The 12 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Since the design of over-ear headphones and earbuds differ wildly, it ultimately comes down to a personal preference of style, portability, and comfort. To test a range of options, our Travel + Leisure editors, writers, and product testers tried a variety of models from industry-leading tech brands like Apple, Bose, and Sony. Below, we’ve highlighted our best performers including compact earbuds for frequent fliers and extremely comfortable over-ear headphones that are stylish, too. No matter your preference, we’re confident there’s a pair of wireless headphones for just about everyone on this list.

In the last decade, wireless headphones and earbuds have become an increasingly popular everyday accessory for travelers, commuters, and gym-goers alike. Arguably, the best part of a pair of wireless headphones is that you no longer have to worry about untangling an impossible knot of wires when you reach the bottom of your bag.

Best Overall Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bose.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The ANC completely blocks out both loud and static noises like subway screeching and people chattering. What to Consider: The carrying case could be a touch smaller. As the newest pair of Bose earbuds, we were excited to get our hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds II after testing and loving the first model. And, although the most recent version comes at a higher price, we were blown away by the quick Bluetooth connectivity, impressive active noise cancelation (ANC), and lightweight fit — all of which help justify the price increase. The customizable features knock the earbuds out of the park for comfort and sound quality. They come with three sets of different-sized rubber earpieces and stability bands so the fit can be adjusted to each ear accordingly. When it comes to customizing the sound, our tester was seriously impressed with the ANC and spatial awareness settings that allow users to block out any surrounding noise or let it filter through naturally. “Whether I was walking down a busy street in Brooklyn or sitting on a crowded subway, I was in my own private little listening world with no interruptions,” one T+L editor raved. Whether we were listening to music, podcasts, phone calls, or Zoom meetings, the sound was sharp and vibrant. The battery lasted us about 7 hours on one charge (more than the product promised), but that lifespan can fluctuate based on volume levels and how often the ANC is on. Our tester has tried other headphones from the likes of Bose, Apple, and Beats, and they concluded that “[these] have the best sound quality of any I've ever owned.” Price at time of publish: $299 Battery life: Up to 6 hours | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best Overall Over-ear Apple AirPods Max 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Functionality 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The ANC and sound quality are ideal for phone calls or video meetings. What to Consider: They won’t turn off unless the headphones are in the carrying case. Our winner for the best over-ear headphones goes to the AirPods Max after a stellar performance for noise-canceling abilities and crisp sound for music and phone calls. Apple devices are notoriously intuitive to pair to other devices (especially iPhones) and the same was true here. The headphones were easy to use thanks to buttons along the earpiece that allow you to adjust the sound level, play or skip a song, and change the active noise-cancelation and transparency settings. The ANC blocked out sirens, talking, construction drills, and more, making these headphones ideal for commuters or frequent travelers looking to block out all surrounding sound. For safety (or personal preference), we love that the headphones can also be placed in a noise transparency setting to block out some noise but filter sounds through as they come up. We found the headphones to be comfortable to wear and they shaped nicely to our tester’s head without many adjustments needed. Our tester typically uses AirPods Pros, but after testing the Max headphones, they said “I find the sound quality to be much higher, and the cancel/transparency range to be larger, which is important to me.” One thing to note is that you’ll always want to bring the carrying case with you, as that’s the only way to turn off the headphones to prevent the battery from dying quickly. Although these Apple headphones have a higher price point, we think the sound and material quality match the cost for those who have a larger budget. Price at time of publish: $549 Battery life: Up to 20 hours | Bluetooth range: 33 feet | Type: Headphones | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best Budget Earbuds Anker Soundcore Space A40 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Soundcore.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The earbuds have nearly the same features as higher-priced headphones from competitors. What to Consider: The audio won’t stop if the earbuds are taken out. Rivaling earbuds from industry leaders like Apple and Bose, these Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds come with nearly all of the same bells and whistles for a fraction of the price. In just a few seconds, we were able to pair the Soundcore earbuds with our Apple devices thanks to the intuitive setup and pairing abilities. After pairing, we downloaded the Anker app to select our preferences for the ANC and transparency settings. While you don’t need to use the app since you can control the volume, adjust ANC, and start/stop a song with the button on each earbud, our tester said that “using the app is very intuitive, and it lets you create a sound map of your ears to assist with the noise-canceling feature.” Whether we were listening to music, taking phone calls, or in a video meeting, the sound quality was perfectly clear and the ANC helped block out any unwelcome noise. The earbuds come with five sets of rubber ear tips to find the most comfortable size, and we love that the circular earbuds fit snugly, making it easy to exercise vigorously without them falling out. The only downside is that you’ll need to pause your music before removing the earbuds, as they won’t automatically stop playing audio when you take them out of your ear. Price at time of publish: $100 Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS The 12 Most Comfortable Headphones for Traveling in 2023

Best Budget Over-ear 1More SonoFlow 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On 1more.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 4 /5

