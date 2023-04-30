These Travel Bags Have 1 Genius Feature in Common to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-free

A while back, I became a packing cube person. From there, I took my travel game to a new, space-saving level with compression packing cubes. After all, organization is such a badge of honor for travelers, especially when you’re traveling for business, attending a wedding, boarding a cruise, or going on any trip that calls for looking sharp at your destination. Luckily, there are weekender duffels that double as methodically organized garment bags within reach, and they’re built for neatly transporting everything from a freshly dry-cleaned suit to a silky slip dress.

We poked around Amazon and (of course) found a slew of weekenders with features like shoe compartments, suit bags, shirt pockets, tie pouches, and more. Some, like the discounted Modoker Convertible Garment Bag, even have a handy luggage pass-through sleeve so you can slide it over your luggage handle for easy traveling. Others, like the Tibes Garment Bag, come with a matching toiletry bag to ensure that all of your essentials have a secure place.

All told, we found 10 exceptional, multitasking travel bags that will help you transport your formalwear wrinkle- and hassle-free. Read on to shop the best weekender garment bags that'll keep all your clothes intact until you’re ready to dress up to the nines. Oh, and the best part is prices start at just $26 — and many are on sale. In fact, nothing will cost you more than $100.

Modoker Convertible Garment Bag With Shoulder Strap

Amazon

This handsome duffel is hiding a 37.5-inch by 20.8-inch side-hanging garment bag inside that’s built to keep a suit or dress securely in place and crease-free. The bag is flanked by a shoe pouch on the left and a pocket for your passport, keys and other small stuff on the right. Best of all, the Modoker weekender's overall measurements meet the official airline requirements for carry-on luggage, so head to those beach nuptials confidently: this bag is not only tear-resistant; it’s also splash-resistant. A detachable shoulder strap gives you multiple ways to carry it.



"I bought one for a turn-and-burn wedding on the west coast," a shopper explained in their review. "I only needed to bring a suit and a [change of clothes for the] day, and this bag was perfect. It could actually accommodate a weekender, too." They also added, "It's great looking, well-built, and great for the money…I'll be taking it overseas in a few months for another wedding."

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Ytonet ​​Rolling Garment Bag

Amazon

Wheels tend to come at a premium when you’re buying a garment bag, but we found this floral beauty with thousands of five-star reviews for less than $70 at Amazon. The high-density rubber wheels are sturdy and silent, and the bag itself comes with the works: a garment pocket to keep clothes in place, a zippered shoe compartment, mesh pockets for smaller items like chargers and earbuds, two external pockets to keep important things at the ready, and enough overall space for a long weekend’s worth of belongings. The polyester construction should stand up to ordinary travel wear and tear.



“We flew to Las Vegas to get married, and this is the bag I used to travel with my wedding dress and everything I needed for a four-day stay,” one reviewer wrote. “4,000 miles, five airports, and two airport shuttles and it held up very well. This is a very sturdy bag."

To buy: amazon.com, $66

Zilink Garment Bag

Amazon

This pair of fold-up garment bags may not look like your average weekenders, but each 43-inch catch-all can hold two dresses, a suit, and a few changes of clothes. Then, there’s a mesh pocket big enough to hold not just dress shoes, but also boots, purses, and other accessories. This set will have any traveling couple organized and on the road in no time. We love that this one is extra sturdy with features like reinforced handles and high-quality zippers to make it durable enough for up to 800 uses, according to the brand.



“It fits two rather bulky coats and seems that there will be room for one to two more," an Amazon customer exclaimed. "One of the coats is full length, and it fits exactly without it having to be folded at the bottom."

To buy: amazon.com, $26 for pack of two (originally $43)

Matein Garment Bag

Amazon

Is it a briefcase? Well, not exactly, but it folds up to resemble one. This streamlined garment bag is 47 inches long when opened all the way to reveal a zip-up bag that's big enough to hold three full suits securely in place. The face of the nylon garment bag is outfitted with zippered pockets for your ties, belts, and accessories, as well as mesh pockets for toothbrushes and other toiletries. You can keep your pens, notebooks and folders in the bag’s external pockets and rest easy knowing they’ll be protected by a water-resistant exterior.

One happy customer wrote, “This bag was great for a weekend wedding trip. It held three suits, three pairs of shoes, socks, and ties for the family. It was perfect to carry on the plane and easy to travel with. The zipper is durable and there are several pockets to hold items."

