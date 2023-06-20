In total, we tested 62 pairs of shoes to find the best waterproof sandals for every scenario. All pairs were worn at least twice, as well as bent, twisted, and thoroughly analyzed. We looked at their build quality, comfort, stability, support, value, and more. Our winner was a Sanuk sandal with a velcro closure for their near-perfect fit, comfort, and support, but we’ve also got picks for flip-flops, extra arch support, slides, and more below.

No matter where you are walking or how beautiful it may be, doing so in wet, squishy shoes is simply unpleasant. To save you from squelching, we assembled our editors, some of whom walk up to 12 miles per day, to find the best waterproof sandals for any trip.

Best Overall Sanuk Cosmic Waves H20 Sandal 4.9 Sanuk View On Amazon View On Sanuk.com Our Ratings Cushioning 4.5 /5

Responsiveness 4.8 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It These sandals fit perfectly and provide an incredibly comfortable walking experience. What to Consider There are only two colors available and no half sizes. The Sanuk Cosmic Waves H20 Sandals are some of the best sandals we’ve ever owned, fitting perfectly from front to back. The adjustable ankle and toe straps ensure that they’ll fit like a dream on both skinny and larger feet via velcro fastening straps. Neither toes nor heels hung off during testing, and the footbed is made of a non-slip material to keep them in place. They hugged our feet in all of the right places, providing soft cushioning with every step and just enough arch support. There’s good heel shock absorption as well, and the soles are just flexible enough to allow for a more transitional step; you feel propelled forward enough to skip. The soles feel ideal to the touch, while the synthetic leather straps are soft inside and out so there aren’t any issues with rubbing or chafing. We appreciated the barefoot-feel flexibility which blended with a soft step and supported foot. The build quality of the sandals feels like a sustainable design that won’t fall apart over time. While they do bend a fair bit, they bounce right back to their original form and are clearly designed with comfort in mind. There were no odors or signs of tear in our testing, and the velcro held up well. Truly, there was nothing we disliked about this sandal, and we’d buy them over and over again. The Cosmic Waves come in two colors, an all-black build and lighter jadeite with red accents and a brown footbed. They don’t come in half sizes, so size up if you’re usually between. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: Sizes: 5 to 11 | Velcro closure

Best for Hiking Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals 4.9 Bedrock Sandals View On REI View On Bedrocksandals.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It These unisex sandals are comfortable, durable, and grippy without being bulky. What to Consider There isn’t a lot of ankle support, and there are no half sizes available. If you’re hitting the trail with your toes out and want something that can stand up to water crossings as well, the Cairn Adventure Sandals are your best option. We conquered 10 hikes in these sandals, some in pretty harsh conditions. It took a few wears to break in the straps, but once that was done, it felt like we weren’t wearing anything. The three adjustment points make it easy to recalibrate for any hot spots that form. They’re super comfortable and breathable. Because they fit more like flip-flops than the common cross-strap hiking sandal design, they allowed for more maneuverability in slippery conditions and the Vibram soles performed fantastically when hiking up wet granite in a river. While they are on the pricey side, after seeing how well they performed, we wouldn’t hesitate to buy them again. The Cairns don’t come in half sizes, so if you’re normally between, size up for a longer footbed for more protection while hiking. There are 12 colors available to choose from, including neutrals, brights, and even a few patterns. Price at time of publish: $115 The Details: Sizes 5M/6W to 14M/15W | 15 ounces | 12 colors

Best Flip-flops Crocs Classic II Flip Flop 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This classic style feels like you’re wearing a hug, offering both comfort and sturdiness. What to Consider They run slightly loose and wide. Sometimes you just want to slide into a classic flip-flop, and Crocs delivers with a style that we think literally feels like you’re wearing a hug. These flip-flops are lightweight and well-cushioned, with tiny bumps on the sole that make it feel like you’re getting a massage while you walk. The arch support was a good height, and we experienced zero discomfort while wearing them from day one. Their soles are thick and sturdy with a supportive feel and no rubbing or pinching on the straps. We also didn’t feel any slipping on carpet, wood floors, or outside. They don't come in half sizes, but the brand recommends sizing down, rather than up, to find your best fit (we agree, having found them to run a little looser than true to size). They are on the wider side, but we found this just made them more comfortable. Choose from eight colors, including bright blue and coral in addition to black and white. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: Sizes 4M/6W to 13M/15W | 8 colors The 16 Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023

Best for Water Sports Chacos Women's Z/Cloud Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Chacos.com Why We Love It This well-made design is built to last and provides unbeatable traction. What to Consider The strap style takes some finessing to dial in, and the arches are on the higher side. Chaco shows why it’s one of the most popular outdoor sandal brands with its popular Z Cloud. We took these on multiple hikes through rocky and sandy terrain and they haven’t shown any notable wear and tear. They’re also our go-to sandals for water sports like rafting, kayaking, and anything that may involve navigating over wet rocks. They’re sturdy and solid with wide, smooth straps made from quality material. The strap system is extremely adjustable but does take some practice to get going correctly, and wearers with smaller or more narrow feet may have some extra strap dangling on the side. However, they don’t require a break-in period and have excellent traction even when heading downhill. The construction is also vegan-friendly, and there are fun patterns to choose from across genders plus wide sizes available. Price at time of publish: $100 The Details: Sizes 5 to 12 (women’s); 7 to 15 (men’s) | Ladder lock buckle