Range 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The headphones have comfortable padded ear cushions and the battery lasts several days with all-day use. What to Consider: The ANC didn’t work as well as we hoped. Our favorite pair of budget-friendly, over-ear headphones goes to the comfortable and long-lasting 1More SonoFlow. As soon as we unboxed the headphones, the process of pairing them to a phone took less than a minute and didn’t require using the instructions. There are four side buttons for power, volume, and ANC, so our tester was pleased with the intuitive design for changing the settings with the touch of a button. The 1More app takes the customization a step further, as users can select one of the 12 equalizer presets for enhancing music types like pop and classical. Our tester used the headphones for a variety of activities like taking calls, working out, and going for walks, and the sound quality was clear for music, podcasts, and voices. We used the headphones for several hours per day and the battery didn’t get low until nearly four full days of use. While the ANC didn’t block out as much noise as we wished, the padding around the ears helped muffle sounds and added extra comfort. We also appreciated that the headphones come with a carrying case and a 3.5-millimeter audio cable for connecting the headphones to an airplane entertainment device or laptop if the Bluetooth connection doesn’t work. Price at time of publish: $100 Battery life: Up to 70 hours | Bluetooth range: 33 feet | Type: Headphones | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best Sound Quality Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Why We Love It: The music is vibrant and sharp, and the Sony app allows users to customize the sound further. What to Consider: It took a few tries to pair the earbuds to a phone. When it comes to using the Sony LinkBud S, the Sony app is a must-have for getting the most out of your listening experience. The app allows you to turn on ANC, adjust the adaptive sound control to automatically fit the activity you’re doing (walking, running, taking public transit, staying still, etc.), and you can choose one of the equalizer presets to create the sound effect of being in spaces like a concert hall or outdoor venue. There is also the option to change the equalizer to mellow, excited, vocal, and more depending on the type of music you’re listening to, and you can pick from three sets of rubber ear tips to get the most comfortable and snug fit for boosting the ANC and sound quality. Our tester gushed after using the earbuds to listen to music and take phone calls, “The sound quality for these headphones is amazing and after detailing the settings in the provided app, you can really hone in on bass and treble settings for the best sounding experience.” We were also blown away by the ANC, which blocked out loud subway noises and people chatting nearby and the battery proved to last up to 6 hours on a single charge. There is a slight learning curve for pairing the headphones, and we had to defer to the manufacturer’s instructions, but the earbuds remember devices so this shouldn’t be an ongoing issue. Price at time of publish: $200 Battery life: Up to 6 hours | Bluetooth range: Not listed | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best for Workouts Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Why We Love It: The earbuds are very lightweight and have excellent ANC and sound quality for getting into the zone while working out. What to Consider: We wish there were more than three sets of rubber ear tips for greater customization. “I have tried shaking my head vigorously and did a HIIT workout (burpees and up-down planks, among other movements) with them in and they haven't fallen out,” our tester shared after using the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds for a variety of activities. The earbuds are water- and sweat-resistant and they are made with Jabra’s ShakeGrip rubber that prevents the earbuds from slipping out. While they also come with three sets of rubber tips, we wish there were a few more size options to fit more ear shapes. Our tester normally listens to music at a lower volume and they were impressed by the sharp sound quality and ANC settings that drowned out any and all outside noise. Using the Jabra+ app, it’s easy to adjust the HearThrough or transparency settings so you can have spatial awareness when you want it. We also appreciated the long battery life and quick charging ability, which took less than two hours to be fully charged. Price at time of publish: $180 Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Bluetooth range: Not listed | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS The 8 Best Kids' Headphones for Travel in 2023

