These are the best women's boots for fall:

Our top choice is the Born Cove boot, a Chelsea-style slip-on with a cushioned footbed and waterproof leather or suede uppers. But to help you find the perfect autumn shoes, we rounded up several styles worth considering.

Ideally, boots should be comfortable and flattering. According to personal stylist ​​Cassandra Sethi of Next Level Wardrobe , versatility is key. To "get more bang for your buck," she says to look for adaptable "styles you can wear with trousers, jeans, skirts, and dresses." With this in mind, she often recommends Chelsea boots or combat-inspired lugs.

One of the most exciting things about a new season is the opportunity to switch up your wardrobe. Boots are not only a go-to for women's fall footwear but also an all-around fashion staple for crisp weather. Whether you're planning a fall vacation , traveling by plane, or heading on a road trip to hit up the best foliage spots , you'll be glad to have a high-quality pair.

Best Overall: Born Cove Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Bornshoes.com Why We Love It: Hand-stitched Born Cove boots flaunt waterproof uppers, cushioned footbeds, high-traction rubber outsoles, and a versatile silhouette. What to Consider: They’re not super breathable. Sethi is a fan of Chelsea boots for fall. We're here for it, which is why our number one pick is the Born Cove. This shoe boasts a full-grain leather or suede upper with special waterproof treatment to protect the material (and your feet) from puddles and precipitation. A pared-down silhouette, low heel, simple round toe, and an ankle-high shaft make it all the more versatile. These boots have soft, breathable linings and cushioned latex footbeds for lasting comfort. (The insoles are also removable if you want to use something with more arch support.) They're easy to get on and off, too, thanks to heel tabs and stretchy gore panels. The Born Cove has a flexible yet sturdy rubber outsole with enhanced traction. There's also an embedded steel shank for extra stability. Hand-sewn with a double-needle stitching technique, you can count on these boots to last multiple years with regular use. Sizes: 6-11 | Material: Leather or suede

Best Budget: Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-up Combat Boot Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: These affordable combat-style boots have soft leather-like uppers and a classic lace-up design with metal eyelets. What to Consider: The synthetic uppers may not break in like genuine leather, and the larger sizes don't come in half sizes. If you're compiling your fall wardrobe on a budget, look no further than Amazon. The Amazon Essentials Combat Boot features a classic lace-up design with cord laces and metal eyelets. This shoe has faux leather uppers with a soft, smooth feel. Just bear in mind the material may not break in like full-grain leather. These wallet-friendly women's boots have 5-millimeter-thick insoles with memory foam and latex padding. They come in whole and half sizes ranging from 5 to 13, though the few larger sizes aren't available in halves. And you can choose from four neutral hues that'll go with just about any outfit. Sizes: 5-13 | Material: Faux leather

Best Splurge: Saint Laurent Army 20 Bootie Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Farfetch.com Why We Love It: These splurge-worthy, Italian-made booties are super sleek, thanks to their polished calfskin uppers. What to Consider: They’re the most expensive option on our list and run small. If you can swing the stiff price, Sethi recommends Saint Laurent Army Jodhpur Booties. The ultra-smooth calfskin uppers are polished to a high-shine finish, while heel tabs and adjustable buckle straps provide an easy-on, customized fit. This undeniably elegant shoe has a modest 1-inch heel. The narrow 6-inch shaft tucks easily under a pant hem, but it's also perfect for wearing tights with a dress or skirt. These Italian-made boots only come in black, and they run small, so consider ordering a half-size up. Sizes: 4-10 | Material: Calfskin leather

Best Vegan Leather: Flexus by Spring Step Callant Mid Calf Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Springstepshoes.com Why We Love It: The Flexus Callant has a smooth leather-like upper, cozy faux-fur lining, and an easy-on inner zipper. What to Consider: It doesn't come in half sizes and may not soften like genuine leather. Prefer vegan leather? The Flexus Callant Boot might be your best bet. The smooth synthetic upper has an almost uncanny resemblance to full-grain leather. Though it might not break in quite the same, it's easy to wipe clean. Cord laces and metal eyelets offer a timeless appeal, while a zipper on the inner ankle makes the mid-calf design easy to get on. Faux-fur lining provides insulation and the cozy touch we crave during the fall. Our only complaint is that these boots don't come in half sizes. Sizes: 5–11 | Material: Faux leather The Best Waterproof Boots for Women

Best Waterproof: Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Chelsea Boot Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Why We Love It: These weather-ready boots have waterproof uppers, thick rubber soles, and taped seams to seal out the elements. What to Consider: Each boot is almost 1.5 pounds. If you're looking for shoes you won't have to worry about getting wet this fall, Sam Edelman has you covered. The brand's Laguna Chelsea Boot features waterproof leather and textile uppers that resist moisture damage and help keep your feet dry in the rain. All seams are expertly taped to seal out the elements, and puddles are no problem for the rubber outsoles. Due to the heavy lugged design, each boot weighs nearly 1.5 pounds, so keep this in mind if you're packing for a trip. Still, the Laguna is suitable for almost any autumn occasion, even if clear skies are on the forecast. We also like that stretchy gore panels make these boots super easy to slip on and off. Sizes: 5-14 | Material: Leather or suede, synthetic fabric | Weight Per Shoe: 19 ounces

