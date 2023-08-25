Top-rated Hiking Pants From Columbia, Patagonia, and More Are Marked Up to 51% Off Ahead of Fall

Summer hiking is undeniably breathtaking, but there’s something about the foliage of the fall that secures its spot as the best time of year to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature. If you’re going to be hitting the trails in the coming weeks, it’s important that you’re outfitted in the proper gear to make your adventure as enjoyable as possible, so we rounded up the best women’s hiking pants that are currently on sale across Amazon and REI to help prepare you for your next trip.

Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of convertible pants that are well-suited for the changing seasons, or are simply looking for a stretchy and breathable pair of joggers to slide on during a quick morning jaunt through the woods, you won’t have to look too hard to find your perfect fit. In fact, the best-selling Baleaf Quick-dry Hiking Pants are now on sale at Amazon for just $36, while even the Alder Open Air Pants are a whopping 50 percent at REI to usher in the next season of travel.

No matter your budget, keep reading to find the best hiking pants, from leggings to joggers, that you can snag on sale right now, with prices starting as low as just $32. Now you have no excuse to hit the trails in jeans — not that you ever really had one to begin with.

Baleaf Quick-dry Hiking Pants

Amazon

These quick-drying pants are a best-seller at Amazon and have earned more than 8,300 five-star ratings from customers who are enamored with the impressive fit and relaxed comfort of this style. A polyester and spandex blend means you’ll never feel restricted by rigid material while traversing the trails, and the pants are even designed to provide UPF 50+ protection against harsh sun rays that may peek through the trees while you hike. Four zip-closure pockets ensure your phone and other important items are kept safe and protected against your body, and an elastic waistband complete with a drawstring are the icing on the cake of these comfy, flattering pants.

Kuhl Horizn Skinny Hiking Pants

REI

For days during which you’ll need to quickly pivot from a nature walk to a trek around town, these slim-fitting pants are versatile enough to do both with ease. The skinny hiking pants from Kuhl are made with a quick-drying polyester fabric that boasts UPF 50 sun protection, and you won’t have to worry about your pants getting stretched out over time as the soft-shell fabric is designed to retain its shape regardless of what activities you have on the agenda. A drawcord waistband allows you to adjust the pants to achieve ultimate comfort, and two zippered thigh pockets provide additional functionality to this slim and stylish hiking staple.

Gopune Outdoor Hiking Pants

Amazon

If you’re looking for lightweight pants that are great for summertime hiking and transitional weather, look no further than these trousers from Gopune which are made with a breathable spandex and nylon fabric that will keep you cool and dry no matter how much you’re sweating. An elastic waistband with a snap closure combines style and functionality into one, while offering a full range of movement for your hiking endeavors. Not to mention two zippered pockets on either leg allow you to hit the trails without a backpack if you’re planning to enjoy a shorter outing that day.

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Stretch Jogger Pants

REI

These stretchy, versatile joggers are the perfect neutral pants whether you’re going for a strenuous hike, enjoying a light bike ride, or even stopping for a drink with friends after your long day of adventuring. The ultra-soft polyester material effectively wicks sweat and keeps you dry and comfortable without the threat of chafing, and the high-rise fit allows for a full range of movement, which is essential for fully enjoying the outdoors. Right now, they’re even on sale for 25 percent off at REI, just in time for a full season of hiking.

Toomett Convertible Hiking Pants

Amazon

For a looser, more relaxed fit, these Toomett hiking pants are about to become your go-to pair for the end of summer and early fall — and they’re convertible. A subtle zipper around the knee removes the leg of the pants in order to create a longline short for those warm days in the great outdoors, and the breathable, quick-dry material works well whether you get stuck in the rain or are simply enjoying a sweaty hike. Stretchy fabric provides impressive comfort during more difficult activities, and an elastic waistband offers all the space you need to move along the trail with ease.

prAna Halle Pants II

REI

No matter what climate you’re hiking in, these prAna pants are the perfect choice to throw into your suitcase for adventuring while on vacation. These hiking pants are made with a recycled material that’s stretchy, sun-protective, and even quick-drying, so whether you get rained on or find yourself enjoying a stunning sunny day, you’ll be safe and comfortable alongside the elements. The fabric is also designed to resist wrinkling, so you’ll be able to look refined even if these pants were crumpled at the bottom of your suitcase (although a spacious set of packing cubes would easily solve that issue.) An added bonus? You can even roll up the legs of these pants which are then secured with a subtle snap to provide improved air flow during warmer outings.

Rdruko Hiking Cargo Pants

Amazon

If you have an entire weekend of camping planned and want to maintain optimal comfort from the fireside to the trails, these Rdruko cargo pants are your best bet — and they’ve earned more than 2,700 five-star ratings at Amazon. Quick-drying, water-resistant material is essential if you're going to be spending an extended period of time outdoors, and a nylon and spandex blend offers breathablity and a full range of movement so you can remain comfy no matter what’s on the agenda during outdoor adventures of any duration. These pants even boast six functional cargo pockets, so all of your important items are kept safe just within arms reach.

Alder Open Air Pants

REI

These stylish and breathable pants are designed for nearly any outdoor activity you might have planned during your travels, and with sizes ranging from XS to 6X, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to find your perfect fit ahead of your next mountain adventure. The gusset of these pants provides an increased freedom of movement with every step, and seven functional pockets are ideal when you’re aiming to travel light and want to avoid taking a backpack with you on the trail. A reflective strip inside the rear pockets is an added safety measure for trekking in the dark, and they’re even 50 percent off at REI right now ahead of a fall jam-packed with outdoor adventures.

The North Face Aphrodite Joggers

REI

Joggers also make for excellent hiking pants, and this lightweight pair from The North Face is not only stylish, but also functional, making it the only stretchy wardrobe essential you’ll need for any upcoming fall outdoor adventures. These pants provide UPF 40 sun protection and are designed with an ease of movement in mind; plus, the material dries quickly in order to keep you cool and comfy during your hikes. An internal drawcord at the waistband is also pivotal to creating the give and flexibility of these airy hiking pants.

Columbia Anytime Outdoor Boot Cut Pants

Amazon

Currently on sale for 51 percent off at Amazon, these boot cut hiking pants from Columbia are not only incredibly comfortable, but also well-suited for whatever you might have planned during your next outdoor outing. The pants are made with a nylon and elastane blend that offer the stretch needed for difficult hikes, and a UPF 50 material keeps sun damage at bay while keeping you cool and dry. Plus, the adjustable waistband will never leave you feeling restricted, even if you’re hoping to enjoy some time sitting by the fire after a strenuous workout.

Patagonia Maipo ⅞ Tights

REI

If you’re partial to hiking in tights rather than pants, this pair from Patagonia will add a pop of color to your outdoor wardrobe while still designed with the essential details needed to make a good pair of hiking pants. Right now, these leggings are on sale for 30 percent off at REI, and are designed to be breathable, versatile, and lightweight enough for everything from a hike to a relaxing yoga class. And with a high-rise waistband and recycled nylon material, these eco-friendly, ultra-soft pants are about to become a go-to pair in your wardrobe for whatever outdoor endeavors you have coming up this season.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.