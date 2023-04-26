Waterproofing sprays, which fill in the pores in fabric with a silicone-like material that repels water, offer excellent protection for a variety of clothing, accessories and gear in materials such as leather, suede, and canvas. Lightweight, usually-collapsible covers made from nylon or PVC offer peace of mind that your electronics and other belongings will stay safe and dry. Deciding which type of waterproofing product you need will depend largely on your item, its care instructions, and your intended use for it. So whether you’re looking for a long-lasting spray that will protect your favorite shoes in unexpected weather or a transparent cover for your luxury luggage, our list of the best waterproofing products is ideal for every need, material, and budget.

What do an iPhone X, vintage winter boots, and my favorite copy of Little Women have in common? They’re all items that I’ve lost to water damage. It took me far too long to learn about the magic of waterproofing treatments and covers that go far beyond the sad plastic bags that I’ve used as makeshift protection. I speak from experience: They are worth investing in.

Best Spray for Canvas Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Target Why We Love It It can be used on everything from sneakers to luggage and furniture. What to It’s recommended to reapply between washes. Nobody wants to get caught with water-logged sneakers or a damp messenger bag, which is why we’d recommend spraying your canvas belongings with Scotchard’s Fabric Water Shield. It’s formulated specifically for fabrics and won’t cause any discoloration or impact breathability — plus, one 13.5-ounce can protects a standard-sized couch or five jackets. The spray is intended for heavy-duty materials like canvas, but can also be applied to delicate fabrics like silk. Beyond clothing and furniture, it’s also excellent for waterproofing backpacks and soft-side luggage, so you can rest assured your belongings are safe on the go. Price at time of publish: $14 The Details: Available in 13.5 and 40 ounces

Best Spray for Leather Saphir Medaille d’Or Super Invulner Amazon View On Amazon View On Shoepolishsupply.com Why We Love It The triple-layered blanket features waterproof backing, foam padding, and a stylish woven design. What to Consider The award-winning formula is more expensive than other options on the market. If you’ve invested in luxury leather products, it’s worth the splurge to also track down a top-tier waterproofing spray to ensure you keep your pieces in prime condition. Luckily, we’ve done that for you. This award-winning French formula — which was honored with the Médaille d’Or at the world’s fair in Paris in 1925 — has been top of the line for a century, thanks to it’s delicate but hardworking formula that can be used on all kinds of leather, including suede and nubuck. While there are less expensive options on the market, this one is truly worth its weight in, well, whatever your most prized leather possession is; use it on handbags, wallets, shoes, and more — it won’t discolor your pieces and is impressively long lasting. It’s easy to use as well: Just gently wipe down your shoe or accessory with a brush, then spray the formula on from 12-18 inches away and wait 30 minutes for it to dry. Price at time of publish: $27 The Details: Available in 6.56 ounces

Best Spray for Suede Scotchgard Nubuck & Suede Leather-protector Spray Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It It’s specifically formulated to protect against salt stains. What to Consider It’s not intended for use on smooth leathers or other fabrics. Yes, suede is technically leather, but because of its softer texture, it requires a targeted formula when it comes to waterproofing. While it’s imperative to check the care instructions on your item first to ensure it’s compatible with waterproof sprays, this gentle-but-effective spray is generally a safe bet for all suede and nubuck pieces, as it won’t discolor them. If you live in (or are traveling to) a rainy or snowy destination, you’ll want to give your items a once-over with this spray once every six months (or more often, if you’re wearing them frequently). Designed to protect against winter weather and ultra-effective against salt stains, the formula can be used on nubuck and suede shoes, coats, accessories, and more — but note that it should not be sprayed on any other types of leather. Price at time of publish: $13 The Details: Available in 6 ounces The 16 Most Comfortable Jeans for Travel of 2023

Best Spray with UV Protection Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why We Love It It minimizes color fading and yellowing on your outdoor furniture and gear. What to Consider It’s not recommended for use with leather, despite the product description. Yep, you guessed it — another Scotchgard product. While other UV-protecting sprays exist, few are as affordable and effective as Scotchgard’s Sun and Water Shield, thanks to its strong broad spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays and its impressive water-repellant formula. It’s intended specifically for outdoor use on furniture and gear — think patio furniture, boat covers, camping gear, grill covers, and more. Note that while the product description says it’s compatible with suede and leather, the actual canister specifically states it is not to be used with leather; if you’re looking to protect leather, go with a formula made specifically for that instead. In addition to making sure your outdoor items are safe from summer storms, the odorless spray also provides a barrier that makes it easier to clean up spills and protects against discoloration. Be sure to reapply seasonally. Price at time of publish: $10 The Details: Available in 10.5, 21, and 42 ounces

Best Tote Cover Original Club Rain Slicker Amazon View On Originalclub.co Why We Love It The half-transparent material means you can still see your bag through the cover. What to Consider It leaves your handles exposed, which is ideal for portability but could allow water damage. You already know that it’s a good idea to carry a rain poncho while traveling in case of emergencies — so why not bring one along for your purse as well? Whether you’re looking to protect your designer bag or the belongings within it, a small, water-repellent slicker takes up next to no room and helps to keep your belongings looking their best for years to come. Original Club’s Rain Slicker is edged with a chic satin bias tape and comes in two shades, clear and black, both of which are half-transparent, so that you can still show off your style in the rain. There’s a velcro hook and loop top closure for easy access to the handles, which makes for convenient carrying but can be problematic if you are looking to protect your handles as well. This slicker is perfectly suited for medium-sized bags like a large Longchamp Le Pliage or an Hermes Birkin 30 or 35. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: One size, 39.3 x 13.7 inches

