The 11 Best Yoga Blocks of 2023

With Monal’s expertise combined with our own testing, we found the most durable, comfortable, and sustainable options on the market for everyone from advanced yogis to amateurs and even kids. JadeYoga Yoga Blocks top our list thanks to their firm, sweat-resistant cork material, which is also naturally antimicrobial.

Yoga blocks can take your practice to the next level. Despite the common misconception that they’re only for beginners, a set of blocks can benefit yogis of all kinds . “Blocks will help you find more space in certain postures, more strength and length in a number of different poses, and they can be used in numerous ways to help deepen your practice,” says Lindsay Monal , yoga teacher at Yoga Renew Teacher Training in Hoboken, NJ. “Blocks can be used for countless postures and poses, and they last forever.”

Best Overall JadeYoga Yoga Blocks JadeYoga View On Amazon View On Jadeyoga.com View On Target Why We Love It: These blocks are water-resistant and antimicrobial, so you can sweat it up without worry. What to Consider: They’re heavier than foam alternatives. The cork material these firm blocks are made out of isn’t only water-resistant (read: sweat-resistant!), but it’s also naturally antimicrobial, so they’ll be easier to keep fresh and germ-free no matter how difficult your practice is. At 4.75 by 9 inches, Jadeyoga’s blocks come at the standard size Monal recommends for the best stability. Note that cork blocks are more durable than those made of foam and other alternatives but also firmer; if you plan to primarily use your blocks for laying on or tend to be sensitive, you may want to consider another option. Still, these versatile, long-lasting blocks are perfect to enhance the practice of many yogis. Plus, they come with an eco-friendly bonus that will make your practice feel even better: The company claims to help preserve 2,000 square feet of rainforest for each block sold, so you’re not only doing good for your body, you’re helping the environment with this purchase, too. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Cork | Weight: Not listed | Dimensions: 3 x 4.75 x 9 inches

Best Curved Lululemon Inner Flow Yoga Block Marble Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It: The curved edge allows for different grip options and is incredibly comfortable against areas of the body like the back and neck. What to Consider: Stacking might be difficult because of the curved edge. If you can’t ever seem to find a comfortable way to rest your neck on a traditional yoga block for positions like fish pose, consider this block that has curved edges designed for comfort. The shape also makes it easier to grip the durable block, particularly if you have smaller hands. It’s made of a dense foam that comes in a beautiful marble-inspired design. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Foam | Weight: Not listed | Dimensions: 9.8 x 5.9 x 3.5 inches

Best Sustainability Hugger Mugger Bamboo Yoga Block Everyday Yoga View On Amazon View On Everydayyoga.com Why We Love It: The bamboo material makes this block an eco-friendly option, and it's also lighter than many alternatives. What to Consider: The wood material is harder than a foam block. Since bamboo is so resilient and regrows quickly, it's a great option if you're looking for gear that won't have a detrimental impact on the environment. With a hollow center, this block is also lighter and easier to carry around than wood alternatives yet still very durable. The curved edges of this bamboo yoga block also help it complement your hands for easy gripping. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Bamboo | Weight: Not listed | Dimensions: 4 x 6 x 9 inches

Best for Beginners Gaiam Yoga Block + Yoga Strap Combo Set View On Amazon View On Gaiam.com Why We Love It: This block comes in 20 different colors. What to Consider: The foam can get nicks and marks in it over time. Don’t worry about sweat causing your hands to slide around — or even off — this foam block thanks to the non-slip surface. The foam is soft against the palms, feet, back, neck, and every other part of the body, and it’s easy to wipe clean, too. For beginners, starting with a less dense and firm block is a great way to get used to integrating the tool into your practice. We also love the gorgeous muted colors these blocks come in, including mint and lilac. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Foam | Weight: .28 pounds | Dimensions: 9 x 6 x 4 inches

Most Versatile Baseblocks Strongblocks Baseblocks View On Baseblocks.fit Why We Love It: The built-in handles make these blocks helpful for multiple exercises. What to Consider: The side of the block where the handle is stored features a cut out, so it’s not flat. And the blocks aren’t your typical yoga block dimensions. These unique blocks have handles built in that can be removed from the side of the block they’re stored on and used as parallettes to assist for positions like planks and handstands and doing pushups. When the handles are stored, the blocks act as a typical yoga block for stretching, flexibility, and mobility. However, do note that these blocks can only support up to 220 pounds. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: EVA foam and PVC | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Dimensions: 8.5 x 6.3 x 5.5 inches

Best Cork Manduka Cork Yoga Block Walmart View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It: The high-quality cork material is firm and can withstand years of workouts. What to Consider: They're heavier than foam options. These solid blocks can be stacked or used individually. While most cork blocks are made out of coarse grain, this block is made from a fine grain, which can feel more comfortable against your palms. Bonus: It weighs less than other cork blocks, too. You'll also get the natural antimicrobial properties and durability that makes cork such a popular and expert-recommended choice. Price at time of publish: $22 Material: Cork | Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 4 x 6 x 9 inches

Best Set Alo Uplifting Yoga Block Alo View On Aloyoga.com Why We Love It: The colors this yoga block comes in, from navy to light pink, olive green, highlighter yellow, quartz, and more, lets you put a personal touch into your practice. What to Consider: The foam does get some wear and tear over time. This lightweight block’s beveled edges make it easy to grip and comfortable against even the most sensitive of skin. Meanwhile, the gorgeous colors make the Alo Yoga Blocks particularly attractive, which will get you excited and wanting to practice. Mix and match, or buy two of the same shade. We’re fans of the soft pink and olive green options in particular. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: EVA | Weight: Not listed | Dimensions: 4 x 6 x 9 inches

Best for Kids Merrithew Youth Yoga Block Dicks Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Merrithew.com Why We Love It: The size of these blocks make them easier for smaller hands to hold. What to Consider: They’re smaller than a typical yoga block, so they may be less stable for adults. It’s never too early to experience the benefits of yoga. Want to invite your mini me to practice with you? Weighing only .45 pounds, these blocks are built with a more narrow silhouette, specifically designed with younger kids’ hands in mind. The foam is also soft enough for beginners yet durable, so young ones can get all the posture-enhancing benefits of these versatile tools. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Not listed | Weight: .45 pounds | Dimensions: 8.75 x 4.15 x 3 inches

Best Foam Athleta Flow Freely Yoga Block Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: The blocks have designs carved into the sides. What to Consider: While the foam is durable, it can get dinked over months and years of use. Made from a plant-based foam, these blocks are responsibly sourced and feel good practicing on. After each session, the blocks can easily be spot cleaned to keep things fresh. Choose from green, black, or tropical pink colors, all engraved with a gorgeous minimalist design. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Plant-based foam | Weight: .7 pounds | Dimensions: 9 x 5.9 x 3.12 inches

Best Bamboo Wooden-Life Bamboo Yoga Block View On Amazon Why We Love It: The bamboo material makes these blocks perfect for a hot yoga class, as they can be easily cleaned. What to Consider: The blocks have less give than a foam alternative, and the hard exterior might take some getting used to. Grab a set of these bamboo blocks and feel confident that they will hold steady and sturdy for years of practice. The thin coat of lacquer can make the blocks slippery when wet, so be sure to use them on a non-slip surface like a mat. As a highly renewable material, bamboo also has the benefit of being more sustainable than many options. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Bamboo wood | Weight: Not listed | Dimensions: 9 x 6 x 3 inches