The 20 Best Wool Clothing and Accessories of 2023

The benefits of wool clothing make it a practical and comfortable choice for travelers — but you’ll want to make sure the garments and accessories you’re investing in are made of high-quality and pure wool rather than synthetic blends or wool-like material. In order to help get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best wool clothing and accessories on the market right now by taking into account things like longevity, quality, and price point. We especially love the Unbound Merino Leggings for the perfect base layer for women and the Dockers Men's Wool Blend Open Bottom Jacket as an optimal heated jacket for men.

Wool clothing and accessories are an excellent choice for travel — whether you’re planning a trip to the depths of Antarctica or you’re jetting off on a skiing adventure in the Alps . Wool is a durable fabric that can withstand wear and tear, making it an ideal option for the rigors of travel — but it’s also naturally moisture-wicking and resistant to odors , and helps to regulate body temperature in both hot and cold climates.

Best Wool Clothing and Accessories for Women Best Underwear for Women Minus33 Woolverino Women's Wool Boyshorts Why We Love It: These moisture-wicking boy shorts will keep you warm and comfortable even during intense winter activities. What to Consider: This underwear runs large, so it might be smart to size down. Merino wool underwear is a serious heavy hitter — not just for those embarking on cold-weather adventures, but for anyone hitting the road for long-term travel abroad. The Minus33 Merino Wool Women's Micro Boyshorts are one of the best options when it comes to wool underwear. They're crafted using 84 percent merino wool with an additional touch of spandex and nylon for a comfortable stretch. These are also moisture-wicking and odor resistant, so you'll get more wear out of a single pair between washing. Not to mention, the moisture-wicking properties also mean these underwear dry extremely quickly after washing — a major game changer if you need to do a makeshift load of laundry in the hotel bathtub. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: 84 percent merino wool, 12 percent nylon, 4 percent spandex | Sizes: XS to XXL



Best Base Layer for Women Unbound Merino Leggings Why We Love It: These versatile leggings are lightweight and flexible while also offering temperature regulation suitable for cold and hot weather. What to Consider: The waistband is thick and doesn't hug the hips very well. Whether you're trekking through the Antarctic Peninsula or you're planning a luxurious ski vacation, you'll want to ensure you have a decent base layer that will act as an extra barrier between you and the frosty weather as well as a body temperature regulator. The Unbound Merino Leggings are crafted from merino wool and a combination of nylon and spandex to offer a little bit of stretch for added comfort. We also really like that this base layer can double as leggings for working out either indoors or outside thanks to the naturally moisture-wicking material and high-waist, squat-proof waistband. Price at time of publish: $155 Material: 68 percent merino wool, 22 percent nylon, 10 percent spandex | Sizes: XS to XL

Best Socks for Women Allbirds Trino Hiders Allbirds View On Allbirds.com Why We Love It: These moisture-wicking socks are made in the USA and designed to hold up over time. What to Consider: These socks run small, so it might be smart to size up. The Allbirds Trino® Hiders are our top pick when it comes to functional and comfortable socks for on-the-go activities. These high-performance hidden socks are great for pairing with running shoes or loafers but can just as easily work in snow or hiking boots. The moisture-wicking merino wool and recycled nylon and spandex ensure these socks will keep your feet warm and dry. Plus, they’ll also dry extremely quickly after going through the washing machine or getting a quick rinse in the hotel bathroom. The price point is a little high for a pair of socks, but the cost per wear will be significantly lower than the average 12-pack of socks thanks to the high-end and thick material. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: 48 percent TENCEL™ lyocell, 21 percent merino wool, 15 percent recycled nylon, 7 percent recycled polyester, 7 percent polyester and 2 percent spandex | Sizes: S to XL



10 Pairs of Wool Socks That Will Keep Your Feet Warm All Season Long Best Shirt for Women Merino.tech Merino Wool Base Layer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This long-sleeve merino wool shirt is lightweight and comfortable for both leisure and athletic wear. What to Consider: The sleeves are quite long and might be annoying for petite women. The Merino.tech Merino Wool Base Layer is 100 percent merino wool, which makes it super durable and able to hold up to the demands of adventure travel and regular use. The lightweight material can also be thrown in the washer and dryer without worrying about shrinkage or stretching, making it extremely practical to maintain while at home or on the go. We also really like that this option comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns to best suit your style, including bright red, forest green, blue, and classics like heather gray and black as well. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: XS to XXL

