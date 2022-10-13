These are our top selections for the best waterproof mascaras:

The best waterproof mascara can stand up to the elements and ensure you still look amazing at the end of your journey. We rounded up the top options out there, keeping in mind budget, performance, and, of course, endurance. Our overall favorite waterproof mascara is the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara . Created with a curled brush inspired by hairstyling tools, this sleek mascara is designed to hold up against water and sweat. Whether you want to look your best for your next ski trip or beachfront escapade , be sure to pack one of these mascaras in your carry-on.

While a full face of makeup may not be ideal for sweltering humidity, frigid temperatures, or long-haul flights , there is one beauty product that can be a staple in your travel bag: mascara. Mascara has the ability to dress up your look, whether you’re sitting beachside and want to bat your lashes at the lifeguard or plan to relax in a hot spring.

Best Overall : Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Love It: This Diorshow mascara has a distinct curling brush, which allows the waterproof formula to glide on effortlessly for beautiful and full lashes. What to Consider: It's formulated with luxury in mind, so it does contain a few chemicals that might not be as appealing to the eco-conscious. The Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara was created to last through water, sweat, and all of nature’s elements to keep your lashes full of volume. The brush was inspired by hair curling tools, so it’s designed to get every lash from top to bottom and everything in between, resulting in a dramatic look that’s ready to take on even the rainest of days. Formulated with castor oil to keep your lashes moisturized and give a fuller appearance, this Diorshow option is a perfect hybrid of durability and luxury to add to your travel makeup kit. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes available: .33 ounces

Best Budget: NYX Worth The Hype Mascara Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It: It’s lightweight in addition to being a great budget option for high performance. What to Consider: This formula is designed to be applied in multiple layers, so it may not be ideal for a traveler who wants the quickest routine possible. Nyx is known for its high-end formulas with budget-friendly prices, and this mascara lives up to its reputation. It’s designed to withstand water, rain, sweat, and even tears for those moments you soak up the beauty of nature and it’s just more than your heart can handle — or, you know, missing a flight causes a bit of a breakdown. The mascara is lightweight but has a strong color payoff, with a brush that has a tapered tip to reach even the smallest lashes in the inner corners of the eye. Price at time of publish: $9 Sizes available: .23 ounces

Best for Winter: Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara 4.5 Ulta View On Macy's View On Ulta Why We Love It: It's formulated with vitamins B and E to help your lashes stay soft and resilient. What to Consider: This mascara has a non-traditional brush that's a mixture of short and long bristles, and some users may not find it to be the most comfortable on their eyes. Chill in luxury with this Chanel mascara. Waterproof and smudge-proof, the beloved brand's formula is perfect for keeping your lashes tidy against rain, sleet, snow, or the brutal winter air. Essential vitamins also help keep your lashes moisturized and soft. This mascara is ideal for all of your winter activities from skiing and ice-skating to even taking a dip in a hot tub — your lashes will remain fabulous. Price at time of publish: $35 Sizes available: .21 ounces

Best Colors: Bonnie Choice Handiyan Mascara Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This mascara provides high-pigment color to the lashes. What to Consider: This mascara is thickening and may not feel comfortable to users with thinner lashes. Want to match the rainbow, fall leaves, or just whatever mood you’re in over the course of a journey? These colorful mascaras from Bonnie Choice are the perfect option. They’re hypoallergenic and glide on smoothly. The brush is designed to separate every lash, provide non-clumping looks coated in color, and finish with a perfect curl. Best of all, it’s available in a whopping nine colors: black, white, blue, green, violet, yellow, red-coral, dark red, and pink. Price at time of publish: $19 Sizes available: Not listed

Best for Volume: Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Volume Mascara Ulta View On Ulta Why We Love It: It makes lashes appear longer and fuller. What to Consider: This mascara does have a larger brush, which may make application a bit difficult. For volume worthy of a night out everywhere from Las Vegas to Paris, we like this mascara from Estée Lauder. Its extreme waterproofing allows it to stand up to multiple elements, including saltwater and chlorinated water, all the while creating a brighter, wider look to your eyes. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes available: 0.27 ounces

