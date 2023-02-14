The 18 Best Sneakers of 2023

Our top pick is the Veja Impala , which gets top marks for functionality and aesthetics. There is a women’s sneaker for every occasion, and ahead is our edit of the best to shop now.

Sneakers are central to high-low fashion; they’re no longer confined to the realm of athleisure alone. Virtually all luxury brands have released elevated versions – Chanel, Prada, Gucci, and more – but even as more sophisticated and unique options become available, the timeless classics remain relevant.

But comfort isn’t the only function of sneakers (or performance if you’re an avid runner). Like a fabulous designer handbag, stylish sneakers can make an outfit – and they can do it for a fraction of the price. Many of the most coveted styles ring in at under $100 – just look at the coterie of supermodels reviving classics like the Adidas Samba and the Nike Daybreak. And then there’s the famously private (and famously chic) Olsen twins who often pair the $85 New Balance 574s with trench coats that cost more than a month’s rent in Manhattan.

Whether you’re heading to Paris or Timbuktu, a good pair of sneakers is sure to be on your packing list. And even if your itinerary involves nothing more than a grocery run or a commute to the office , comfortable footwear is key.

Best Overall Veja Impala Sneakers Why We Love It: At only 245 grams, the Impala is the lightest shoe Veja has ever developed, and they feel like you're walking on clouds. What to Consider: The tongue can flare out at the sides, so you'll need to tuck it in behind the laces. Also, they run slightly small so sizing up is recommended. Veja is a go-to brand for smart casual sneakers (even Kate Middleton has worn the Esplar to public engagements), but its latest release is also the lightest, making it the perfect sneaker for travel. It has the same clean lines the original models are renowned for, with technical features that provide ample support and agility. They're super light, with bouncy soles made from Amazonian rubber and a breathable engineered mesh. If you're embarking on a day of strenuous sightseeing, these would be a valuable ally – think bucket list activities, like hiking through the National Parks in New Zealand or ascending the Great Wall of China; these have enough grip to take on challenging terrains. Plus, they're refined enough to wear with outfits that aren't athleisure-based. Lastly, the functional back loop allows you to slide them on and go – there's no need to pull out a shoehorn or undo the laces before every wear. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: 36 to 47 | Materials: 100 percent recycled polyester, Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, natural latex

Best White Everlane The Forever Sneaker Why We Love It: These clean white sneakers provide the perfect base for any casual outfit with a minimal, contemporary design. What to Consider: They are more of an off-white, cream shade that visibly contrasts with stark white socks. Pairing with Bombas no-show socks is advised. If you're seeking something low-key to pair with a dress, consider these your savior. They don't have any unsightly colored logos or bold features that could clash with florals or stand-out prints – they're as simple as they come, providing a "clean" base for your outfit. And if you wear them to a festival or they become dirty over time, you can easily wash them on a delicate cycle and they'll be as good as new (they were tested 10 times to verify). Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: 50 percent recycled cotton canvas, 50 percent cotton canvas upper, rubber outsole

Best Retro Adidas Women's Samba OG Shoes Why We Love It: It's the sneaker du jour and a supermodel favorite. What to Consider: They're in high demand and tend to sell out fast. If you can't get your hands on the Samba, go for the Gazelle, which is very similar. It launched in 1972, but The Samba is one of the hottest sneakers around; so hot that it's often sold out and traded at a premium on resale sites. You might wonder, how is it still in vogue over fifty years later? One thing is the retro, three-stripe design, that gives any outfit an effortlessly cool edge (as seen on many off-duty models of late). Another is its functional anatomy, with a 3-zone profile outsole providing agile movement and grip in all directions, and soft padding around the ankle and the heel. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: 4.5 to 15 | Materials: Leather upper, textile lining, rubber outsole

Best for Running New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V3 Why We Love It: These were originally designed for the New York City Marathon and have technological features to optimize running performance. What to Consider: They're on the expensive side for running shoes. As the official footwear partner of the New York City Marathon, New Balance is attuned to the needs of runners. This model was designed to meet those needs, with technological features that optimize performance and endurance. The two-layer foam base has a propulsive effect that helps to drive you forward, plus it has an engineered upper construction for a locked-in fit, and unique technology that gives runners the ultimate energy return. Price at time of publish: $230 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Synthetic upper material, FuelCell foam outsole, lace closure

