men's SMC Core Bike Saddle 4.8 REI View On REI View On Target The Ergon SMC Core Saddle features a multi-layered system of padding to deliver an ideal balance of cushion, support, and responsiveness. The saddle uses Ergon’s Core 3D and TwinShell technology to form a multi-layered design, which encompasses a BASF Infinergy elastomer foam layer sandwiched between two nylon composite shells. This allows the SMC Core to move side to side to support pelvic movement while pedaling, reducing back strain and pressure on the sit bones. We were impressed by the seat’s stability on tough terrain and tactical trails. It’s also equipped with a pressure relief channel, which expands as it moves toward the back of the seat, helping to prevent numbness in sensitive areas on longer rides. Price at time of publish: $150

Best Women’s-specific Bike Seat Selle Italia Women's Diva Gel Superflow MTB Road Bike Saddle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Competitivecyclist.com The Selle Italia Diva Gel Superflow Saddle delivers lasting support and pressure relief in a race-ready design. The seat top is fitted with a lightweight gel layer that cushions the sit bones and dampens vibrations and bumps. Meanwhile, the nylon base of the seat provides a firm base for pedaling power and stability. The Superflow Saddle also features a substantial anatomical cutout in the center of the saddle to direct weight to the sit bones and alleviate pressure in sensitive soft tissue areas. The cutout, combined with the titanium rails and nylon base, keeps the weight to just around .6 pounds (depending on size). Price at time of publish: $83 The 10 Most Comfortable Bike Seats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Multitool Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool REI View On Amazon View On REI The Crankbrothers M19 Multi-tool has been on the market for over a decade and remains popular with cyclists for its functionality and ergonomic, durable design. As its name suggests, it contains 19 different tools, including a mix of hex keys, screwdrivers, spoke wrenches, and a chain tool. It’s equipped with side grips to maintain a firm hold while tackling roadside fixes. It comes with a sleek aluminum carry case that keeps it from snagging on other items but adds a bit of weight that some may deem unnecessary. Price at time of publish: $31

Best Pump Lezyne Micro Floor Drive Hand Pump Moosejaw View On Backcountry.com View On Lezyne.com View On Moosejaw.com The compact Lezyne Micro Floor Drive Hand Pump helps save on space and weight without sacrificing performance. It’s rated for high pressure tire inflation, with 160 PSI maximum pressure. “Most mini pumps are undersized, whereas this has the functionality of a normal pump in a smaller package,” notes Van Duzer. The Lezyne pump is made with replaceable parts that are designed to last, including a stainless steel foot peg and CNC-machined aluminum barrel, piston, base, and T-handle. While the portable pump can be easily tucked in a pannier, riders also have the option of securing it to their bike with the included Composite Matrix frame mount. The Lezyne pump comes in two versions: one with a built-in pressure gauge and one without that cuts down the overall cost and weight. Price at time of publish: $55 The 11 Best Bikes for Every Type of Rider in 2023

Best Phone Mount Peak Design Universal Bar Mount Amazon View On Amazon View On REI The Peak Design Universal Bar Mount can accommodate a variety of mounting setups, including bikes, e-bikes, and scooters. It’s attached via a grippy silicone band to any handlebar between .75 to 2.2 inches. The Bar Mount uses a magnetic SlimLink attachment to secure the phone in place and a push-button release to remove it. This setup allows riders to grab and put their phone back without taking their eyes off the road ahead, plus the flexibility to have their phone in portrait or landscape alignment. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Tent Mountain Hardwear Nimbus UL 2 Tent 4.9 Mountain Hardwear View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com View On Mountainhardwear.com The Mountain Hardwear Nimbus UL 2 Tent boasts an incredibly lightweight design that lends itself to bikepacking trips. It weighs just over 2 pounds when packed in its stuff sack, or you can divide the tent components and weight between two riders if bikepacking as a duo. The tent floor and sides are made from ripstop nylon for durability, while the mesh canopy enhances ventilation and cuts down on unnecessary weight. Mountain Hardwear did without dyeing the rain fly, helping save water and chemicals to reduce the overall environmental impact of the Nimbus UL 2. Campers can stake out the rain fly to create a 7.7-square-foot vestibule for safely storing cycling gear and provisions. Price at time of publish: $420

