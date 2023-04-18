We scoured thousands of user reviews and looked at current shopping trends to source the best workout shorts for women on the market right now. Our top pick is the Lululemon Wunder Train Rise Short which boasts an 8-inch inseam, wicks away sweat in an instant, folds up into a compact pile for easy portability, and looks incredible on most everyone (you can also opt for the matching sports bra). Stick around for the rest of our top workout short options for women.

The perfect pair of workout shorts provides built-in ventilation during high-impact activities, and packs and folds into a backpack or carry-on when you're on the go. From high-rise biker shorts that compress the body to looser-fitting options that provide breathability during runs, there’s no shortage of workout shorts for women to take your gym session to the next level — or at least make you look forward to accomplishing it.

All In Motion High-Rise Women’s Flex Shorts at Target

Best Overall Lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Short 8" 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It It features the brand’s fastest-drying material, comes in three inseams, and is super flattering. What to Consider It only comes in three colors, which is low for Lululemon, and only contains a small inner pocket. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better workout short than the Lululemon Wunder Train. It uses the brand’s quickest-drying Everlux material to keep you feeling cool and dry in even the sweatiest of conditions. It also features a discrete internal drawcord to keep the material cinched against your waist, includes a waistband pocket to store your valuables, and comes in three inseams (4-, 6-, and 8-inch) for your desired level of coverage. Its thin material means it’ll never get in the way of your workout, and it’ll take up virtually zero space in your backpack or carry-on. Price at time of publish: $64 The Details: 0 to 20 | Nylon and elastane

Best for Running Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It Mesh panels and an interior liner provide extra ventilation, while its roomy fit keeps you cool. What to Consider It may cause inner thigh chafing after hours of wear due to the shorter inseam options. Whether you’re about to hit the trails or the tread, this fan-favorite option from Lululemon is worth the investment. It features mesh panels for extra ventilation — and thus extra mileage — and pockets just about everywhere to keep your valuables safe on the go. Its reflective details make it a safer option for nighttime jaunts while its continuous drawcord will keep it in place. The inner liner also provides commando comfort and you can choose between two inseams. And those 19 color options? Yes please to all of them, especially electric lemon and sunny coral. Price at time of publish: $58 The Details: 0 to 20 | Recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane

Best for Yoga Alo Yoga 5” Airlift High Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It They feature the brand’s incredibly popular Airlift material that wicks away moisture while accentuating your curves. What to Consider They’re so popular they tend to sell out fast and only come in two colors. If you’re not taking your practice to the next level with Alo Yoga, it’s time to re-think your workout wardrobe. These high-waisted shorts feature brilliantly placed cutouts at the hip and thigh for both a style statement and extra breathability during everything from a Bikram class to a quick sun salutation flow in your hotel room. Their double-knit Airlift fabric provides four-way stretch for extra range of motion and they feature a 5-inch inseam for moderate coverage during downward dog and happy baby. Price at time of publish: $74 The Details: 00 to 14 | Polyester and spandex The Best Women's Running Shorts for Size Range, Sun Protection, and More

Best Budget All In Motion High-Rise Women’s Flex Shorts Target View On Target Why We Love It They’re airy, breathable, and come in a UPF 50+ fabric. What to Consider They only come in one inseam length (3 inches). Easy on both the wallet and the eyes, these highly breathable workout shorts make for a solid bet during your next run or boutique fitness class. They come in six pleasant hues from mint to blue, feature a lightweight UPF 50+ fabric ideal for taking your workouts to the great outdoors, and come with a zippered side pocket to secure your belongings. Four-way stretch keeps you feeling limber while the adjustable waistband will help you get the perfect fit. These might just be the perfect Lululemon dupe. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: XS to 4X | Recycled polyester and spandex

Best Splurge Arc’teryx Gamma Short 9” Amazon View On Amazon View On Arcteryx.com Why We Love It They feature the brand’s Gamma material that’s at once weather-resistant, durable, and lightweight. What to Consider They’re a bit too technical for simple workouts and their 9-inch inseam might be too long for some folks. You get what you pay for, so by upping your budget a few extra bucks, you’re granted articulated patterning for next-level mobility on everything from hikes to climbs. These also come with three pockets with zippers, a gusseted crotch for unrestricted movement, and a low-profile webbed waist belt to personalize a fit that’s compatible with a harness or pack. They come in four versatile hues from black sapphire to forage, and fit closely to the body for a tucked-in feel while you explore. Price at time of publish: $130 The Details: 00 to 16 | Nylon and elastane