Best for Workouts Hoka Mach 5 Why We Love It: Barry's Bootcamp instructors swear by these sneakers for workouts that combine both cardio and weights. What to Consider: The logo is very prominent – four large letters with a flying bird plastered down the sides. "What I want in a running shoe and what I want in a lifting shoe are two very different things," explains Taryn Brooks, a Senior Instructor at Barry's Los Angeles. Brooks found the best of both worlds with HOKA's Mach 5. "It's a great running shoe and I find it to be more stable to lift in than a lot of other sneakers," she explains. The Mach 5 is also recommended for cycling (ideal for Peloton or a SoulCycle class), with a stacked, dual-layer midsole designed for a smooth ride. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Creel jacquard engineered mesh, foam, modeled EVA sockliner, rubberized EVA outsole

Best For Cold Weather Allbirds Women's Wool Runners 4.4 Why We Love It: Even the chilliest winds won't penetrate these Wool Runners. What to Consider: They run small – it's advised to size up. Allbirds disrupted the sneaker industry by introducing a material that was not commonly used: merino wool. Since launching in 2014, the San Francisco-based start-up has become a cult favorite, revered for its eco-credentials and practical design. There are no "senseless details" – their sneakers have everything you need and nothing you don't. These Wool Runners are composed of block-colored merino wool with coordinating shoelaces and a cushioned midsole. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: 100 percent ZQ regenerative merino wool, rubber outsole

Best for Standing All Day ON Cloud 5 Sneakers Why We Love It: These are great for people who are on their feet all day. What to Consider: You may have to replace them after a few months of consistent wear. These nondescript sneakers are a favorite of nurses. Why? Because they're an excellent choice if you're on your feet all day, working through long shifts. Practicality is something healthcare professionals need, and On Cloud 5's unique, patented cushioning system is designed to reduce strain and absorb impact – a necessary function if you're standing all day long. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Material: Fabric and synthetic upper, fabric lining, rubber sole

Best Sustainable Cariuma OCA Low Canvas Sneakers Why We Love It: Sustainability is at the core of Cariuma – it plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold and so far, there have been over a million trees planted. What to Consider: This style is available in three types of fabric: leather, suede, and canvas – so you'll need to check the details before buying to ensure you're getting the right pair. Cariuma's signature OCA Low is described as an "old-school sneaker with new-school ethics". That ethos is evident from its eco-friendly materials to the brand's commitment to ethical labor standards and carbon neutral shipping. It was founded by two board sport enthusiasts, and the skater DNA is visible with classic design features like toe caps and stitched outsoles. The OCA is available in suede, canvas, leather, and multiple colorways ranging from earthy neutrals to bold neons. Price at time of publish: $79 Sizes: 5 to 13 | Material: GOTS-certified cotton, recycled plastic bottles, vegan insoles made from cork, bio-memory foam and mamona oil, raw rubber

Best Classic Nike Daybreak Why We Love It: The vintage style works well with casual outfit combos – just add jeans, a cashmere sweater, a shoulder bag, and voila! What to Consider: The sole doesn't have any bounce, so you shouldn't use it for running or working out when you need some pep in your step. No sneaker list would be complete without a mention of Nike. Various models have been on the trend circuit, including the Roshe, AirForce Ones, and collaborations with major brands such as Commes des Garcons, and more unexpectedly, Tiffany & Co. But the style that's having a moment right now is a throwback to the 1970s: the Daybreak. It has clean lines with Nike's iconic swoosh, a slight platform, and a blend of suede and synthetic leather. It's available in several retro colorways, but we love the more muted mix of gray and cream – classic and easy to pair with anything. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Rubber waffle outsole, foam midsole, fabric upper with suede and synthetic leather

Best Everyday Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Tops Why We Love It: Chucks are iconic and will never go out of style. What to Consider: They are flat to the ground, which isn't always the most flattering – opt for something else if you want some elevation. Like a pair of Levi's jeans or a Ralph Lauren polo, Chucks are an American fashion icon. Everyone from Andy Warhol to the Vice President has worn them, and they're embedded in multiple subcultures. There is nothing high tech about the simple canvas and rubber shoe – it's the authenticity and timelessness that has earned it a loyal fan base. They are machine washable and breathable enough to wear in all seasons. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 5 to 20 | Materials: Canvas upper, rubber sole, cotton laces

