Best Products The Best Women's Loafers of 2022 The Coach Crosby Driver is elegant, sturdy, and comfortable. Published on August 30, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Packing light while traveling is key these days — and the right pair of versatile and comfortable shoes can be the difference between a checked bag and a carry-on. Sneakers and flats tend to be our first thought when it comes to travel-friendly footwear, but a stylish loafer might be a better option if you’re in search of something that can handle hours of exploring on foot and look just as good with more formal attire come evening. Looking to invest in a new pair of loafers for travel? We’ve rounded up some of the best options on the market right now — including my personal favorite, the Coach Crosby Driver, which has taken me from caverns in Australia to five-star dinners in Europe. Whether you’re looking for a stylish designer shoe for your next weekend in Paris or you want something cheap and chic that you can throw in your carry-on without worry, our list has something for every kind of traveler. Here’s our breakdown of the best loafers for women. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Coach Crosby Driver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Vivaia Square-toe Loafers at Vivaia.com Jump to Review Best for Walking: Dr. Scholl's Shoes Webster Loafer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Chunky: Clarks Airabell Slip Loafer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Penny Loafers: Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Designer: Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Wide Feet: Toms Redondo Loafer Flat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Water-resistant: Rothy’s The Classic Loafer at Rothys.com Jump to Review Best Platform: Steve Madden Platform Loafer at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Overall: Coach Crosby Driver Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Love It: This high-quality loafer will last for years thanks to its sturdy leather, rubber construction, and craftsmanship.What to Consider: The soft leather will expand over time and might start to feel a bit loose. The Coach Crosby Driver is my personal favorite travel loafer — in fact, I’ve recently repurchased the same pair after wearing out my first pair over the past five or six years of almost daily use. The high-end loafer was made to take a pounding and can easily withstand hiking through mountain ranges, walking the beach, and putting in thousands of cobblestoned steps without becoming tattered or ratty-looking thanks to the pebbled leather outer and thick rubber sole. The Crosby Driver is also supremely comfortable and takes no time at all to break in. The soft, pliable leather molds to the shape of your foot while the cushioned insole offers enough support to provide stabilization and impact-resistance whether you’re trekking through the city or exploring the wilderness. Materials: Leather, rubber | Sizes: 5-11 | Weight per pair: 9 ounces Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Besides the great price point, this pair is ultra-minimalist and stylish.What to Consider: This pair might not offer the best support for long-term wear. This no-frills, easy-going loafer can be tossed into your carry-on and thrown on when you need something a little more professional while on the road. The budget-friendly loafer by Amazon Essentials is crafted using a mix of real and faux leathers and suedes to achieve a comfortable and breathable shoe while the built-in “heel pillow” comfort technology helps protect your feet from walking impact. This option is available in a huge variety of colors, including powder pink, metallic gold, and basics like black and beige. It even comes in larger sizes as well as wide sizing options. Materials: Leather, polyurethane | Sizes: 5-15 | Weight per pair: 4.8 ounces Best Sustainable: Vivaia Square-toe Loafers Vivaia View On Vivaia.com Why We Love It: This comfy, sustainable option is made from post-consumer plastic bottles.What to Consider: They run small and might not be best for wider feet. The Vivaia Square-toe Loafer is crafted using a total of six post-consumer plastic bottles for a much more eco-friendly and sustainable approach to casual footwear. The square-toe loafer features an elegant knit upper that looks formal enough to wear to a five-star hotel dinner or reception while the anti-slip rubber outer and deodorizing cushioned insole ensure you’ll be able to wear the loafer for hours without experiencing foot pain or questionable smells. We also love this loafer for travel due to the fact that it can be thrown in the washer and hung to dry and can even get twisted up in your carry-on without cracking or creasing. Materials: Plastic bottles, rubber | Sizes: 5-10.5 | Weight per pair: 9.2 ounces The Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel Best for Walking: Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Webster Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Drschollsshoes.com Why We Love It: Sometimes you need a little extra support, and this pair offers all the orthopedics without sacrificing style.What to Consider: This pair makes a small squeaking noise when walking and some might find it annoying. Looking for a loafer that you know will support your feet properly while putting in thousands of steps exploring? The Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Webster Loafer was designed for long hours shuffling between museums and exploring city streets with comfort insole technology and anatomical cushioning that helps to provide superior heel, toe, and arch support all day long. The elegant loafer looks nothing like a traditional orthopedic shoe because of the minimal silhouette and variety of colors and materials — including black pebbled leather, patent leather, and leopard print. Materials: Faux leather, synthetic materials | Sizes: 6-11 | Weight per pair: 1.7 pounds Best Chunky: Clarks Women's Airabell Slip Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Love It: This chunky slip loafer combines contemporary trends with classic style for a stand-out shoe that is just as comfortable as it is cool.What to Consider: The two-inch heel makes these shoes quite heavy. The Clarks Women's Airabell Slip Loafer offers the same sensibility and versatility as a regular loafer with a little extra style infused into each shoe. The chunky loafer features a two-inch heel that will give you some lift without having to navigate stilettos or platform heels while on the go. The soft synthetic outsole also provides ample support for the heel and foot, making it a great option for those looking for a supportive shoe that doesn’t skimp on current fashion. This option also comes in brown and navy, but we happen to like the all-black monochromatic option the best. Materials: Suede, ethylene vinyl acetate | Sizes: 5-12 | Weight per pair: 2 pounds Best Penny Loafers: Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Dillards.com View On Sperry.com Why We Love It: This timeless pair of penny loafers is crafted from buttery soft leather that will only look and feel better with age.What to Consider: This pair runs small, so it might be smart to size up. The Sperry brand is synonymous with high-quality boat shoes and summertime footwear, and the Seaport Penny Loafer is just as noteworthy. The classic silhouette is crafted with the same buttery soft leather as the Sperry boat shoe while the thick rubber sole was designed to withstand uneven city streets and sidewalks. The full-length cushioned memory foam insole and flexible Strobel construction will also help to ensure that this shoe remains comfortable for hours on end. We also love that the ultra-soft leather material molds to the foot and won’t result in blisters or rubbing while breaking them in. Materials: Leather, rubber | Sizes: 5-12 | Weight per pair: 10 ounces The Most Comfortable Heels of 2022, According to a Podiatrist Best Designer: Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This classic pair of designer loafers was made to last for decades with proper care and maintenance.What to Consider: The stiff leather exterior can be a little hard to break in at first. The Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer has been a staple in the fashion industry since it was first released over sixty years ago — and for good reason. The slim leather silhouette and striking gold horse-bit hardware were designed and crafted in Italy and were made to last for decades without losing their refined shape and texture. The universal design is ideal for transitioning from daytime to evening without sacrificing sophistication, but the best part is that this loafer will never go out of style and only gets better looking with age and patina. Materials: Leather | Sizes: 4-12 | Weight per pair: Not listed Best for Wide Feet: Toms Women's Redondo Loafer Flat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This lightweight canvas design expands comfortably, making it a great option for wide feet or those prone to swelling.What to Consider: The thin canvas design might rip or tear with age and wear. The Toms Women's Redondo Loafer Flats are one of our favorite loafers for travel for so many reasons — but the shoe really stands out for those who experience swelling while traveling or have wide feet. The breathable canvas outer material was designed to expand and cushion the foot without being too constricting while the slip-on design makes it easy to pull this pair on and off as you navigate TSA screenings or walk the beach. The minimalist modern design is also a great option if you’re hoping to pack just one or two pairs of shoes for your entire trip. Materials: Synthetic | Sizes: 5-12 | Weight per pair: 1.5 pounds Best Water-resistant: Rothy’s The