To buy: amazon.com, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $56)

Tibes Garment Bag for Travel

Amazon

If you’re looking for a garment bag-style weekender that has it all, your search ends here. Yes, this trendy, patterned duffel is blessed with good looks, but it’s what’s inside that counts: a large zip-up hanging garment bag, a toiletry bag, a shoe pouch, and space for up to four days’ worth of outfits and supplies — all protected by tear-resistant Oxford cloth and polyester. Outside, you'll find a zippered pocket for storing your phone and passport. A padded (detachable) sling strap makes the duffel easy to carry, but the trolley sleeve lets you secure it to your luggage handles and free up your arms.

“This is probably one of the best travel inventions ever," a fan declared. "I love that I can pack several maxi dresses and a trench coat in the garment section."

To buy: amazon.com, $41

Uniquebella Carry-On Garment Bag

Amazon

What may look like a sporty briefcase is actually a versatile travel bag that folds out to reveal an impressively organized garment bag with pockets covering the four quadrants: one built for your laptop or tablet, another for your ties and accessories, a third for a few shirts and finally, one for your shoes. Inside the main compartment is a zippered, flat space that holds one suit or dress safely and without collecting any creases. It has an external pocket for carrying documents or a heartfelt greeting card, covering you for both business and pleasure.

“I bought this bag so my daughter could have a way to safely transport her multiple costumes and all their pieces for her horseback riding teams and ground specialties," a shopper began their review. "This bag has held up through quite a bit and makes it easy for her to carry everything she needs for four different performance acts, all with different costuming needs."

To buy: amazon.com, $50 with on-site coupon (originally $65)

Seyfocnia Convertible Travel Garment Bag

Amazon

Level up your designated business trip weekender with this stately faux-leather duffel bag, which is stocked with buckled pockets in the front to securely hold your ID, phone, and wallet. The bag folds out to reveal a no-wrinkle garment bag with a convenient hanger hook, zippered and elastic pockets for things like your tie, cufflinks, umbrella, and passport, and a pocket just for your shoes. For the material, this one does weigh 1 pound more than your average garment bag, but it has a trolley sleeve so you can attach it to your luggage handles as you move through the airport.

One Amazon customer wrote, “I took this on a recent trip to Colorado and it held two full suits, shoes, and a few extras. It's the perfect size for a carry-on and held up very well when it had to be checked as a bag due to the flight being full.”

To buy: amazon.com, $49

Mancro Carry On Garment Bag

Amazon

Ditch the travel steamer because you won't need to touch-up your suits and dresses thanks to this very retro-inspired briefcase-style garment bag. The durable polyester luggage boasts sleek faux leather detailing and holds a full suit inside its rugged nylon lining, and it zips up to reveal two pockets — one mesh and one zippered — for items like ties and small electronics. No worries about being late to cocktail hour or the reception dinner, because your outfit will emerge smoothly from this water-resistant gem, and it will stay in place. Of course, there’s enough space inside for your toiletries and laptop, too.

“I travel a lot,” a reviewer shared. “The main feature I look for in a garment bag is durability, mainly in the zippers. I was pleasantly surprised to see the quality at this price [point]. Excellent construction, heavy-duty zippers, and my clothing was wrinkle-free.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $34 with on-site coupon (originally $39)

Ytonet Foldable Garment Bag

Amazon

This baby blue stunner is a dream for anyone who values compartments and a lightweight design. It’s got outside and inside pockets galore, a separate toiletry bag, and a shoe compartment. And, when not in use, it folds up into a compact duffel that’s just over 1.5 pounds. Make no mistake, though: This bag is heavy-duty. Its convertible garment bag feature alone is made with scratch-resistant, anti-tear materials and can take water splashes. What's more, the bag itself is made of rip-resistant polyester with strong zippers — a key feature, since zipper quality does vary from bag to bag.

“I was able to pack a thick velvet blazer, two blouses, and a pair of pants, and nothing wrinkled," a shopper was happy to report, calling the bag "pretty darn perfect" in their review. "The bag is long enough to pack knee boots which was really great."

To buy: amazon.com, from $35

Amazon Basics Premium Garment Bag

Amazon

Amazon’s in-house brand makes some pretty top-shelf products, and one reviewer confirmed it by saying this garment bag carry-on “feels and looks better then some other name brand luggage I have.” This compact case surprisingly holds up to three suits or dresses inside its zip-up, buckled-down garment area and has a compartment that holds multiple hangers, too. It’s rugged, made of 1680D polyester, and is equipped with enough pockets to hold all the necessities and then some.



Another shopper wrote, “My husband has been driving me crazy with a dinky travel bag that looked like a high school boy picked it out. I encouraged him to upgrade to this garment bag and he loves it. It works great for air travel and fits his suits, dress shirts, one pair of shoes, and all of his gadgets.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40