Best Small Backpack Cover The North Face Fully-waterproof Hiking Backpack Rain Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It offers a snug fit for a variety of backpack sizes, including extra-small ones. What to Consider It has a drawstring, but there are no true straps to secure it. Whether you’re hiking, backpacking, camping, or commuting, having a reliable waterproof cover to protect your belongings is a must. The North Face has been a trusted outdoor gear outfitter for over 50 years, and its backpack cover is great for bags of all sizes — including extra-small bags of under 20 liters, which can be a difficult size to find a snug cover for otherwise. Made of durable polyurethane and nylon, this model (which is available in up to size XL, covering up to 85 liters) is fully waterproof and rip-resistant, so you can feel confident bringing it on any and all of your adventures. It also folds up into next to nothing and is ultra-lightweight at less than half a pound, so it’s convenient to keep in your bag and pull out to secure your belongings with the drawstring at a moment’s notice. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: Available in extra-small (0-20 liters), small (20-30 liters), medium (35-45 liters), large (50-70 liters), and extra-large (75-85 liters)

Best Large Backpack Cover Joy Walker Waterproof Backpack Rain Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s available in nine colors and can accommodate up to an 80-liter backpack. What to Consider The sturdy material runs slightly heavier than other brands. The Joy Walker Waterproof Backpack Rain Cover is our top choice for covering larger backpacks in order to safeguard your electronics and other essentials on-the-go. We love its dual elastic straps, which enable you to secure it around your backpack. It’s constructed from 210t Taffeta, an ultra-durable and rip-resistant polyester fabric that boasts the highest-grade waterproof coating to keep out rain and snow. The cover — which you can purchase in nine vibrant colors and a wide range of sizes — features a four-layer construction that includes a nylon lining. Shoppers rave about the brand’s customer service as well, and they offer a lifetime guarantee that they’ll offer a full refund if your cover rips. Price at time of publish: $15 The Details: Available in small (15-25 liters), medium (30-40 liters), large (40-50 liters), extra-large (50-70 liters), and extra-extra-large (70-90 liters) The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Pieces of 2023

Best Luggage Covers Yotako Clear PVC Suitcase Cover Protectors Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s transparent, so you can protect your suitcase while still showing it off. What to Consider The openings don’t line up perfectly with all suitcase handles. Yotako’s Clear PVC Suitcase Cover Protectors are stain- and scratch-resistant and fully waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about getting caught in the rain while toting your suitcase around. The cover is super easy to slide on and off your luggage for fast protection — but note that the openings for a side handle and telescopic handle don’t line up with all models. The transparent material makes it easy to still show off your suitcase’s design, as well as spot your luggage at baggage claim without any issue. While the PVC exterior is durable, we’d recommend this cover more for carry-on luggage than for checked bags, as any rough handling at baggage claim could potentially cause wear and tear to the cover. Price at time of publish: from $14 The Details: Available in 20-, 24-, 28-, and 30-inch sizes

Best Small Pouch Bo Kai Lun 2-pack Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It They’re fully submersible and float in water, so you’ll never lose them. What to Consider The adjustable strap isn’t particularly size-inclusive. This affordable two-pack of waterproof pouches comes with one opaque and one transparent colored option, so you can share them with a travel companion or alternate which one you carry in order to maximize your privacy. Essentially a super sturdy reusable Ziplock bag, these are triple sealed to ensure your belongings stay dry underwater for hours. At 9 x 6.7 inches, they’re compact yet large enough to fit essentials like your phone, cash and cards, passport, and keys. The nylon strap is durable and can be worn crossbody or around your waist, but it’s only designed to fit waists sized 33.5 to 47.5 inches. While these are designed to be fully waterproof and submersible, we’d strongly recommend performing a sink test with just a paper towel inside the bag before taking them out on open water. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 9 x 6.7 inches

Best Large Pouch AICase Universal iPad Waterproof Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It You can securely use the touch screen underwater. What to Consider The triple-locking system at the top can be somewhat difficult to maneuver. If you’re looking for a waterproof bag that’s large enough to protect your essentials but not as bulky or big as a dry bag, the AICase Universal iPad Waterproof Case is for you. It fits a range of tablets up to 10.2-inches in diameter, including Apple and Samsung products. Made from lightweight PVC, it’s IPX8 Certified as water-resistant up to 98 feet, and boasts full touchscreen functionality underwater as well as protection from water, snow, and dirt. The three swivel locks plus closure clips at the top ensure a tight seal, but can be slightly delicate to maneuver. It also comes with an adjustable lanyard for carrying convenience. Price at time of publish: $13 The Details: It fits most devices up to 10.2-inches in diameter

Best Disposable Poncho Pteromy Hooded Rain Poncho for Adult Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It There’s a front pocket for handy storage and it’s incredibly versatile — it can also be used as a tarp and as a waterproof shelter. What to Consider It may not be suitable to wear over larger backpacks. This isn’t your typical trash-bag-posing-as-a-poncho. Pteromy’s Hooded Rain Poncho is thicker and more durable than single-use ponchos — plus, it’s more sustainable. Made from lightweight, rip-resistant polyester, it features sealed seams and a fully waterproof exterior. What makes this poncho stand out is its versatility, thanks to grommets installed in each corner that can be pinned to the ground in order to spread the jacket out into a tent-like shelter. For its impressive size — it can cover you and most medium-sized backpacks — it is incredibly compact, and comes with its own drawstring carrying case. We love that there’s a front pocket for added convenience and a small visor on the adjustable hood to keep the rain out of your face. Scoop it up in 8 color waves, including vibrant shades like orange and pink. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: One size, 55.5 x 85.75 inches