Best for Samsung Users Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Antonline.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It: The earbuds immediately paired to a Samsung phone. What to Consider: The voice detect feature will turn off the music if there’s the slightest sound of a voice. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro can be used with any device but we found the earbuds to be particularly useful for those who already have a Samsung phone or tablet. Within a few seconds, we were able to pair the Buds2 Pro with a phone and start customizing the listening experience in the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds come with three different-sized sets of rubber earpieces and we love how lightweight the earbuds feel. “I frequently forget I'm even wearing them,” our tester shared. “The material they're made of has a smooth rubber coating with an almost matte finish that makes them easy to grip when needed.” We found that phone calls and podcasts had the clearest tones and the music sound quality was bright and strong, too. Our biggest gripe with the earbuds is the ANC, which didn’t diminish outside noises as much as others we tested, and that the voice detect feature worked a little too well at turning off the audio at the slightest sound of a voice. However, you can turn off the voice detect setting in the app so we appreciate that the app allows users to make customizable changes to fit their preferences. Price at time of publish: $230 Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Bluetooth range: Not listed | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best for Apple Users Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Why We Love It: The noise cancelation is ideal for masking the airplane's static noise. What to Consider: The audio for phone calls can have an echo on the other side. One of the best parts of investing in Apple products is the smooth and effortless process of pairing the devices to earbuds in mere seconds. All our tester had to do was hold down the button on the back of the charging case and the iPhone immediately recognized the AirPods Pro. The second-generation model comes with a charging case, two earbuds, a charger, and four different-sized rubber ear tips. We love that it was easy to hop into the AirPods settings on an iPhone to use the ear tip testing feature that played random music to test the fit of the ear tips to maximize the noise cancelation. The ANC setting impressed us with how quickly it drowned out most of the outside sounds, including subway screeches and airplane noises. The adaptive transparency feature eliminates loud sounds like a car honking but still allows users to listen to music while having awareness of their surroundings, which is ideal for solo travelers or commuting. Our tester noted that they use the earbuds for the duration of a flight (sometimes without even listening to music) because they are comfortable and make it easier to relax without listening to outside sounds. Occasionally, the audio from a phone call can have an echo on the other end, but we don’t think that’s a deal breaker by any means. Price at time of publish: $249 Battery life: Up to 6 hours | Bluetooth range: Not listed | Type: Earbuds | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best With Hooks Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Sound Quality 4.5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The hook adds extra security and comfort for a variety of activities. What to Consider: It takes some effort to get the hooks and earbuds positioned comfortably. A pair of earbuds with hooks is ideal for anyone looking for added security, or for those who work out often. The hook is designed to prevent the earbud from falling out easily and we appreciated it for a range of activities like jumping rope, exercising at the gym, and while laying down. We think the hook and earpiece are very comfortable, but it does take some twisting and turning to get them into the right position. Our tester noted that they weren’t the most comfortable earbuds to wear with glasses, as the hooks and arms pressed against each other. It was a speedy process to connect the earbuds to a phone and it took a little longer to pair the headphones to a laptop. However, the earbuds will remain paired to devices so the lengthier process of pairing them should only be a one-time thing. These Beats earbuds have the same powerful H1 chip as Apple AirPods (their parent company) so we had a similar positive experience when it came to sound quality, device detection, and battery life. Although these earbuds aren’t noise canceling, the quality of music, podcasts, phone calls, and videos is so vibrant and sharp that it naturally drowns out some outside noises. The long battery was equally impressive, and we noticed that it lasted twice as long as the listed time, so we think these are a great option for those looking for a high-quality set of earbuds. Price at time of publish: $250 Battery life: Up to 9 hours | Bluetooth range: Not listed | Type: Earbud | Noise Canceling: No | Compatibility: Android and iOS The 15 Best Travel Accessories for Men in 2023

Best Battery Life Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Best Buy Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Why We Love It: It takes two hours to charge the battery for up to 60 hours, but it can last up to 6 hours after only a 10-minute charge. What to Consider: We had difficulty pairing these to a laptop. If we could pick two categories for these Sennheiser headphones, we would choose the best battery life and fastest charging. In just two hours, these headphones can go from completely dead to fully charged up, and in just 5 minutes of charging we had enough battery power to watch a full movie. Besides the impressive battery, we love the powerful and clear sound quality when it comes to listening to music, movies, or phone calls. “I listened to the same song back to back with my gen 1 AirPods Pros and these and it was night and day,” one T+L editor shared. “I think the over-ear experience does make music sound richer personally but I loved playing around with the equalizer on these headphones.” The buttons on the side of the earpiece make it easy to adjust the volume, as well as increase the noise cancelation or transparency settings. Whether our tester was wearing these over-ear headphones with sunglasses or earrings on, the cushioned earpiece added extra comfort that was much appreciated for flying and working from home. The only issue we had with these headphones is the setup, which was less intuitive and required some Googling to pair them. We stopped trying to pair them with a laptop since they were connected to a phone already, so we think it requires a bit of elbow grease to get these connected to multiple devices. Price at time of publish: $350 Battery life: Up to 60 hours | Bluetooth range: 33 feet | Type: Over-ear | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS

Best Customization Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Functionality 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 4 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It: The variety of technical settings on the Sony app are ideal for audiophiles or anyone who wants to upgrade their listening experience. What to Consider: The sound quality wasn’t as rich as we expected it to be. Similar to the Sony LinkBuds S, we’re big fans of the Sony app that allows users to fully customize the sound quality of their headphones, including the WH-1000XM4 model. The app has to be downloaded to pair the over-ear headphones with any device, but we found the app to be intuitive and easy to navigate. Once you’re in the app, you can adjust settings like equalizer presets that enhance the type of music you’re listening to, as well as alternating between the ANC and transparency features which can also be done with the side buttons on the earpieces. We used the headphones to listen to music and podcasts, and we found that the sound quality is richer and more vibrant when the volume is higher. The ANC muted most noises and the headphones automatically turn off this noise cancelation if they detect voices so we found that feature to be helpful on airplanes or in a meeting. Our tester was a big fan of the fit of the headphones, noting that “the ear cups are a soft cushiony leather and have enough space so that no part is pressing on my ears,” they shared. After using the headphones for several hours per day, it took a few weeks before the battery started to die, so we think these definitely live up to the 30-hour battery life. Price at time of publish: $350 Battery life: 30 hours | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Type: Over-ear | Noise Canceling: Yes | Compatibility: Android and iOS