Best Ankle: Rag & Bone Icons Rover Chelsea Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Rag-bone.com Why We Love It: Available in several neutral hues, the Rover has a 1.5-inch stacked heel and ankle-high shaft perfect for cropped pants. What to Consider: These boots run small, so consider ordering a half-size up. Sethi also likes the Rover Boot from Rag & Bone. These booties have genuine leather or suede uppers in your choice of several neutral colors, ranging from black to camel to white, while a slightly tapered, chunky stacked heel adds 1.5 inches of height. Perfect for cropped pants and jeans, the 4.5-inch shaft goes just over the ankle. The pull-on style is easy to get on and off too. But we should note Rag & Bone shoes run a little small, so you'll want to order a half-size up. Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Leather or calf suede

Best Knee-high: Aldo Riraven Riding Boot Aldo View On Aldoshoes.com Why We Love It: These classy yet casual riding boots have easy-on zippers on the inner calves. What to Consider: This brand runs slightly small, so consider ordering a half-size up. Our favorite knee-high style for fall is the Riraven Riding Boot from Aldo. Like most of the brand's shoes, these boots have genuine leather uppers that'll soften over time. Pull tabs and zippers on the inner calves make them easy to get on. Available in black or brown with a timeless almond toe, these classy yet casual boots will go with anything from jeans to skirts to leggings. Aldo runs slightly small, so you may want to order a half-size up, especially if you plan to wear these with thick socks. Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Leather

Best Chelsea: Sorel Hi-line Heel Chelsea Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Why We Love It: The Hi-line Heel Boot has a waterproof upper and a high-traction rubber outsole for inclement weather. What to Consider: These boots are 1 pound each, and they run large. According to Sethi, you can't go wrong with Chelsea boots in the fall. While many brands have their own version of the style, Sorel's take is our favorite. The Hi-line Heel Boot has a waterproof leather or suede upper and a molded rubber outsole with a 2.75-inch heel. There's also a flatter version if you're not a fan of the block heel, but both Hi-lines promise reliable traction. In true Chelsea fashion, these boots have elastic gore panels on the inner and outer ankles, plus heel tabs for easy entry. Sorel shoes run large, so you'll want to order at least a half-size down. Also, bear in mind each boot weighs roughly a pound. Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Leather or suede | Weight Per Shoe: 16 ounce Our Favorite Rain Boots for Women

Best Combat: Vince Cabria Leather Lug Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Why We Love It: These stylist-approved boots have water-repellent uppers and a chic monochrome design. What to Consider: They're a little heavy, and it might take a few wears to break in the leather. Sethi says combat boots are having a well-deserved comeback, explaining that lots of women appreciate the comfortable low heel and slightly rugged appeal. She recommends Vince Cabria Boots, which have leather or suede uppers and a water-repellent finish. We love the monochrome look of the matching uppers, laces, eyelets, and soles. And, unlike traditional combat boots, inner zippers allow you to bypass lacing them up each time you wear them. One thing to note is that each shoe is just over a pound. While they're plenty comfortable to wear, keep this in mind when packing your luggage. Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Leather or suede | Weight Per Shoe: 17 ounces

Best Heeled: Blondo Ikler Waterproof Pointed Toe Chelsea Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Blondo.com View On Dillards.com Why We Love It: Blondo Ikler Boots have chic pointed toes and chunky heels while still being waterproof. What to Consider: These don't have the best arch support. To elevate your fall ensembles, consider a heeled style, like the Blondo Ikler. This sleek boot has a 2.75-inch block heel, a chic pointed toe, a sock-style shaft, and leather uppers with a subtle sheen. With sealed seams and a moisture-repellent coating, the entire thing is waterproof and easy to wipe clean. While these boots only come in black, they're still endlessly versatile. And, although the brand isn't known for having the best arch support, the heel design mimics the curve of your foot for added comfort. Sizes: 5.5-11 | Material: Leather

Best Low-heel: Franco Sarto Sarto Nemi Bootie Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Why We Love It: These sensible yet sleek booties have classic almond toes and modest low-profile heels. What to Consider: Each boot weighs almost one pound. Prefer flatter styles? The Sarto Nemi Bootie has your name on it. Inspired by traditional Western footwear with a modern flair, these sensible yet sleek ankle boots have tanned buffalo leather uppers, almond toes, and low-profile heels. Side zippers make them easy to get on, and cushioned insoles provide softness underfoot. Just a heads up, each boot is nearly 1 pound. If you're trying to pack light for a fall excursion, consider wearing them en route. Sizes: 5-13 | Material: Leather | Weight Per Shoe: 15 ounces