Best Jacket for Women Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket Why We Love It: This stylish wool jacket provides warmth while still looking sophisticated and put-together. What to Consider: The wool blend material is delicate and requires dry cleaning. Sometimes you need something exceptionally warm that doesn't scream ski hill — and that's where the Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket comes into play. This sophisticated jacket is crafted from a warm wool blend that'll keep you plenty toasty without sacrificing style. The jacket features a cozy tunnel neck collar for additional warmth and wind protection as well as elegant black leather detailing that's versatile enough to wear to both formal and casual events and activities. We also like that this option is available in neutral hues like heather gray and camel as well as bold colors like burgundy red. Price at time of publish: $165 Material: 40 percent wool, 31 percent polyester, 16 percent cotton, 10 percent rayon, 3 percent other fibers | Sizes: XXS to XXL



Best Hat for Women Allbirds The Pom Beanie Why We Love It: This playful wool beanie is crafted from superfine merino wool which makes it soft rather than itchy. What to Consider: The hat runs small and might be uncomfortable for those with a larger head or thick hair. They say you lose the most heat through your head – which is why a good beanie should be a major player in your outdoor arsenal. The Pom Beanie from Allbirds is a great option if you're looking for an ultra-warm hat that doesn't sacrifice style. The pom-pom beanie is crafted using 100 percent Superfine ZQ merino wool which means it'll offer the same warmth and temperature regulation as regular wool — but it'll also feel soft and comfortable against your forehead, rather than scratchy or uncomfortable. It's available in four distinct colors and is one-size-fits-most. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 100 percent Superfine ZQ merino wool | Sizes: One size

Best Shoes for Women Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Mizzles Why We Love It: Lightweight and easy to clean, these running shoes are comfortable and durable for long-term wear. What to Consider: These shoes run very small and might require sizing up by one or even two sizes. Wool shoes for all-purpose activities in the great outdoors? You bet! The Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Mizzles might look delicate and dainty at first glance but these shoes were designed to be put through the wringer and then some. The long-lasting ZQ merino wool material is moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, which means you'll be able to throw these shoes on while trekking through rainy Europe or navigating snowy sidewalks without worrying about getting cold or wet feet while on the move. The wool material is also designed to mold to your unique foot shape for additional comfort with regular use. Price at time of publish: $125 Material: ZQ merino wool | Sizes: 5 to 11 The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Scarf for Women Unbound Merino Scarf Why We Love It: This lightweight scarf is soft and surprisingly thin without sacrificing warmth. What to Consider: The scarf is only available in neutrals like black and gray. The Unbound Merino Scarf is our favorite option when it comes to cold weather scarves for travel. The scarf is surprisingly lightweight and compact (i.e. easy to slip into a carry-on bag or handbag), but still offers exceptional warmth thanks to the 100 percent Italian-spun merino wool material. This option is also fast-drying and features antibacterial properties which will allow you to wear the scarf longer between washes. The 14-gauge jacquard knit also means that this scarf, although made from 100 percent wool, will be super soft and cozy rather than scratchy. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: 100 percent Italian-spun merino wool | Sizes: One size

Best Gloves for Women Smartwool Stagecoach Glove Why We Love It: These temperature-regulating gloves are super versatile and stylish without sacrificing warmth. What to Consider: The gloves tend to run small but will mold to your hand with time. If you regularly find yourself in cold weather environments, investing in a good pair of Merino wool gloves is one of the best things you can do. The Smartwool Stagecoach Glove in particular is smart and practical. It's crafted from a combination of moisture-wicking merino wool, a goat leather exterior, and a soft wool blend interior, which means your hands won't just stay dry and protected from the elements, but cozy and comfortable, too. We also love that this option works for both winter recreational activities and more formal city sightseeing without looking overly sporty. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Shell: 79 percent merino wool, 20 percent nylon, 1 percent other fiber; fingers and palm: 100 percent goat leather; lining: 70 percent wool, 30 percent nylon | Sizes: XS to XL