Best for Lengthening: MAC In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Lash Mascara 4.8 Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Groupon.com Why We Love It: This mascara provides extreme lifting in addition to length. What to Consider: This mascara brush has very thin bristles, so you will have to run it through your lashes a few times for your desired effect. True to its name, this mascara creates lengthy and full lashes, adding dimension to your vacation makeup looks. Flake-proof, waterproof, and smudge-proof, this is perfect for giving your lashes the appearance of being longer and fuller. It’s also formulated without fragrance, oil, or coal tar, which makes it gentler on the environment than many products. Price at time of publish: $26 Sizes available: .47ounces

Best to Curl: Maybelline Hypercurl Volume Express Waterproof Mascara Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This mascara has 18-hour wear, perfect for lasting through outdoor adventures or long sightseeing stints. What to Consider: It’s a tube mascara, which means the brush does apply a wax coating around the lashes. We love this mascara for its curl-locking formula. It’s also lightweight on the eyes and does not produce the dreaded clumping effect. Each lash is separated to give the ultimate curl, while the formula is climate-proof and stain-proof. Price at time of publish: $14 Sizes available: .31 ounces

Best Vegan: Byredo Waterproof Mascara Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: This mascara targets each individual lash. What to Consider: The applicator is much shorter than traditional mascara brushes, and some may find it difficult to use. Coming in sleek and stylish packaging, this mascara is the perfect waterproof accessory to add to your toiletry bag. It offers a short silicone brush designed to target and reach each individual lash and sculpt them from their roots. Byredo mascara is meant to be buildable, so you can decide whether you want a more natural or glamorous look for each occasion at hand. The formula is 100 percent vegan, and 85 percent of the ingredients are of natural origin. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes available: Not listed

Best Non-clumping: Mary Kay Lash Love Mascara Mary Kay View On Marykay.com Why We Love It: This mascara delivers incredible volume while having a natural finish. What to Consider: This mascara brush is flexible, so users may need to be more careful when applying to prevent smearing. The Mary Kay mascara is perfect to wear under ski goggles, underwater during a swim, or when you’re wide-eyed and gazing at a beautiful canyon. The flexible brush separates and coats lashes for clump-free beauty, while the Mary Kay Panthenol-Pro Complex addition to the formula helps condition lashes and prevent breakage. This gentle mascara also contains vitamin E and is ideal for contact-wearers. Price at time of publish: $16 Sizes available: .28 ounces

Easiest Removal: Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Lancome-usa.com Why We Love It: This mascara doesn’t require touch-ups and doesn’t flake. What to Consider: Because the formula is creamy and easy to remove, it can clump. If you want a waterproof mascara that doesn’t take forever in front of the mirror to remove, this is the choice for you. After a long day at the waterpark or a chill day in the mountains, being able to take off your makeup and relax is essential. Formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara is a tried-and-true option for buildable lashes. Price at time of publish: $27 Sizes available: 0.33 ounces

Best for Swimming: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Volumizing Waterproof Mascara Sephora View On Sephora Why We Love It: It provides up to 36 hours of waterproof wear. What to Consider: This mascara can flake. This mascara not only provides volume but also has the lasting power for all-day wear. Whether you’re swimming in an Olympic-sized pool or taking a dip in a natural spring, this mascara works to your benefit by keeping your lashes beautiful and smudge-free without weighing them down. Formulated to feel ultra-light, this Benefit mascara comes in a shimmering ombré tube. Choose it for instant volume and comfort without the fear of natural elements ruining your look. Price at time of publish: $36 Sizes available: .3 ounces

Best for Sensitive Eyes: Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara Ulta View On Ulta Why We Love It: It’s comfortable for contact-wearers. What to Consider: If you prime your lashes, this formula will not remain waterproof. Clinique is known for its dedication to quality formulas, and this mascara is no exception. Ophthalmologist-tested and 100 percent fragrance-, alcohol-, gluten-, and mineral-oil free, this mascara can withstand tropical heat and humidity and won’t irritate sensitive eyes. No burning, stinging, or itching when you’re trying to enjoy your destination — just fluffy lashes. Price at time of publish: $23 Sizes available: .28 ounces

Best Eco-friendly : Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara Credo View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty Why We Love It: This mascara stimulates the growth of lashes. What to Consider: It’s not the most hydrating option. As more brands transition into clean beauty, this mascara will always be a staple in our travel kits. Formulated with nourishing ingredients such as avocado, mamey, camellia, and almond oils, this mascara keeps your lashes dry while also working around the clock to keep them beautiful and strong. Price at time of publish: $28 Sizes available: Not listed The Best Moisturizing Skincare Products for Travel