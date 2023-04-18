Best Products The 13 Best Workout Shorts For Women of 2023 These workout shorts will take you from the gym to adventure activities abroad. By Marissa Miller Marissa Miller Instagram Twitter Marissa Miller is an experienced commerce journalist and editor covering all things health, wellness, fashion, beauty, home, and travel with work in The New York Times, CNN, NBC News, Vogue, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, Women’s Health, USA Today and more. She is a certified personal trainer from the American Council on Exercise with a certificate in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University, and is the author of PRETTY WEIRD: Overcoming Impostor Syndrome and Other Oddly Empowering Lessons, published by Skyhorse and distributed by Simon & Schuster. Published on April 18, 2023

The perfect pair of workout shorts provides built-in ventilation during high-impact activities, and packs and folds into a backpack or carry-on when you're on the go. From high-rise biker shorts that compress the body to looser-fitting options that provide breathability during runs, there's no shortage of workout shorts for women to take your gym session to the next level — or at least make you look forward to accomplishing it. We scoured thousands of user reviews and looked at current shopping trends to source the best workout shorts for women on the market right now. Our top pick is the Lululemon Wunder Train Rise Short which boasts an 8-inch inseam, wicks away sweat in an instant, folds up into a compact pile for easy portability, and looks incredible on most everyone (you can also opt for the matching sports bra). Stick around for the rest of our top workout short options for women. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lululemon Short at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Running: Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Yoga: Alo Yoga 5” Airlift High Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Budget : All In Motion High-Rise Women’s Flex Shorts at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge: Arc’teryx Gamma Short 9” at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Outdoor Voices Snacks 6-inch Short at Outdoorvoices.com Jump to Review Best Spandex: Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-In-1 Shorts at Gymshark.com Jump to Review Best with Pockets: alder Take a Hike Short at REI Jump to Review Best High-waisted: Athleta Ultimate Stash Short at REI Jump to Review Best Sweat-wicking: Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Bike Shorts at Bergdorfgoodman.com Jump to Review Best Overall Lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Short 8" 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It It features the brand’s fastest-drying material, comes in three inseams, and is super flattering. What to Consider It only comes in three colors, which is low for Lululemon, and only contains a small inner pocket. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better workout short than the Lululemon Wunder Train. It uses the brand’s quickest-drying Everlux material to keep you feeling cool and dry in even the sweatiest of conditions. It also features a discrete internal drawcord to keep the material cinched against your waist, includes a waistband pocket to store your valuables, and comes in three inseams (4-, 6-, and 8-inch) for your desired level of coverage. Its thin material means it’ll never get in the way of your workout, and it’ll take up virtually zero space in your backpack or carry-on. Price at time of publish: $64 The Details: 0 to 20 | Nylon and elastane Best for Running Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It Mesh panels and an interior liner provide extra ventilation, while its roomy fit keeps you cool. What to Consider It may cause inner thigh chafing after hours of wear due to the shorter inseam options. Whether you’re about to hit the trails or the tread, this fan-favorite option from Lululemon is worth the investment. It features mesh panels for extra ventilation — and thus extra mileage — and pockets just about everywhere to keep your valuables safe on the go. Its reflective details make it a safer option for nighttime jaunts while its continuous drawcord will keep it in place. The inner liner also provides commando comfort and you can choose between two inseams. And those 19 color options? Yes please to all of them, especially electric lemon and sunny coral. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: 0 to 20 | Recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane Best for Yoga Alo Yoga 5” Airlift High Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It They feature the brand’s incredibly popular Airlift material that wicks away moisture while accentuating your curves. What to Consider They’re so popular they tend to sell out fast and only come in two colors. If you’re not taking your practice to the next level with Alo Yoga, it’s time to re-think your workout wardrobe. These high-waisted shorts feature brilliantly placed cutouts at the hip and thigh for both a style statement and extra breathability during everything from a Bikram class to a quick sun salutation flow in your hotel room. Their double-knit Airlift fabric provides four-way stretch for extra range of motion and they feature a 5-inch inseam for moderate coverage during downward dog and happy baby. Price at time of publish: $74 The Details: 00 to 14 | Polyester and spandex The Best Women's Running Shorts for Size Range, Sun Protection, and More Best Budget All In Motion High-Rise Women’s Flex Shorts Target View On Target Why We Love It They’re airy, breathable, and come in a UPF 50+ fabric. What to Consider They only come in one inseam length (3 inches). Easy on both the wallet and the eyes, these highly breathable workout shorts make for a solid bet during your next run or boutique fitness class. They come in six pleasant hues from mint to blue, feature a lightweight UPF 50+ fabric ideal for taking your workouts to the great outdoors, and come with a zippered side pocket to secure your belongings. Four-way stretch keeps you feeling limber while the adjustable waistband will help you get the perfect fit. These might just be the perfect Lululemon dupe. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: XS to 4X | Recycled polyester and spandex Best Splurge Arc’teryx Gamma Short 9” Amazon View On Amazon View On Arcteryx.com Why We Love It They feature the brand’s Gamma material that’s at once weather-resistant, durable, and lightweight. What to Consider They’re a bit too technical for simple workouts and their 9-inch inseam might be too long for some folks. You get what you pay for, so by upping your budget a few extra bucks, you’re granted articulated patterning for next-level mobility on everything from hikes to climbs. These also come with three pockets with zippers, a gusseted crotch for unrestricted movement, and a low-profile webbed waist belt to personalize a fit that’s compatible with a harness or pack. They come in four versatile hues from black sapphire to forage, and fit closely to the body for a tucked-in feel while you explore. Price at time of publish: $130 The Details: 00 to 16 | Nylon and elastane Best Sustainable Outdoor Voices Snacks 6-inch Short Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Publiclands.com Why We Love It They come with a removable mini backpack, compress the body for high-impact activity, and feature built-in sun protection. What to Consider They only come in two colors and might feel a bit bulky for biker shorts. Outdoor Voices is a trailblazer in the sustainability space, and these shorts incorporate their signature earth-friendly manufacturing techniques while still staying on-trend. These shorts are smartly designed with an included removable mini backpack to store your snacks and other essentials, as well as a shirt loop to customize your layering hands-free. Slip and zippered pockets throughout also make these shorts super convenient, and the UPF 50 sweat-wicking fabric will keep you feeling cool as a cucumber when getting your sweat on outdoors. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: 00 to 16 | Nylon and lycra Best Spandex Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-In-1 Shorts Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Why We Love It They feature an inner stretchy layer with a looser fit on top for extra coverage. What to Consider It might feel like an unnecessary amount of fabric in particularly hot temperatures. For an uber-stretchy workout short that’ll show off your best assets while still providing ample coverage, look no further than these Gymshark loose-fit shorts. They feature the brand’s signature seamless stretchy bike shorts as an inner lining with extra ventilation cutouts paired with a high-waisted looser layer for a breathable effect and extra coverage. Their six colorways from sorbet pink to baked maroon are both eye-catching and versatile to style. Price at time of publish: $44 The Details: XS to XXL | Nylon and elastane The Best Women’s Shorts for Travel Best with Pockets alder Take a Hike Short Madewell View On REI View On Alderapparel.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It They feature eight roomy pockets, a flattering high waist, and a built-in belt for all-day comfort. What to Consider They run a bit small so be sure to size up for the perfect fit. These shorts transition seamlessly from hike to happy hour with their flattering high-waisted fit, built-in belt, eight roomy pockets strategically placed throughout, moisture-wicking fabric ideal for all-day wear, and jewel-toned colors that make a serious style statement. Think of them as the perfect all-day shorts that could take you from working out to wandering about. Price at time of publish: $105 The Details: XS to 4X | Recycled nylon and elastane Best High-waisted Athleta Ultimate Stash Short Athleta View On REI View On Gap.com Why We Love It They’re extremely flattering with their compressive UPF 50 material and super high waist. What to Consider They only come in a 7-inch inseam. With their body-hugging compressive fit, sun-proof UPF 50 material made of recycled water bottles, and gloriously flattering high waist, these Athleta workout shorts are bound to help you reach your fitness goals whether in the studio or outdoors. They feature drop-in pockets to keep your belongings within arm’s reach, are quick-drying to keep you comfortable no matter where the day takes you, and are complete with a non-slip waistband to keep them in place throughout your workout. Price at time of publish: $69 The Details: XXS to 3X | Recycled polyester and lycra Best Sweat-wicking Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Bike Shorts Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Terez.com Why We Love It They feature a unique yet versatile star-studded pattern and the brand’s most sweat-wicking fabric. What to Consider They don’t feature pockets and only come in one color. The moment you slap on a pair of these Terez shorts, you’ll immediately feel safe from any unsightly sweat stains. They use the brand’s proprietary UpLift fabric that’s famous not only for its next-level moisture-wicking properties, but its high compression ideal for high-impact activities like running and jumping. The 3-inch elastic closure moves with your body for ultimate range of motion while tucking you in, and its high-rise fit will look perfect paired with a crop top on and off the track. Price at time of publish: $72 The Details: XS to XL | Nylon and elastane Best Versatile Vuori Halo Performance Skort Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It It features the best of both worlds: stretchy performance-enhancing shorts and a breezy moisture-wicking pleated skirt. What to Consider The light-hued inner shorts may show sweat stains. For the ultimate day to night (or court to coffee shop) solution to your workout wardrobe, opt for this versatile Vuori skort. It features a four-way stretch DreamKnit fabric short to wick away moisture and store your tennis balls and essentials, and a flowy pleated skirt for extra coverage and style. They come in three colors, and a 2.5-inch inseam for the shorts and 14 inches for the skirt. Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: XS to XL | Recycled polyester and elastane Best Durable Girlfriend Collective Trail Short The Sports Edit View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It Despite their inner compressive shorts, they feel super breathable and airy so you’ll never want to take them off. What to Consider They aren’t dryer-friendly. These easy-breezy shorts bend and move with you so you can focus on your workout. Their ripstop woven material made of recycled plastic water bottles ensures they’ll stand up to the trials of the trail (or resist simple wear and tear), while the built-in compressive shorts and outer looser layer work to keep you feeling contained. They feature a zippered back pocket and come in five cool colors from earth to wild iris. Price at time of publish: $55 The Details: XS to 6XL | Recycled plastic bottles and elastane The Best Athleisure Items Every Traveler Needs Best Compression Nike Women's Pro 3" Shorts Amazon View On Academy.com View On Dick's View On Nike.com Why We Love It They’re super minimalist and provide a barely-there feeling that’s great for layering under your pants for a quick change. What to Consider They come in a 3-inch inseam, which may be too skimpy for some athletes. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro athlete, there’s definitely a spot for these highly compressive (and packable!) Nike shorts in your roster. The elastic closure combined with a four-way stretch material and gusseted crotch make them ideal for improved range of motion and they use the brand’s Dri-FIT technology to draw moisture away from the body. Choose from 26 exciting colors from lime green to gold. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: XS to XXL | Polyester Tips for Buying Workout Shorts for Women Choose performance materials The best workout shorts for women feature performance-enhancing materials that work as hard as you do. That means opting for sweat-wicking fabrics like polyester or nylon that draw moisture away from the body while keeping you cool and comfortable throughout your workout. Breathability is a key factor as well, which you can experience through cotton shorts. For ultimate range of motion, opt for stretchy and compressive materials like lycra and elastane. Keep your intended activity in mind You wouldn’t, say, wear a baggy pair of running shorts to yoga unless you’re an exhibitionist. That’s why it’s crucial to keep your intended activity in mind. As a general guideline, opt for shorts that stay close to the body if you’ll be in close contact with equipment like a bicycle or workout machine so as not to get any material caught, and feel free to opt for looser shorts if you’ll be remaining in an upright position for the duration of a high-impact and high-intensity workout, like running or hiking. Look for bonus features A pair of workout shorts is so much more enjoyable to wear when it comes with convenient features like pockets to store your belongings (bonus points if they’re zippered to keep them from falling out), mesh liners for breathability, reflective details for nighttime visibility, adjustable drawcords for a customizable fit, and inseam options for your preferred level of coverage. Frequently Asked Questions How do I wash workout shorts? Your workout shorts are bound to get lots of mileage, so you’ll want to keep them looking, feeling, and smelling fresh. Wash them the same way you would leggings, which usually first involves spot treating any visible dirt or debris with a gentle stain remover or solution of equal parts water and dish soap. For a deeper clean, turn them inside out before popping them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle in cold water. While air drying flat is preferable (you don’t want them to shrink or for elastic bands to shrivel up), you can also place them in the dryer on a cool gentle cycle. How should athletic shorts fit women? Given that you’ll be moving, grooving, and even hitting personal records in your workout shorts, you want to make sure they have ample give. Looser-fitting shorts, such as those designed for running or hiking, should fit snugly at the waist or hips to prevent them from sagging down, and should include at least an inch or two of space between your thigh and the material. One way to check is to sit down in your shorts cross-legged, and determine whether they cut into your thigh (they should instead graze your skin without cutting off circulation). For tighter-fitting shorts, such as compression or biker shorts used for the likes of cycling, yoga, or even power walking, you’ll want to feel nice and tucked in. This won’t only produce a super flattering effect, but it might even make you feel more aerodynamic, thus contributing to your overall performance. There’s no harm in sizing down for tighter-fitting biker shorts either — likely, the stretchy fabrics used such as elastane or lycra will conform to your skin and keep the shorts in place. Why Trust Travel + Leisure T + L contributor Marissa Miller has been writing fashion and fitness content for a number of years. For this article, she touched on personal experience as well as high-quality shopper reviews to determine her list of the best workout shorts for women. 