Best Slippers for Women Smartwool Hudson Trail Slipper Why We Love It: These cozy unisex slippers are temperature regulating — so they won't make your feet feel sweaty whatsoever. What to Consider: The slipper itself runs large but the ankle area runs small which makes size selection tricky. The Smartwool Hudson Trail Slipper is our top pick for cozy slippers. The gender-neutral merino wool house shoes are designed to be worn year-round — no matter the climate. That's the thing about merino wool – it's warm when you need it, but it's also consistently temperature regulating. This means you'll be able to comfortably wear these slippers in the warmer months or by the fire without having to deal with sweaty or clammy toes. We also love the non-slip sole which helps prevent sliding or tripping while wearing them. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Shell: 90 percent wool, 10 percent nylon; liner: 45 percent wool, 45 percent polyester, 5 percent nylon, 5 percent other; sole: 100 percent nylon | Sizes: S to XL

Best Wool Clothing and Accessories for Men Best Underwear for Men Woolly Clothing Co Men's Merino Wool Long Drop Boxer Brief Why We Love It: These moisture-wicking and odor-resistant boxer briefs are comfortable enough to wear for long days and overnight flights. What to Consider: These briefs are hand-wash only. There's always the issue of underwear when it comes to travel. How many pairs should you bring — and should you pack a spare pair to change into while on a red-eye flight? That's where the Woolly Clothing Men's Merino Wool Long Drop Boxer Brief comes in handy in a major way. The 100 percent merino wool boxer brief isn't just moisture-wicking and odor resistant, but it's also extremely quick drying which means you can get away with wearing these on a long travel day and can also easily give them a wash in the hotel bathtub; the quick drying properties mean they'll be dried and ready to go in just a few hours. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: S to XXL

Best Base Layer for Men Merino.tech Men's Merino Wool Base Layer Why We Love It: This lightweight base layer is machine washable for easy maintenance. What to Consider: The high-waist design might not be comfortable for shorter men. The Merino.tech Merino Wool Base Layer will be your best bet for ensuring sufficient warmth and comfort while taking advantage of the great outdoors come wintertime. The 100 percent merino wool material and machine washable and dryer-friendly design means you won't have to fuss with hand washing or dry cleaning. This option also uses a particularly fine wool that promises to be soft and comfortable rather than itchy — and like most Merino wool garments it's also moisture-wicking and odor-resistant for long-term use between washes. It's available in a spectrum of cool colorways as well, from bright red and green to neutrals like heather gray and camel. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: S to 3XL

Best Socks for Men Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks Why We Love It: These moisture-wicking hiking socks are made to be soft and warm; they won't become itchy with heavy use. What to Consider: The socks are very thick and might not fit well in tight boots. Looking for a high-quality hiking sock that won't leave your feet sweaty and itchy? The Alvada Merino Wool Hiking Socks are crafted from a super soft and fine merino wool material that affords all the benefits of wool, with the addition of being soft and comfortable rather than itchy or rough on the skin. These socks also include additional cushioning on the heel and footbed area which helps minimize impact while you're trekking through the wilderness or on uneven cobblestoned streets. Note that although these socks can be thrown in the washing machine, you'll want to hang them to dry in order to avoid shrinkage. Price at time of publish: $27 for a 3-pack Material: 80 percent merino wool, 15 percent polyester, 4 percent nylon, 1 percent spandex | Sizes: 5 to 9.5; 9.5 to 14

Best Shirt for Men Goodthreads Men's Lightweight Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater Why We Love It: This minimal crewneck sweater is warm and versatile enough to wear just about anywhere. What to Consider: The sizing can be inconsistent between colors. The Goodthreads Men's Lightweight Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater is a versatile shirt that'll function just as well in the city as it will in the wilderness. The 100 percent merino wool material and classic crewneck design will help with temperature regulation wherever you find yourself, and the relaxed silhouette will work well for a variety of occasions. This option is available in a wide range of colors — but we particularly love the warm crimson red and mustard yellow hues. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: XS to 3XL