Best Sleeping Bag Rab 20F Mythic Ultra 360 Down Sleeping Bag 4.7 Rab View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com View On Motosport.com When packing for a bikepacking trip, weight is a leading factor in selecting gear. Weighing less than 1.5 pounds, the Rab Mythic Ultra 360 Down Sleeping Bag is a featherweight design that doesn’t skimp on performance and durability. The mummy-shape sleeping bag is insulated with a 900+ down fill to keep campers comfortable at below-freezing temperatures, and it's treated with a water-repellent coating to shed moisture. During our testing, it was cozy even during a cold, windy night with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The Mythic Ultra 360’s 7D ripstop nylon construction is equipped with Thermo Ionic Lining Technology (TILT) that efficiently traps body heat to reduce the total down used, thus saving weight and packing volume. Price at time of publish: $720 The 12 Best Sleeping Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Cooking System Jetboil Stash Ultralight Camping and Backpacking Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Basspro.com This is a lightweight, all-in-one cooking system that stows easily in a pannier or handlebar bag. The Jetboil Stash Stove is the brand’s most lightweight and compact, weighing just over 7 ounces. All of the cooking systems components — isobutane fuel canister, titanium regulator, fuel-can stabilizer, and lighter — pack inside the .8-liter FluxRing cook pot. Meanwhile, the rubber-coated handle folds over the lid for packability and locks in place while cooking. With an average boil time of 2 minutes, 30 seconds, the Stash Stove makes morning coffee and meals a breeze. The wide-mouth cook pot design also makes it easy to eat from, meaning you can skip plates and bowls for less weight or other on-the-road essentials. The one downside is that it doesn’t have a push-button ignition, so you’ll need to pack matches or a lighter. Price at time of publish: $111

Accessories Even the most minimalist packers will make room for accessories on their bike trip. Items like sunscreen and a first aid kit are essential for a smooth cycling adventure. Other accessories, like chargers and sunglasses, will come in handy for phone battery backup and keeping your focus on the road ahead.

Best Sunglasses Julbo Fury Sunglasses Julbo View On Amazon View On REI The Julbo Fury Sunglasses are designed with a wide cylindrical lens that protects the eyes from sunlight as well as bugs and debris on the road. The lightweight, cycling-specific glasses are made with shatterproof polycarbonate lenses and a robust, yet flexible frame. They nearly cover your entire field of vision and stay securely in place while cycling at high speeds. Though the Fury sunglasses maintain a snug fit, they are equipped with shock-absorbing inserts at the temples and bridge of the nose for enduring comfort. Cyclists will appreciate that the vented structure allows plenty of airflow to prevent the lenses from fogging up. The Fury sunglasses are available with two different lenses. The Spectron 3CF lens is best suited for riding in bright light, while the Reactive photochromic lens adjusts based on the light conditions. Price at time of publish: $140

Best Sunscreen Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Stick Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluelizardsunscreen.com The Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen delivers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Its main ingredients — zinc oxide and titanium Dioxide — shield skin from 97 percent of the sun’s rays without using any chemicals that can harm the environment. Blue Lizard’s formula also contains skin-nourishing ingredients, including aloe vera, shea butter, sunflower-seed oil, and vitamin E. The fragrance-free mineral sunscreen is water resistant for 80 minutes, and the stick design makes it easy to quickly reapply on pit stops or even without dismounting the bike. Price at time of publish: $10 The 9 Best Bike Phone Mounts of 2023

Best First Aid Kit Adventure Medical Kits Ultralight/Watertight .7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI The Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight/Watertight First Aid Kit packs a wide assortment of bandages, medications, and supplies to treat the more common issues cyclists experience on long-distance rides. It has Moleskin and topical adhesive for treating and preventing blisters as well as wraps and tape for support or immobilization. There’s also a modest supply of over-the-counter medication to treat inflammation, pain, and insect bites, though we wish it also included medication for gastrointestinal problems. The first aid kit exterior is made with durable ripstop silnylon, while the interior features two watertight pouches to keep items clean and dry. Weighing just 8 ounces, this first aid kit will have minimal impact on your packed bike weight. Price at time of publish: $32