Mosquitoes Love Me, and This Is the Surprising Gadget I Swear by to Get Instant Bug Bite Relief

For travel and food writers like me, there’s a lot to love about the warmer weather. It’s an excuse for enjoying my absolute favorite thing — outdoor oyster happy hour with a super-cold martini — but also days at the beach, afternoons by the pool, and evening cookouts.

But as much as the beautiful weather makes adventures in nature (or a nearby vineyard!) possible, it also means the air is ripe with one thing I do not love: Bugs. And yet, mosquitos love me. Whether on a nighttime walk or dining outdoors, they always eat me alive, and it seems there’s no solution for itch relief that truly works — that is, until I tried the Beurer BR60 Insect Bite Relief gadget.

This lightweight tool uses heating plates to soothe bites naturally, without the use of chemicals. So if you also have what’s referred to as “sweet blood,” meaning blood that’s especially attractive to mosquitoes (experts have really chalked this up to chemicals produced by our skin) — trust me when I say this is a tool worth toting along on any camping or outdoor trip.

I tried just about every method for itch relief before picking up this surprising tool. I’ve tried B Complex vitamins, which are supposed to make our blood smell less appealing to insects. I’ve tried various repellent sprays and wipes, which — if we’re being honest, here — have made me smell less appealing to everyone around me, all to varying degrees of success, but the bites still happen. My reactions to mosquito bites aren’t casual, either, and usually result in unsightly itchy welts that lead to me very much not wanting to be seen in any of my skin-revealing cute summer outfits. So, when I came across the Beurer BR60 Insect Bite Relief, I was instantly intrigued by how different it was than anything I have tried before. Not only does it offer relief to mosquito bites, but even stings, like those from a bee or wasp.

What makes the Beurer BR60 Insect Bite Relief gadget different from all the itch-relief creams and chemical sprays out there is how it works. It uses a small ceramic plate that heats up, much like with a flat iron or hot plate, and is applied directly to the bite or sting. Just press the button, choose your mode, and apply it to your bite or sting. The heat has two settings (for regular use or a shorter cycle for sensitive skin), and when applied to the bite will dissolve that venom under the skin that is causing the reaction. That helps to get rid of the itching or swelling, and it works in seconds.

But is this futuristic-sounding gadget really capable of what it promises? To a certain degree, yes, says Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified NYC dermatologist and author of the book, “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist. “Using concentrated heat such as an electronic heated device may temporarily give a little relief to itchiness associated with a mosquito bite. When a mosquito bites, the saliva contains a protein that causes the itching. Concentrated heat may temporarily neutralize the protein and reduce itching,” said Dr. Jaliman.

At first, I was somewhat worried that applying that heated plate to my skin would burn or be painful, but it felt more like adding a warm compress. To be honest, the application of that heat source was actually a relief in itself. It didn’t hurt or burn at all, and the warm sensation only lasted a few seconds. Even at its most intense setting, it felt a bit reminiscent of touching the metal part of a car or bike on a summer day, and absolutely not hot enough to have the impulse to pull your skin away.

Part of what drew me to this travel gadget was that it was lightweight, portable, and can be used tons of times. It uses AAA batteries, which come included in the package, and the gadget is compact enough to be stashed in my pocket when at a vineyard wine tasting or on a foraging tour. But I also love that it’s chemical- and drug-free so that I don’t have to worry about what I’m putting on my body or odors I’m releasing into the environment.

With more than 1,400 five-star ratings at Amazon, this device is loved for being easy-to-use, travel-friendly, and a good value. And while it might not completely solve your bug bite discomfort immediately or overnight, Amazon shoppers rave about how well this little gadget works. A reviewer said: “I tried it and yes, it worked! I still get some swelling but it is nowhere as painful or large as before. I'd say at least 75 percent reduction in pain and at least 50 percent reduction in swelling, which is incredible.”

If you have sensitive skin and are worried about irritation with using the device, fear not. One customer wrote, “There are two modes, one for more sensitive skin and one for more durable skin.” They continued, “It does sting slightly as it heats up, but that goes away quickly and is much better than a long-lasting and annoying itch.” Areas that have thinner flesh may feel a larger hit of heat than areas where the skin is thicker, but never will it be too much or leave behind redness or a burn.

Even when carry-on bag space is at a premium, this is easy to stow away and have available for stress-free adventures while traveling. Another shopper noted: “Super travel-friendly as well, took this to Hawaii for those gnarly bites and 100 percent was a lifesaver.”

I also love that it’s non-toxic. While I’m not against using chemical products if I see results, it’s nice to get results from a product that has no chemicals or drugs involved whatsoever. This also makes me feel comfortable using it around my pets as well as sharing it with children or pregnant friends. And since it’s all natural, there are no side effects like the drowsiness you can feel from Benadryl.

What makes me keep on coming back to the Beurer BR60 Insect Bite Relief gadget is after those few seconds of applying the heated plate, I noticed it instantly soothed the itching and discomfort, and the bite healed a lot faster. As someone who is accustomed to getting bites that get large, angry, and swollen — and can stay that way for a week! — that’s a big deal. I have a few summer trips coming up that involve hot and humid conditions with some outdoors dining and drinking — and this is absolutely coming along with me in my travel bag!

If you’re still searching around for your solution to relieving bug bite itching and swelling and maybe want a more traditional pain-relief cream that uses medicine, read on for a few highly rated ones at Amazon from just $5.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25.