Best Jacket for Men Dockers Men's Wool Blend Open Bottom Jacket Why We Love It: This budget-friendly jacket will keep you warm and stylish without breaking the bank. What to Consider: The wool blend isn't as temperature-regulating as pure wool. If you're looking for something that'll work for fall and mild winter temperatures that comes at a reasonable price, then you'll love the Dockers Men's Wool Blend Open Bottom Jacket. This wool blend jacket is super stylish and versatile thanks to the loose-fitting silhouette and laydown collar, while the zip nylon bib and poly-fill quilted lining help provide additional warmth and comfort even in cooler temperatures. This jacket is conveniently machine washable for easy maintenance and the wool blend material is super durable and able to withstand the rigors of travel and heavy use. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: 72 percent polyester, 14 percent wool, 7 percent rayon, 5 percent acrylic, 2 percent other fibers

Best Hat for Men Minus33 Ridge Cuff Beanie Amazon View On Amazon View On Minus33.com Why We Love It: This cozy beanie is lightweight and extremely warm; it won’t weigh you down while on the go. What to Consider: The thin design isn’t as warm as a thicker wool beanie. Sometimes you don’t want a thick pom pom-laden beanie — which is where the Minus33 Ridge Cuff Beanie comes in. This minimalist merino wool winter hat serves as the perfect base layer to wear underneath a thick jacket hood, but it’s also warm enough to function as a standalone hat. The temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking material ensures your head will stay warm and dry no matter what you get up to. The beanie is available in a ton of fun colors, including a bright neon-yellow designed for optimal visibility. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: One size



Best Shoes for Men Allbirds Men's Wool Runners Allbirds View On Nordstrom View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Why We Love It: These lightweight and water-resistant sneakers will keep your feet warm and dry in all conditions. What to Consider: These shoes run quite small and will likely require sizing up. The Allbirds Men's Wool Runners reign supreme when it comes to sneakers that’ll take you through the cold winter and wet spring months. The ZQ merino wool material isn’t just moisture-wicking, but water-resistant as well – which means you’ll be able to wear these in the wet and rain without worrying about your socks getting soggy. The lightweight design won’t weigh you down, and the casual silhouette is extremely versatile. These sneakers are made to withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor adventure, but will look just as good at brunch when paired with jeans and a blazer. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: ZQ merino wool | Sizes: 8 to 14

Best Scarf for Men Smartwool Thermal Merino Neck Gaiter Smartwool View On Zappos View On Smartwool.com Why We Love It: This lightweight gaiter is exceptionally warm without the added weight of a larger scarf or neck warmer. What to Consider: The gaiter will stretch over time but can feel a little tight at first. We swear by the Smartwool Thermal Merino Neck Gaiter. In fact, we’ve tested it during a weeklong trip to Antarctica and will never go back to a regular scarf or non-Smartwool gaiter. The small and lightweight design is easy to pack in a carry-on or even a jacket pocket, but despite its compact size, this gaiter is exceptional when it comes to temperature regulation and heat retention. The moisture-wicking and odor-resistant design also means you can feel comfortable pulling the gaiter up around your mouth without worrying about moisture residue from your breathing. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: One size

Best Gloves for Men Smartwool Merino Gloves Smartwool View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Dick's Why We Love It: These moisture-wicking gloves are quick-drying and very warm; they also make a great base layer. What to Consider: The gloves might not be warm enough for extreme temperatures. The Smartwool Merino Gloves are another outdoor accessory that we swear by. This base layer glove is tried and true, as it withstood Antarctic wind and chill without faltering. The lightweight, ultra-thin design is great for layering underneath larger gloves for additional protection against the elements, but can also function well on their own as long as you’re not planning to be out in the snowy weather for too long. We also like that the 100 percent merino wool material is soft and cozy rather than scratchy or rough on the skin. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 100 percent merino wool | Sizes: XS to XL The 12 Best Winter Gloves That Will Actually Keep Your Hands Warm in 2023