Best Arch Support Teva Women's Tirra Sandals 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Cushioning 4.9 /5

Responsiveness 4.8 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 4.4 /5 Why We Love It These solid, strappy sandals are light and comfortable. What to Consider The sole is supportive but not springy, and they could be a little more stylish. Teva is another classic brand in the outdoor space, and this strappier style provided a good fit out of the box. There are multiple adjustment points (two over the top of the foot and one around the ankle) that let you lock in with no sliding around or twisting over uneven terrain. The sole is thick and shock-absorbent even for wearers with plantar fasciitis across terrains, though it is on the firmer side, so will feel more supportive and rigid than springy. The straps are lined with mesh to avoid chafing and easy to adjust. Weight-wise, the Tirras are on the lighter side but not as super-light as some other athletic options, and they feel high-quality in their materials, with minimal bending in the sole. The extra heft also affords more support and protection from rough ground. There are 12 color options to choose from, though they all still look like athletic sandals, so might be challenging to dress up. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: Sizes 5 to 12 | 18 ounces per pair | Velcro closures

Best Slides Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides Amazon View On Amazon View On Asos View On Belk.com Why We Love It This footbed will keep you snug and comfortable with no slippage. What to Consider The buckles are just for design, you can’t actually adjust them. An easy slide is a great addition to any summer shoe wardrobe, and the Freedom Moses ones won’t disappoint. There’s no slickness to the rubber material, so your feet won’t slide but will fit fully into the designated footbed. Our feet felt great across grass, pavement, pebbles, and sand, and the slide straps kept us locked in. There’s a slight curve for arch support, plus small bumps on the soles that felt nice and cushioned. Soles are textured for grip, and the buckles are actually fake so there’s no harsh buckle texture to rub against your feet. They’re also very lightweight. We’ve had pairs of these last for three years with almost no visible damage, which is even more impressive considering their low price tag. The combo sizing is helpful, and wearers who are between sizes should pick the smaller option (so if you’re usually a 6, choose the 5/6 rather than 6/7). The slides come in a whole rainbow of colors and patterns to choose from, with a truly astonishing 148 options currently available. As a bonus, they’re also responsibly designed and created with fair labor and vegan materials. Price at time of publish: $28 The Details: Sizes 4/5W to 12/13M | Slide on

Most Versatile Reef Water Beachy Sandals for Women Amazon View On Amazon View On Reef.com Why We Love It These are light, comfortable, and perfect for any beach vacation. What to Consider There is a little bit of internal slippage when wet, and they need to be broken in. If you only want to pack one pair of sandals, go for this fisherman style from Reef. With subtle braid-like detailing and the option between three neutral colors, they’re a perfect go-to for any beach getaway. They had great traction, even when we were soaking wet on a boat. The thick TPU was durable and didn’t fade, and it bent just the right amount. Although stable, they’re a little wide and long, so consider going down a half size. The platform bottoms are flat but that didn’t cause any issues with walking, and that platform gives them a nice bit of extra padding. There’s also not a lot of arch support, but there’s enough cushion in the sole that this didn’t become a problem. The rubber straps do need to be broken in but will be very comfortable once you do so. In the event of any intruding sand, we could just step into the water to clear them off. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: Sizes 5 to 11 | Velcro closure

Best Lightweight Birkenstock Gizeh Essentials EVA Sandals 4.7 Amazon View On Birkenstock.com View On Dick's View On Dsw.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It These super-light slip-ons will mold to your feet almost instantly. What to Consider They run large, so consider sizing down. Birkenstock newbies and devotees alike can appreciate that this beloved brand has a water-friendly sandal available with the Gizeh, made entirely from EVA. These feel light as air — after a while, we forgot we were even wearing shoes. Because the EVA is extra flexible, even wearers who haven’t found a good fit with leather Birkenstock styles should find them comfortable. (Our tester has very low arches and still felt that they had enough arch support.) There’s no friction from the straps at all, and the footbed will feel like it starts to mold to your feet within the first hour of wearing them. They easily slip on and off, with no bending in the base other than just enough at the toe to provide flex when you walk. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: Sizes 4 to 12.5 (women’s); 6 to 13.5 (men’s) | Buckle closure The 19 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Cushion Hoka Women's Hopara Sandals 4.9 Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Love It These provide an intense level of padding perfect for sensitive joints while also fitting well, with no break-in needed. What to Consider They run a little small and can be tricky to get on and off; they’re also not the most stylish offering. Hoka’s chunky footwear is everywhere these days, and we can see why. These sandals were slightly challenging to put on, but once they were on, they fit perfectly, with no heel or toe overhang. They’re also extremely cushioned, going across terrain types smoothly and easily while keeping knees and ankles supported. The footbed is very springy, and we encountered no rubbing or chafing — just lots of padding. We felt like we were walking on air straight out of the box. They also maintain their structure, with a high-quality build. Hoka offers the style in a women's-specific fit, men’s fit, or an all-gender model, with a variety of colorways in each, but all with the same floaty feeling. Price at time of publish: $135 The Details: Sizes 5 to 11 (women’s); 5M/6W to M14/W15 (all-gender) | Quick laces