Best Commuter Vans Old Skool Sneaker 4.7 Why We Love It: They can inject some coolness into your commuter-core look. What to Consider: They may slip and rub on the heel. Skaters have been wearing Vans for decades, but today, you're just as likely to spot them on a celebrity as you are on someone coming off the Subway. They've become a popular commuter shoe and are great for pairing with casual outfits. They are available in a whopping 25 different shades, but our favorite is the classic black with white accents. On the technical side, they have supportive padding, reinforced toe caps, and rubber waffle outsoles for maximum durability. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 5 to 17.5 | Materials: Suede and canvas upper, cotton laces, rubber waffle outsoles

Best Leather Reebok Nao Serati Classic Leather SP Women's Shoes Why We Love It: White leather with shimmering rainbow accents and a leg-flattering silhouette? What's not to love. What to Consider: They have a narrow toe and aren't recommended for people with wide feet. Daily activities like going to the coffee shop or doing the school drop-off can feel so much brighter in these Reeboks. The colorful accents add vibrance to any ensemble, and are sure to attract compliments. Beyond the aesthetic highlights, they are easy to wear, with a padded lining, thin lace closures, and a 1.5-inch rubber sole. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Leather upper, textile lining, lace closure, rubber outsole

Best Budget Keds Women's Breezie Canvas Sneaker Why We Love It: They cost less than $40 but there are no compromises on quality. What to Consider: They don't have any padding around the upper part of the shoe, which isn't a dealbreaker, but you might want to wear socks to keep them from rubbing and creating blisters. These Keds are proof you don't need to spend a lot to achieve a certain look. From a distance, they could pass for Common Projects (which sell for upwards of $400). And although the materials vary, it's the same simple street style that's proven to be a versatile wardrobe staple. This model is made from cotton canvas, and has a flexible, lightweight sole that's easy to move around in. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Cotton upper, canvas lining, Softerra footbed, rubber outsole

Most Versatile Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Why We Love It: These are classic and sure to age well in photographs – the Princess of Wales even wore them for the young royal family's 2022 Christmas card. What to Consider: They are available in half sizes but tend to run on the smaller side. This is another sneaker that has Kate Middleton's seal of approval. See a theme? Like Veja's Esplars, these Supergas have an enduringly classic design and clean lines that won't date poorly in photographs. They also have a comfortable fit, providing adequate support for everything from casual outings to more athletic engagements. Materials include a breathable canvas upper with rubber outsoles and a lace-up design. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: 5 to 14 | Materials: 100 percent cotton canvas upper and lining, rubber outsole.

Best Luxury Dior Walk'n'Dior Sneaker Why We Love It: They add elegance to any casual ensemble. What to Consider: As you would imagine with any designer shoe, they are expensive. Some designer sneakers can look a bit garish, but Dior's are pure class, reflecting the refined design codes of the house. The signature J'ADIOR motif features on the laces and around the heel, subtly molded into the rubber sole. This style is available in both black and white, but the black version with the contrasting white trim has a distinctly Parisian flair. Rows of antique gold studs line the top and they have stars on the sole, which is said to be a lucky symbol. Price at time of publish: $890 Sizes: 4 to 14.5 | Materials: Leather inserts, cotton canvas, antique gold details

Best Stylish K-Swiss Women's Court Pro II CMF Why We Love It: The innovative mix of function and fashion will easily take you from the court to lunch. What to Consider: You'll need to break these in before wearing them. These all-white leather sneakers are perfect for playing tennis, going to lunch, and everything in between – think of them as your country club go-to. They have memory foam insoles and tend to become more comfortable over time. Other features include the K-Swiss signature five-stripe design, metal D-rings to keep the laces in place, and EVA inserts. Price at time of publish: $59 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Leather upper, textile collar lining, rubber outsole

Best Slip-On M.Gemi The Cerchio Why We Love It: These have the elegance of a loafer with the comfort of a sneaker. What to Consider: The leather is woven and therefore dirt can get into the grooves – brush them down with an old toothbrush to ensure they stay looking fresh. Did anyone say coastal grandma chic? These slip-on sneakers have the low-key sophistication of a loafer with the durability and comfort of a sneaker. They're made from a luxuriously soft handwoven Italian Nappa leather and have lightweight EVA rubber soles. They're a breeze to put on, even breezier to wear, and come in seven neutral colorways. Price at time of publish: $248 Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials