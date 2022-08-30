The Best Women's Loafers of 2022

Packing light while traveling is key these days — and the right pair of versatile and comfortable shoes can be the difference between a checked bag and a carry-on. Sneakers and flats tend to be our first thought when it comes to travel-friendly footwear, but a stylish loafer might be a better option if you’re in search of something that can handle hours of exploring on foot and look just as good with more formal attire come evening.

Looking to invest in a new pair of loafers for travel? We’ve rounded up some of the best options on the market right now — including my personal favorite, the Coach Crosby Driver, which has taken me from caverns in Australia to five-star dinners in Europe. Whether you’re looking for a stylish designer shoe for your next weekend in Paris or you want something cheap and chic that you can throw in your carry-on without worry, our list has something for every kind of traveler.

Here’s our breakdown of the best loafers for women.