Best Sustainable Outdoor Voices Snacks 6-inch Short Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Publiclands.com Why We Love It They come with a removable mini backpack, compress the body for high-impact activity, and feature built-in sun protection. What to Consider They only come in two colors and might feel a bit bulky for biker shorts. Outdoor Voices is a trailblazer in the sustainability space, and these shorts incorporate their signature earth-friendly manufacturing techniques while still staying on-trend. These shorts are smartly designed with an included removable mini backpack to store your snacks and other essentials, as well as a shirt loop to customize your layering hands-free. Slip and zippered pockets throughout also make these shorts super convenient, and the UPF 50 sweat-wicking fabric will keep you feeling cool as a cucumber when getting your sweat on outdoors. Price at time of publish: $78 The Details: 00 to 16 | Nylon and lycra



Best Spandex Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 2-In-1 Shorts Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Why We Love It They feature an inner stretchy layer with a looser fit on top for extra coverage. What to Consider It might feel like an unnecessary amount of fabric in particularly hot temperatures. For an uber-stretchy workout short that’ll show off your best assets while still providing ample coverage, look no further than these Gymshark loose-fit shorts. They feature the brand’s signature seamless stretchy bike shorts as an inner lining with extra ventilation cutouts paired with a high-waisted looser layer for a breathable effect and extra coverage. Their six colorways from sorbet pink to baked maroon are both eye-catching and versatile to style. Price at time of publish: $44 The Details: XS to XXL | Nylon and elastane The Best Women’s Shorts for Travel

Best with Pockets alder Take a Hike Short Madewell View On REI View On Alderapparel.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It They feature eight roomy pockets, a flattering high waist, and a built-in belt for all-day comfort. What to Consider They run a bit small so be sure to size up for the perfect fit. These shorts transition seamlessly from hike to happy hour with their flattering high-waisted fit, built-in belt, eight roomy pockets strategically placed throughout, moisture-wicking fabric ideal for all-day wear, and jewel-toned colors that make a serious style statement. Think of them as the perfect all-day shorts that could take you from working out to wandering about. Price at time of publish: $105 The Details: XS to 4X | Recycled nylon and elastane

Best High-waisted Athleta Ultimate Stash Short Athleta View On REI View On Gap.com Why We Love It They’re extremely flattering with their compressive UPF 50 material and super high waist. What to Consider They only come in a 7-inch inseam. With their body-hugging compressive fit, sun-proof UPF 50 material made of recycled water bottles, and gloriously flattering high waist, these Athleta workout shorts are bound to help you reach your fitness goals whether in the studio or outdoors. They feature drop-in pockets to keep your belongings within arm’s reach, are quick-drying to keep you comfortable no matter where the day takes you, and are complete with a non-slip waistband to keep them in place throughout your workout. Price at time of publish: $69 The Details: XXS to 3X | Recycled polyester and lycra

Best Sweat-wicking Terez Black Tonal Star Foil UpLift Bike Shorts Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Terez.com Why We Love It They feature a unique yet versatile star-studded pattern and the brand’s most sweat-wicking fabric. What to Consider They don’t feature pockets and only come in one color. The moment you slap on a pair of these Terez shorts, you’ll immediately feel safe from any unsightly sweat stains. They use the brand’s proprietary UpLift fabric that’s famous not only for its next-level moisture-wicking properties, but its high compression ideal for high-impact activities like running and jumping. The 3-inch elastic closure moves with your body for ultimate range of motion while tucking you in, and its high-rise fit will look perfect paired with a crop top on and off the track. Price at time of publish: $72 The Details: XS to XL | Nylon and elastane

Best Versatile Vuori Halo Performance Skort Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It It features the best of both worlds: stretchy performance-enhancing shorts and a breezy moisture-wicking pleated skirt. What to Consider The light-hued inner shorts may show sweat stains. For the ultimate day to night (or court to coffee shop) solution to your workout wardrobe, opt for this versatile Vuori skort. It features a four-way stretch DreamKnit fabric short to wick away moisture and store your tennis balls and essentials, and a flowy pleated skirt for extra coverage and style. They come in three colors, and a 2.5-inch inseam for the shorts and 14 inches for the skirt. Price at time of publish: $68 The Details: XS to XL | Recycled polyester and elastane



Best Durable Girlfriend Collective Trail Short The Sports Edit View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It Despite their inner compressive shorts, they feel super breathable and airy so you’ll never want to take them off. What to Consider They aren’t dryer-friendly. These easy-breezy shorts bend and move with you so you can focus on your workout. Their ripstop woven material made of recycled plastic water bottles ensures they’ll stand up to the trials of the trail (or resist simple wear and tear), while the built-in compressive shorts and outer looser layer work to keep you feeling contained. They feature a zippered back pocket and come in five cool colors from earth to wild iris. Price at time of publish: $55 The Details: XS to 6XL | Recycled plastic bottles and elastane The Best Athleisure Items Every Traveler Needs