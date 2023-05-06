Bethenny Frankel Owns Tons of Suitcases but Says Tumi's ‘Chic' Aluminum Case Is the 'Mother of All Luggage'

Real Housewives star turned business maven Bethenny Frankel unintentionally became a beauty influencer in the past year. But when she’s not sharing her skincare must-haves (and must not-haves), Frankel can be spotted traveling the world to destinations like Italy, Paris, Puerto Rico, Aspen, St. Barts, New Orleans and more, which has led to her somewhat of an obsession with finding the perfect luggage. After testing dozens of brands and bags from “bargain shopping” to expensive luggage, Frankel posted a recent Instagram video explaining that she’s finally found what she deems “lifer luggage” in the Tumi 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-on, available at Nordstrom.

While Frankel has a number of Tumi luggage that she “loves,” this 22-inch “really chic-looking,” as Frankel describes it, lightweight piece is made of durable aluminum and weighs 11 pounds. The luxury suitcase features a two-way zip closure with a TSA-approved, three-digit combination lock so your belongings always stay safe. As the “engineers of luggage,” according to Frankel, Tumi designed the suitcase with the brand’s Durafold construction that protects the corners of the hardside luggage, even when tossed and banged around during travel. Inside, it comes with a removable garment sleeve for extra organization.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $1,295

In her video, Frankel goes on to explain that she also recently bought Tumi’s expandable carry-on option, like this 22-inch International Expandable Spinner Carry-on that offers the same benefits at a lower price (Frankel purchased the aluminum style). The exterior of the Tumi Expandable Carry-on also includes glide-friendly wheels that maneuver effortlessly and an aircraft-grade aluminum extension handle. If you prefer, the suitcase can also be carried by the side handle for easy transport.

Inside, Frankel touted the carry-on bag’s organizational zip pockets and dividers that prevent your belongings from flying around, along with compression straps so your items stay put. She especially appreciated what she highlighted as “durable expansion” features, which give the bag an additional two inches of space. Even when expanded, your valuables remain safe thanks to the lever lock system that offers more room without sacrificing structure.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $750

The carry-on’s other noteworthy feature is its travel-friendly Tumi Tracer, which helps in the event that your luggage is lost or stolen. Once your suitcase is registered with Tumi through its unique ID number and your personal information, that information is used to help Tumi owners reunite with their luggage, if ever separated.

Shoppers also raved about the Tumi luggage, with one person who traveled internationally sharing that it’s “light and functional,” while another reviewer agreed that it’s “incredibly lightweight and high quality.”

In her “luggage wars” video, Frankel ends by saying it’s “Tumi for the win with this carry-on.” The bag from the “mother of all luggage brands,” she explains, “is for serious travel,” ideal for those who are frequently on the move. Shop the Tumi International Expandable Carry-on and Tumi 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-on at Nordstrom today, and enjoy effortless travel for the future.