Classic Loafer Rothy's View On Rothys.com Why We Love It: This water-resistant loafer can withstand rain and ocean water and was made to be thrown in the washer as needed.What to Consider: The sizing runs small; it might be smart to size up. Looking for a loafer that won’t shrivel or stain in a rainstorm or while walking on the beach? Rothy’s The Classic Loafer can handle all that and then some. The water-resistant loafer features a lightweight knit upper that is breathable and comfy while the machine-washable and moisture-wicking design ensures you won’t have to deal with sweaty feet or any odors that might arise from wearing your shoes by the water. This loafer also features material spun from plastic water bottles with over thirteen bottles being used in each pair alone. Materials: Recycled plastic, rubber | Sizes: 5-13 | Weight per pair: Not listed The Best White Sneakers for Travel Best Platform: Steve Madden Lively Platform Loafer Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: This chunky platform loafer channels the nineties in all the right ways.What to Consider: The rigid, leather-like material is hard to break in and can cause discomfort. This nineties-inspired platform loafer by Steve Madden is one of our favorites — not just for the funky retro design but also for its versatility and comfort-focused fit. The rigid material is a bit hard to break in at first, but once you’ve worn these out a few times, they will mold to your feet while also offering an extra few inches of height without the stress of a high heel. The patent leather-like material can easily pair with denim or more formal attire while the chunky synthetic sole provides ample support and cushioning for trekking through city streets. Materials: Synthetic | Sizes: 5-11 | Weight per pair: Not listed Tips for Buying Women’s Loafers for Travel Consider use and material Firstly, think about the material. “Loafers are usually made from leather, but they can also be made from other materials such as suede or fabric. If you're planning on doing a lot of walking in your loafers, then I would recommend choosing a pair made from leather,” says Dr. Daniel Pledger, podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists. “This will help to prevent blisters and keep your feet comfortable.” Prioritize comfort You’ll also want to think about the size and fit of the loafer. “It's important to choose a pair that fits well, as ill-fitting shoes can cause blisters and other foot problems,” says Pledger. Think about the style of loafer “Don’t forget to consider the style of loafer you want and how they will fit in with the rest of your wardrobe,” says Pledger. There are three main types of loafers — tassel, penny, and slip-on. Tassel loafers are a classic style of loafer, and they usually have a leather upper with a decorative tassel on the front. Penny loafers are another classic style, and they're named after the penny that was once used to hold them together. They usually have a leather or suede upper and a band of leather across the top. Slip-on loafers are the simplest style of loafer, and as the name suggests, they simply slip on your feet. They're usually made from suede or fabric, and they don't have any laces or straps. Frequently Asked Questions Are loafers good for walking? “The short answer is yes — loafers can be good for walking, as long as they're the right type of loafer,” explains Pledger. “Slip-on loafers are easy to put on and take off, and they're ideal for walking because they provide good support and stability. Lace-up loafers, on the other hand, are more difficult to put on and take off, and they're not as stable. So if you're looking for a loafer to walk around in, make sure you choose a slip-on style.” Should I wear socks with loafers? According to Pledger, this depends on the type of loafer. If you're wearing a slip-on loafer, you don't necessarily need to wear socks, although it's always an option. However, if you're wearing a lace-up loafer, it's best to wear socks so that your feet don't slip around inside the shoe. What are the different types of loafers? “There are many different types of loafers, but the most common are tasseled, penny, and moccasin styles,” explains Pledger. “Tasseled loafers have a long strip of leather that hangs down from the tongue, and they're often considered to be more formal. Penny loafers have a small coin-shaped piece of leather on the top, and they're typically worn for casual occasions. Moccasin loafers are made with soft, supple leather, and they have a very relaxed look.” Why Trust Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure writers are shopping, fashion, and product experts who use personal experience and customer recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, Kaitlyn McInnis spoke to a podiatrist and used her experience as a loafer enthusiast and travel writer to curate the best options to suit most needs. 