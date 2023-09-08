These Are the Worst and Best Airports to Find Cheap Flights

Going.com analyzed thousands of flights and aggregated data to show how often there was a deal available at each hub.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on September 8, 2023
Interior of Newark Airport Terminal 3
Photo:

Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure

As travelers may be looking for a bargain on future fall and winter travel following a busy summer season, a new report may point passengers in the right direction.

According to travel booking site Going.com's guide to the Best & Worst US Airports for Cheap Domestic and International flights, the surprising takeaway is that travelers on the west coast have a higher chance of snagging a good domestic deal. Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Las Vegas (LAS) lead the list for availability of discounted fares. 

The report shares that the worst cities to find a deal are smaller airports which may not have as many flights that offer competitive pricing. Columbia, South Carolina, Panama City, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee all had the least amount of flight deals for domestic flights. 

Going.com analyzed thousands of flights and aggregated data to show how often there was a deal available at each hub. 

“Some airports simply see more frequent flight deals than others, thanks to a number of factors including the amount of airlines serving the airport and the amount of competition on various routes from that airport,” Going.com’s Founder and CEO Scott Keyes shared in the analysis. 

Los Angeles' LAX airport is the only airport that appears on the list for the most deals both domestically and internationally. The report spotlights that LAX has competition from nearby Burbank, Long Beach, and other regional airports which help drive down the prices and increase the availability of deals. 

“The third-busiest airport in the world and the second-busiest airport in the US, it’s a hub or focus city for more airlines than any other airport in the US. It’s a hub for Alaska, American, Delta, and United and a focus city for JetBlue and Southwest,” the report adds. 

Here’s a summary of some of the top findings from the report: 

The Worst US Airports for Cheap International Flights

  1. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (Honolulu) - Average roundtrip: $626 - Number of deals: 39
  2. Fresno Yosemite International Airport - Average roundtrip: $556 - Number of deals: 53
  3. Will Rogers Airport (Oklahoma City) - Average roundtrip: $491 - Number of deals: 53
  4. Boise Airport - Average roundtrip: $494 - Number of deals: 58
  5. Long Beach Airport - Average roundtrip: $540 - Number of deals: 62

The Best US Airports for Cheap International Flights

  1. John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York) - Average roundtrip: $447 - Number of deals: 405
  2. Boston Logan International Airport - Average roundtrip: $431 - Number of deals: 345
  3. Washington Dulles International Airport - Average roundtrip: $450 - Number of deals: 342
  4. Los Angeles International Airport - Average roundtrip: $437 - Number of deals: 318
  5. O'Hare International Airport (Chicago) - Average roundtrip: $458 - Number of deals: 304

Best US Airports for Cheap Domestic Flights

  1. Los Angeles International Airport - Average roundtrip: $185 - Number of deals: 135
  2. San Francisco International Airport - Average roundtrip: $188 - Number of deals: 118
  3. Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) - Average roundtrip: $180 - Number of deals: 114
  4. Denver International Airport - Average roundtrip: $200 - Number of deals: 112
  5. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport - Average roundtrip: $222 - Number of deals: 107

The Worst US Airports for Cheap Domestic Flights

  1. Columbia Metropolitan Airport - Average roundtrip: $200 - Number of deals: 12
  2. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (Panama City) - Average roundtrip: $221 - Number of deals: 16
  3. McGhee Tyson Airport (Knoxville) - Average roundtrip: $203 - Number of deals: 16
  4. Albany International Airport - Average roundtrip: $222 - Number of deals: 18
  5. Dayton International Airport - Average roundtrip: $188 - Number of deals: 18
